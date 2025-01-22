When Calls the Heart Season 12 adds three new cast members to its stellar cast, namely Melissa Gilbert, Jacob Shoemay, and Miranda MacDougall.

The new season of Hallmark Channel's hit romance series returns for Season 12 as it explores different storylines, such as the romance between Elizabeth and Nathan, shocking revelations about Elizabeth's late husband, Jack, and more drama within the Hope Valley Community.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 premiered on the Hallmark Channel on January 5.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 Cast Guide

Erin Krakow - Elizabeth Thatcher

Erin Krakow

Erin Krakow returns to play Elizabeth Thatcher in When Calls the Heart Season 12.

Elizabeth is a well-respected teacher in Hope Valley who is forging a new relationship with Constable Nathan Grant after having already moved on from her late husband Jack Thornton (read more about Daniel Lissing's exit as Jack in When Calls the Heart).

Aside from starting a blossoming relationship with Nathan in Season 12, Elizabeth also has to find the right balance in her life by since she also needs to take care of Little Jack as he begins his first day in school.

Krakow is best known for her roles in Army Wives, It Was Always You, and Santa Tell Me.

Kevin McGarry - Nathan Grant

Kevin McGarry

Kevin McGarry returns as Nathan Grant after being part of the cast of When Calls the Heart Season 11.

As a hopeless romantic in Hope Valley, Nathan has finally got out of the friendzone after starting a new relationship with Elizabeth in Season 11.

Season 12 is expected to continue navigating the ups and downs of Nathan and Elizabeth's newfound relationship. Elsewhere, he is also tasked by Mountie Superintendent Hargraves to train a new recruit into a mountie.

McGarry previously appeared in The Night Agent Season 1, Feeling Butterflies, and Heartland.

Pascale Hutton - Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter

Pascale Hutton

Pascale Hutton is back as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter, Elizabeth's best friend in Hope Valley who was previously engaged to Jack Thornton.

After being a hostage victim in Season 11, Elizabeth will look to find ways to get over that traumatic incident in the brand-new season.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth is worried about the fact that her husband, Lee, might be away for her in weeks due to his national park project with Lucas.

Hutton's other feature credits include Sanctuary, Intelligence, and The Perfect Bride.

Kavan Smith - Leland "Lee" Coulter

Kavan Smith

Kavan Smith portrays Leland "Lee" Coulter, the owner of the sawmill in Hope Valley who serves as Lucas' new business partner after proposing to build a national park project at the end of Season 11. He is Rosemary's husband.

Smith can be seen in Titanic, Mission to Mars, and Notes of Autumn.

Martin Cummins - Henry Gowen

Martin Cummins

Henry Gowen (played by Martin Cummins) already has his own redemption arc after starting fresh in previous seasons, considering he was arrested before for stealing Hope Valley's funds.

In Season 12, Henry is looking to create more opportunities for him and Lucas as they start on their venture involving the launching of a new national park project.

Cummins previously starred in Riverdale, Dice, and We All Fall Down.

Andrea Brooks - Faith Carter

Andrea Brooks

Andrea Brooks plays Faith Carter, a nurse from Hope Valley who is happily taking care of Lily due to Dora Watson's declining health. She is also Lily's permanent guardian.

Brooks is best known for playing Eve Teschmacher in The CW's Supergirl. The actress also appeared in Fire Country, So Help Me Todd, and Santa's Boots.

Amanda Wong - Mei Sou

Amanda Wong

Amanda Wong portrays Mei Sou in When Calls the Heart Season 12.

Mei married Mike Hikam in the previous season, finally receiving her happy ending after many heartbreaks.

She is a pharmacist who works under the supervision of the Yost family in the Mercantile.

Wong recently appeared as part of the cast of Tracker Season 2, Episode 6 where she played Lauren Wright.

The actress can also be seen in Mystery 101, Love Trend, and Therapeutic Fibbing.

Chris McNally - Lucas Bouchard

Chris McNally

Lucas Bouchard is Elizabeth's ex-boyfriend who almost died in Season 11 after being shot by an assailant seeking revenge against him. The character is played on-screen by Chris McNally.

Aside from his upcoming national park project, it seems that romance is still in the cards for Lucas in Season 12 as he tries to distract himself with Nathan and Elizabeth's newly publicized relationship.

McNally is known for his roles in Firefly Lane, Altered Carbon, and Holiday Crashers.

Jaeda Lily Miller - Allie Grant

Jaeda Lily Miller

Jaeda Lily Miller plays Allie Grant, Nathan's niece and now adopted daughter who appears to be interested with her father's trainee, Oliver.

Miller is a voice actress best known for bringing characters to life in StarBeam, Ready Jet Go!, and Corner Gas Animated.

Jack Wagner - Bill Avery

Jack Wagner

Jack Wagner stars as Bill Avery, a retired mountie who acts as Elizabeth's father figure in Hope Valley. He also protects the citizens of Hope Valley as the town's sheriff.

Wagner is best known for playing Dominick Marone in over 1000 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The actor also appeared in Melrose Place, General Hospital, and Santa Barbara.

Viv Leacock - Joseph Canfield

Viv Leacock

Viv Leacock stars as Joseph Canfield, a pastor in the small town of Hope Valley.

Season 12 sees Joseph contemplating on whether or not he would allow his daughter, Angela, to move out of the town to pursue her dream of attending Schwartzman School in Hamilton.

Leacock's notable credits include Freddy vs. Jason, Lost in Space, and The Now.

Natasha Burnett - Minnie Canfield

Natasha Burnett

Natasha Burnett returns as Minnie Canfield, Joseph's wife who is worried about her daughter's decision to move away from them to pursue her dream college.

Burnett has credits in Love at First Bark, unREAL, and iZombie.

Ben Rosenbaum - Mike Hickam

Ben Rosenbaum

Ben Rosenbaum's Mike Hickam is the husband of Mei Lou in When Calls the Heart Season 12 after finally tying the knot in the Season 11 finale. He is dubbed as Hope Valley's most reliable worker.

Rosenbaum previously starred in It Was Always You, Christmas Inheritance, and American Horror Story.

Melissa Gilbert - Georgie McGill

Melissa Gilbert

Another newcomer who is joining the cast of When Calls the Heart Season 12 is Melissa Gilbert. The actress is set to star as Georgie McGill.

The character is described as someone who shares a surprising past with a Hope Valley resident.

Gilbert's most recognizable role is playing Laura Ingalls in over 200 episodes of Little House on the Prairie.

The veteran actress also starred in Secrets and Lies, The Night Shift, and 7th Heaven.

Jacob Shoemay - Oliver

Jacob Shoemay

Jacob Shoemay joins the world of When Calls the Heart as Oliver, a new recruit under the supervision of Nathan Grant.

In Episode 1, he tells Elizabeth how much he admired Jack Thornton while also giving a hint on his backstory. It is revealed that he is from Jameson and his father passed away a few years back while his mother is now on the East Coast.

Shoemay is known for his roles in The Irrational, A Million Little Things, and Under the Bridge.

Miranda MacDougall - Edie Martel

Miranda MacDougall

Miranda MacDouggall joins the cast of When Calls the Heart Season 12 as Edie Martel, an attorney who butts heads with Lucas, but they eventually fall in love.

MacDougall has credits in The Flash, Wild Cards, and Hunting Matthew Nichols.

Hrothgar Mathews - Ned Yost

Hrothgar Mathews

Hrothgar Mathews stars as Ned Yost, the owner of Hope Valley's mercantile who is married to Florence.

Mathews has credits in Human Cargo, Reindeer Games, and The Island Between Tides.

Loretta Walsh - Florence Yost

Loretta Walsh

Loretta Walsh appears as Florence Yost, a Hope Valley resident and Ned Yost's wife who is known for gossip.

In Season 12, Episode 1, Florence chimes in on her opinion about comic books, pointing out that they can't be good for the minds of children.

Walsh's notable credits include Down River, Bates Motel, and Creepshow.

Hyland Goodrich - Little Jack Thornton

Hyland Goodrich

Hyland Goodrich plays Little Jack Thornton, Elizabeth and Jack's son who is gearing up for his first week in school in Season 12.

When Calls the Heart is Goodrich's first major acting credit.

New episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 12 premiere every Sunday on the Hallmark Channel at 9 p.m. ET.