The Way Home Season 3 returns with its core cast led by Chyler Leigh (The CW's Supergirl) and Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day) alongside stellar newcomers namely Julia Tomasone and Jordan Doww.

After an emotional rollercoaster in Season 2, the new season of the hit Hallmark time travel drama series is set to explore the love story of Del and Colton during their teenage years while Kat contemplates traveling back to the 1800s after a shocking discovery.

Elsewhere, Alice's newfound friendship in the past could put a risk in changing the timeline.

The Way Home Season 3 premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 3.

The Way Home Season 3 Cast: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Andie MacDowell - Del Landry

Andie MacDowell

After leading the cast of The Way Home Season 2, award-winning actress Andie MacDowell returns in Season 3 as Del Landry, the matriarch of the Landry family.

The new season sees Del reuniting with her son, Jacob, after being apart for 20 years and presumed missing during that span. The emotional reunion between the mother and son is expected to be one of the narrative anchors of Season 3.

Speaking with She Knows, MacDowell teased that Del will start the season "very open and vulnerable" due to Jacob's return:

"I would say she started off very open and vulnerable, vulnerable because of Jacob, open because she takes a leap of faith to try romance and then I would say brave – and I won’t say why."

MacDowell is perhaps best known for her roles as Rita in Groundhog Day, Paula Langley in Maid, and Carrie in Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Chyler Leigh - Kat Landry

Chyler Leigh

Chyler Leigh returns to play Kat Landry, Del's daughter who discovers the pond in their family that allows her to travel to different points in time.

In The Way Home Season 3, Kat has some soul-searching to do because she is torn between choosing her best friend, Elliot, and her 19th-century lover, Thomas Coyle, especially after learning that the latter is still alive despite seemingly sacrificing himself to save her in the past.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Leigh for playing Alex Danvers in The CW's Supergirl.

The actress can also be seen in Grey's Anatomy, Taxi Brooklyn, and Reunion.

Evan Williams - Elliot Augustine

Evan Williams

Evan Williams returns as Elliot Augustine, Kat's longtime best friend who gets entangled with the time travel journeys of the Landry family.

The Way Home Season 2 sees Elliot managing to time travel with the help of Alice and he has some closure and one last chance to spend with Del's late husband and his father figure, Colton, in 2007.

While Elliot seems ready to reunite with Kat to try and revive the spark they once had, things get complicated due to the revelation that Thomas (Kat's lover in the past) is still alive in 1814.

Williams previously appeared in 1 Million Followers, Awkward., and Versailles.

Sadie Laflamme-Snow - Alice Dhawan

Sadie Laflamme-Snow

Sadie Laflamme-Snow reprises her role as Alice Dhawan, Kat and Elliot's daughter who has her fair share of time travel shenanigans in the first two seasons of the Hallmark series.

Throughout Season 2, Alice bonds with her father, Elliot. The father-daughter pairing even travels back in time in the finale to confirm the theory that it is possible to do so if a person is accompanied by a Landry.

Alice is confirmed to travel back to the year 1974 in The Way Home Season 3 where she will meet teenage versions of her grandmother and grandfather as well as striking a friendship with a young Evelyn Goodwin.

Laflamme-Snow has credits in Slasher, Unicorn Academy, and Love Triangle Nightmare.

Alex Hook - Teen Kat Landry

Alex Hook

Alex Hook appears as the teenage version of Kat Landry who encounters Alice in the past.

Hook has credits in I Am Frankie, A Nutcracker Christmas, and A '90s Christmas.

Al Mukadam - Brady Dhawan

Al Mukadam

Brady Dhawan (played by Al Mukadam) is Alice's father and Ka's ex-husband who is starting fresh with a new lover named Rachel. Still, he is on good terms with Kat.

Mukadam is best known for appearing as Nelson Abrams in Spun Out. The actor also starred in The Detail, Miss Sloane, and Home Free.

Jefferson Brown - Colton Landry

Jefferson Brown

Jefferson Brown stars as Colton Landry, Del's late husband who can be seen in a series of flashbacks in The Way Home.

At the end of Season 2, a twist reveals that Colton is also a time traveler. This revelation is expected to unveil more details about the time-traveling secrets of the Landry family.

Brown is a seasoned actor whose past credits include Carrie, RED, and Slasher.

David Webster - Teen Elliot Augustine

David Webster

David Webster returns as the teenage version of Elliot who befriends Alice in the past.

Webster can be seen in The Boys, Ginny & Georgia, and In the Dark.

Siddharth Sharma - Teen Brady Dhawan

Siddharth Sharma

Appearing as the teenage version of Brady Dhawan (Alice's dad) is Siddharth Sharma. During his teenage years, Brady is the school's popular jock who made Kat fall in love with him.

Sharma has credits in Gen V, Children Ruin Everything, and Homeschooled.

Remy Smith - Young Jacob Landry

Remy Smith

Remy Smith appears as the younger version of Jacob Landry, Del's missing son who is presumed dead by the family. However, the series revealed that he went back in time to the 19th century and he decided to stay there.

The Way Home is Smith's first major acting credit.

Spencer Macpherson - Adult Jacob Landry

Spencer Macpherson

The adult version of Jacob Landry is portrayed on-screen by Spencer Macpherson.

The Way Home Season 2 finale revealed that the older Jacob has reunited with Del in the present day after being presumed missing/dead all these years.

Jacob's return to the present is expected to shake things up as Kat and Alice are still fixated on the complexities of time travel.

Macpherson is known for his roles in School Spirits, Degrassi: Next Class, and Reign.

Watson Rose - Susanna Augustine

Watson Rose

Susanna is the healer who helped Kat in 1814 after being shot by Thomas Coyle. The character is played on-screen by Watson Rose.

She is also Jacob's soon-to-be wife and one of Elliot's ancestors.

Rose's past credits include Painkiller, Life with Luca, and Fishbowl.

Rob Stewart - Sam

Rob Stewart

Rob Stewart is back as Sam, Del's neighbor and the new owner of the land next to the Landry's farm.

Stewart is known for his roles in Sweating Bullets, Suits, and Killjoys.

Kris Holden-Ried - Thomas Coyle

Kris Holden-Ried

Kris Holden-Ried plays Thomas Coyle, a criminal from 1814 who becomes romantically entangled with Kat.

After being presumed dead, Jacob tells her in the Season 2 finale that he is still alive, making things complicated for her romantic future with Elliott.

Holden-Ried is part of the cast of The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

The actor also starred in Lost Girl, Underworld: Awakening, and Hudson & Rex.

Kerry James - Nick

Kerry James

Kerry James portrays the adult version of Nick, Elliot's best friend from high school who becomes Alice's first love when she time travels to the past during her mom's teenage years.

James has credits in Heartland, Aliens in America, and Love in Full Swing.

Julia Tomasone - Teen Del

Julia Tomasone

Julia Tomasone makes her debut in The Way Home Season 3 as the teenage version of Del in 1974. The season is set to chronicle the love story of Del and Colton in the past as Kat and Alice pay them a visit.

Tomasone's most recognizable role is playing Bianca Blackwell in Backstage.

The actress also starred in Dark Haven High, Kiss and Cry, and Ghostwriter.

Jordan Doww - Teen Colton

Jordan Doww

Jordan Doww joins the cast of Season 3 as the teenage version of Colton in 1974.

Doww can be seen in Ganymede, The College Tapes, and Mr. Student Body President.

Devin Cecchetto - Teen Evelyn Goodwin

Devin Cecchetto

Devin Cecchetto is another newcomer in The Way Home Season 3. The actress plays a teenage version of Evelyn Goodwin, the soon-to-be matriarch of one of Port Haven's founding families.

In the new season, Evelyn befriends Alice, and their friendship in the past could complicate the events of the present.

Cecchetto's notable credits include Bad Influence, Don't Sell My Baby, and Ginny & Georgia.

New episodes of The Way Home Season 3 premiere on The Hallmark Channel every Friday at 9 p.m. ET.