School Spirits Season 1 revealed that the circumstances surrounding Rhonda Rosen's death has left a huge impact on her time in the afterlife.

After Maddie Nears suddenly disappeared and she was transported into the spirit realm, the Paramount+ mystery thriller introduced an afterlife support group composed of students stuck in Split River High School to help her learn more about her current situation.

One of those spirits is Rhonda (played by Sarah Yarkin), a spirit who is strong on the outside but vulnerable on the inside due to her death.

Who Is Rhonda in School Spirits? Her Death Explained

Sarah Yarkin

As a member of Split River High's Afterlife Support Group, Rhonda is introduced as someone cold to her peers yet she deeply cares among them.

She is brutally honest with the other spirits, which is a trait she is well known by even before Maddie Nears joined the group. Throughout her time with the group, it is clear that Rhonda doesn't want to recall her death due to its traumatic nature.

But how did she die?

In School Spirits Season 1, Episode 3, it was revealed that Rhonda was killed by Split River High's guidance counselor, Mr. Manfredo, in the Spring of 1963.

Rhonda and Mr. Manfredo were once close. She thought of him as her proud mentor, and she trusted him more than even her own parents.

However, Mr. Manfredo thought that Rhonda has feelings for her, and he was enraged to learn that Rhonda got accepted into Berkeley. The revelation led Mr. Manfredo to strangle and eventually kill Rhonda.

How Rhonda Fits in School Spirits Season 2

While Rhonda eventually becomes good friends with Maddie at the end of School Spirits Season 1's twist ending, her death continues to haunt her in Season 2.

Aside from helping Maddie with her investigation about Janet Hamilton's reasoning why she stole her body, Season 2, Episode 3 has an interesting sequence involving Rhonda that ties to her death.

Rhonda is seen wallking the halls of Split River High while holding her letter of acceptance from Berkeley (aka her death item). As she relives the day she died, she becomes emotional when she stops in front of the Mr. Manfredo's office.

She notices a red glowing light inside the room which leads her to open it. What she sees inside is a room filled with other ghosts and Mr. Manfredo himself who tried to grab her and strangle her again.

Some have theorized that the red light could be a hint that a spirit could be ready to pass over once he or she stays longer inside of it.

It looks like the only way to do it is to stay longer and relive the spirits' death in order to fully pass over to the other side. This could mean that Rhonda could be a candidate to move forward in Season 2.

New episodes of School Spirits Season 2 premiere every Thursday on Paramount+ at midnight PT/3 A.M. ET.