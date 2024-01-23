There is no telling where Season 2 of The Way Home will take its cast as the hit time-traveling drama heads back to Hallmark Channel.

Originally airing back in January 2023, The Way Home dove into a multi-generational journey as the women of the Landry clan learn from one another amid discovering some time-traveling powers.

Every Main Actor & Character in The Way Home Season 2

Andie MacDowell - Del Landry

Known for being the matriarch of the Landry clan, Del (played by Andie MacDowell) has helped keep the family farm afloat for years. Just like anyone, Del has skeletons in her closet, something she will have to address with her friends and family in Season 2.

MacDowell is best known for her roles in Groundhog Day, Sex, Lies, and Videotape, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Chyler Leigh - Kat Landry

The daughter of Del and the middle-generation Landry woman is Chyler Leigh's Kat (or Katherine). Kat is a hard-nosed, stubborn city girl and mother, having left the family farm and fracturing the family. Kat is dragged back into her mother's life when her daughter, Alice, discovers a time-traveling pond on the Landry farm.

Leigh's previous credits include Not Another Teen Movie, Brake, and CW's Supergirl.

Evan Williams - Elliot Augustine

Evan Williams takes on the role of Elliot Augustine, a longtime friend of the Landry family. Though is not a Landry himself, he gets tangled in the family's time-traveling web after harboring romantic feelings for Chyler Leigh's Kat.

Williams will be familiar to fans of Netflix's Blonde, Versailles, and Awkward.

Sadie Laflamme-Snow - Alice Dhawan

Alice Dhawan (played by Sadie Laflamme-Snow) is the youngest Landry girl and Kat's teenage daughter. After the family fractured years ago, Alice brings them back together after offering a peek into the past to better understand one another via a local pond with time-traveling powers.

Laflamme-Snow can also be seen in Cascade and Slasher.

Alex Hook - Teen Kat Landry

After traveling back to the past, Alice befriends a teen version of her mother, Kat Landry (played by Alex Hook), as the modern-day adolescent gets a better understanding of who her mother is and why she made the decisions she did.

Hook's resume includes appearances on I Am Frankie, Contractors, and A Nutcracker Christmas.

Al Mukadam - Brady Dhawan

Al Mukadam plays Brady Dhawan, the father of Alice and the ex-husband of Kat. It is the divorce between Brady and Kat that sets The Way Home in motion. Following the split, Kat felt the need to reconnect with her home, sending the Landrys on this time-traveling journey.

Mukadam is best known for his work on Miss Sloane, Kodachrome, and The Details.

Jefferson Brown - Colton Landry

Appearing only in the series' signature flashback sequences, Jefferson Brown brings to life Colton Landry. Colton is Kat's father and the patriarch of the Landry family who sadly died before the present-day timeline of the show. But the family - and audiences - get to know him through The Way Home's time-hopping twist.

Brown's previous popped up in RED, the 2013 Carrie remake, and Mr. Viral.

David Webster - Teen Elliot Augustine

David Webster plays the teenage version of Evan Williams' Elliot Augustine. During her adventures in the past, Alice becomes a little too close to Elliot, potentially threatening the fabric of the reality she calls home.

Webster's past credits include The Boys, Luckiest Girl Alive, and Odd Squad.

Siddarth Sharma - Teen Brady Dhawan

In the past timeline, teen Brady Dhawan is played by Siddarth Sharma. After Alice befriends her mother in the past, she has to ensure Brady and Kat end up together or else she would cease to exist.

Sharma will be familiar to those who have seen Gen V, Children Ruin Everything, and In the Dark.

Remy Smith - Jacob Landry

Remy Smith brings to life Jacob Landry in The Way Home. Jacob - the younger brother of Kat - has been presumed dead for decades but pops up as a kid in the 1990's flashback scenes.

The Way Home marks Smith's major TV acting debut.

The Way Home Season 2 continues on Hallmark Channel with new episodes airing on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.