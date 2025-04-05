When Calls the Heart Season 13 Release Window Gets Officially Announced

Even after over a decade on-air, When Calls the Heart isn't going anywhere.

When Calls the Heart, which airs on Hallmark Channel, follows the life and times of the residents of Hope Valley, a small Canadian mining town. Set in the early 1900s, the quaint little series has become a fan favorite, even as When Calls the Heart has weathered a multitude of cast changes.

Will There Be a Season 13 of When Calls the Heart?

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel announced that When Calls the Heart was renewed for Season 13. The news is sure to please longtime fans who have been tuning in week after week for the venerable drama.

Not so pleasing, however, is Hallmark's projected release date window. Audiences are in for an extended wait time for When Calls the Heart Season 13 as a broad window of 2026 was given for the upcoming season.

Series lead and Hallmark Channel mainstay Erin Krakow shared a Reel on Instagram where she enthusiastically celebrated When Calls the Heart's renewal.

"Psst, I got news: 'When Calls the Heart' is returning for a Season 13, and we are so excited! We can't wait to get back to Hope Valley to tell more of the stories you love. We'll see you on Hallmark for a baker's dozen season."

Krakow will reprise her starring role as Elizabeth Thatcher in Season 13, despite worries that she was exiting When Calls the Heart.

When Could When Calls the Heart Season 13 Release?

Hallmark Channel

While Hallmark Channel confirmed that When Calls the Heart Season 13 will make its debut sometime in 2026, the network declined to offer anything more in-depth. Still, using a bit of math and logic can help predict a more specific window.

It's already been reported that When Calls the Heart will return to its usual filming spot in Langley, British Columbia starting in Summer and Fall 2025. The principal cast and showrunner, Lindsay Sturman, will also be present.

Looking back at the program's prior seasons, each batch of When Calls the Heart episodes takes about four months to shoot. Season 10 was filmed from July to November 2022 for a July 30, 2023 season premiere.

Season 11 received a special interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA so it could be produced during the 2023 actors' strike. Production started in July 2023, and photography lasted until November of that year. The season came to Hallmark Channel on April 7, 2024.

Season 12 (which aired its finale on Sunday, March 9) was shot from July to November 2024 and premiered on January 5.

Considering all of this data and assuming that When Calls the Heart's forthcoming production cycle takes roughly the same amount of time as it has in past years, the best bet for Season 13's release window is Spring 2026 or shortly before.

Hopefully, the new episodes are worth the wait that the show's fanbase has to endure. In the meantime, fans can keep an eye out for news about The Way Home, another Hallmark staple.

Select seasons of When Calls the Heart, including Season 12, are streaming on Peacock. The full series is available to watch on Hallmark+.