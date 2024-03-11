The Way Home Season 3 Gets Hopeful Update from Star

Despite not being officially announced, one of The Way Home's biggest stars offered fans a positive update about the series getting a Season 3.

The hit Hallmark Channel drama is in the middle of its second season on the network. It tells the story of three generations of the estranged Dhawan family who travel back in time to come together and solve a mystery.

Following a successful Season 1 run, Season 2 was announced weeks before that first season wrapped with no word on anything beyond that.

The Way Home Season 3 Teased

In a recent interview, The Way Home star Sadie Laflamme-Snow addressed the possibility of a Season 3 of the Hallmark Channel drama, teasing fans with what could come next.

Laflamme, who plays the time-traveling team Alice "Ali" Dhawan, told fresh pair of iis she hopes "in another season" they get to keep exploring the mechanics of the pond that sends people into the past:

"Hopefully, in another season to keep exploring what those rules are, and who can go where, and how much of it is like the pond deciding, because we learned the show the pond decides where you go. So, is it also only allowing certain people at certain times? If Elliot tried another day, could he possibly go as well or does Dell know about the pond? All these things are questions that we'll see in the rest of the season and hopefully future as well."

She said she "has questions" about the pond, positing "we're still learning" about is:

"Yeah, I mean, I have to say that I have questions about that too. We're still learning. We learn at the same pace as Alice, as an audience member, the rules that the pond has. And so, we see Elliot try and jump in the pond, and it doesn't work for him, and we see Alice jump in the pond, and we see Kat jump in the pond, and so, it doesn't really... we'd have to start throwing a bunch of people in the pond to see which direction it works, who can go where."

"I think there's something to be said for it being the mother-daughter connection," Laflamme-Snow continued, explaining that the Dhawan family's history with the land the pond is on is likely key to their time-traveling abilities:

"I think there's something to be said for it being the mother-daughter connection, our family having lived on this farm for a long time, and I think that it'll be interesting for us throughout the season."

Will The Way Home Season 3 Happen?

As of writing, The Way Home Season 3 has not been officially announced.

Despite the series continuing its critically acclaimed run on TV, Hallmark Channel remains mum on its future.

Season 2 was announced several weeks before the end of Season 1. With the second season ongoing, there is still some time for the network to rubberstamp a third season should it want to move forward with The Way Home story.

While fans of the series may think a third season is inevitable, it is a little more complicated with that.

Ratings for Season 2 have dropped significantly when compared to Season 1.

According to Neilsen (via TV Series Finale), Season 2's first six episodes averaged a 0.09 rating in the series' target 18-49 demographic.

This is a 31% drop within the demo and a 23% drop overall from Season 1.

While the weak TV ratings may not matter in Hallmark Channel's decision to pursue The Way Home Season 3, they could be a point against the series and justify a cancellation if that were to happen.

Hopefully, Laflamme-Snow gets the chance to further explore the series in a potential third season, as there is still plenty of narrative meat on the bone for the show to explore.

The Way Back Season 2 continues on the Hallmark Channel with new episodes airing on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.