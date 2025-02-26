Fans of The Way Home Season 3 need more explanation after Jacob made a shocking decision to end Episode 6.

The Way Home Season 3 brings back its core cast, including Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell, while introducing newcomers Julia Tomasone and Jordan Doww.

This season of the hit drama delves into Del (MacDowell and Tomasone) and Colton's (Jefferson Brown and Doww) teenage love story as Kat considers a risky journey to the 1800s after a shocking discovery.

Meanwhile, recent decisions that Jacob (Spencer Macpherson) left audiences scratching their heads. With only two episodes remaining, the stakes are higher than ever as the Hallmark time-travel drama races toward its season finale.

What Happened to Jacob Landry in The Way Home?

Hallmark Channel

In The Way Home Season 3, Episode 6, Jacob's journey took a dramatic turn that left viewers questioning his fate. The episode, "Ain't No Sunshine," saw Jacob grappling with an array of emotions and making a decision that altered his life trajectory.

Leading up to Episode 6, Jacob had been navigating the complexities of time travel, forming bonds in the past while struggling with his identity and purpose. In the 1800s, he reunited with Elijah (Stuart Hughes) and became involved in attempts to rescue Susanna (Watson Rose) from an unfair fate.

However, tensions escalated when he found himself at odds with Cyrus (Tim Post), the powerful antagonist determined to maintain control.

The pivotal moment in Episode 6 came when Jacob attempted to kill Cyrus, pointing a gun at him in a moment of desperation. Ultimately, he could not follow through, but the attempt sealed his fate.

As a result, Jacob, Kat, and Thomas were sentenced to execution. In a desperate bid to save them, Kat proclaimed herself a witch, leveraging an impending lunar eclipse to convince the crowd of her power. The spectacle worked, leading to their release.

However, as Kat and Jacob prepared to jump into the pond to return home, Kat made a shocking revelation, she told Jacob the story of the night their father, Colton, died.

This revelation shattered Jacob's trust, and in a heartbreaking twist, he chose not to jump into the pond. Instead, he shoved Kat in, leaving her to travel through time alone. She resurfaced in 1965, altering her journey in ways yet to be fully understood.

In Episode 7, Jacob decides to eventually return to the present, emerging from the pond to a tearful reunion with Kat and Alice, yet the world he left behind feels more foreign than ever. His return sparks tense and emotional confrontations, especially as he grapples with Kat's confession about their father’s death and the staggering realization of how much time he has lost.

Haunted by the ghosts of his past, Jacob struggles to reconcile who he once was with who he has become, while the unresolved ties to the 1800s threaten to pull him back in unexpected ways.

As the season nears its end, his homecoming raises more questions than answers, setting the stage for an explosive final two episodes.

New episodes of The Way Home Season 3 are released on Fridays on the Hallmark Channel.

