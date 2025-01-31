School Spirits Season 2's Netflix Release: When Will It Start Streaming?

School Spirits Season 2 just debuted on Paramount+, but many wonder when it will be available on Netflix.

Peyton List stars in the supernatural young adult drama series as a teen stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance.

School Spirits was positively reviewed upon its release, quickly leading to a season renewal.

When Will School Spirits S2 Come to Netflix?

Paramount+

While being a Paramount+ original, School Spirits' first season eventually made its way to Netflix, reaching an even larger audience. Now that Season 2 has begun streaming on Paramount+, Netflix subscribers may question how long they must wait for the next season.

Unfortunately, for Netflix users, Paramount+ has a window of exclusivity with its originals, meaning there's no guarantee of when School Spirits Season 2 will arrive on the service.

Looking at School Spirits Season 1's release timeline, the first season began streaming on Paramount+ on March 9, 2023 before arriving on Netflix eight months later in November 2023.

If a similar release strategy is followed with season 2, new School Spirits episodes could arrive on Netflix later this year, around September or October.

However, Paramount shows typically wait longer until they arrive on Netflix. For example, Evil Seasons 2 and 3 had an almost three-year wait before streaming on Netflix.

Four years passed between Your Honor's season premiere and its arrival on Netflix in 2024, which came simultaneously with Season 2 on the platform.

It's clear that some of Paramount's shows are slow to arrive on Netflix, likely because the studio wants to incentivize a subscriber base to its own service, Paramount+.

This means those waiting for School Spirits could wait over a year before the new season streams on Netflix. However, given School Spirits Season 1's quick expedited arrival on Netflix, this series may end up being an anomaly in the release pattern and could stream much sooner on Netflix's platform.

What To Expect From School Spirits' New Season

The first three episodes of School Spirits Season 2 debuted on Paramount+, answering some questions fans have been waiting two years for.

As the School Spirits cast revealed to The Direct, Season 2 of the show is "darker," "more intense," and "spookier" than the last. School Spirits' co-creator Megan Trinrud also revealed that Season 2 will focus on learning more about the supernatural lore of the show:

"We just get to learn a little bit more about the school and a little bit more about all the history of the ghosts"

Adding to the cast of School Spirits in Season 2 are several new actors, including Jess Gabor as Janet (a character who has a big part to play after Season 1's twist ending), Cihang Ma as Quinn, Zack Calderon as Diego, and Miles Elliot as Yuri.

New episodes of School Spirits Season 2 are released weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+.