Is Erin Krakow Leaving 'When Calls the Heart' Permanently? The Actress May Have Just Revealed the Answer

Recent story events have fans worried that When Calls the Heart lead Erin Krakow is leaving the series.

The hit Hallmark Channel drama ended its 12th season on March 23, continuing the ever-evolving tale of Krakow's Elizabeth Thatcher, a teacher from the big city who ends up stationed in a small coal mining town on the unforgiving Canadian prairies.

This leading lady has been part of When Calls the Heart's beloved cast since the beginning, but that does not mean she will remain on the show forever.

Fears Rise Over Erin Krakow When Calls the Heart Exit

When Calls the Heart Season 12 seemingly set up a potential exit for star Erin Krakow, at least that is how many fans are taking it.

The Season 12 finale, which aired on Sunday, March 23 on the Hallmark Channel, provided a nice exit ramp for the longtime TV character, as at least for now, Krakow's Elizabeth Thatcher was taken off the board.

The latest season of the long-running drama saw Elizabeth leave Hope Valley—where much of the series to that point had taken place—with her beloved Nathan (played by Kevin McGarry) to seek better care for the young Little Jack's diabetes.

The pair had been trying to make Jack's in-home care work in Hope Valley, but it was not working well for the ailing child.

Being a couple of days' travel away from the nearest hospital large enough to provide proper diabetic care, Elizabeth and Nathan were having Jack's insulin carted in. However, the vital medicine arrived without proper refrigeration, thus significantly reducing its efficacy.

That is why, when Krakow's character heard that Brooke Sheilds's Charlotte Thornton was opening a new insulin lab in Cape Fullerton, her eyes began to look beyond Hope Valley for the first time in years.

The season ended with Elizabeth, Nathan, and Little Jack leaving for their new home. A voiceover from Krakow's When Calls the Heart staple teased, "I know everything seems uncertain tonight, but no matter what, somehow we will return to Hope Valley."

This, of course, sparked fervent speculation among the When Calls the Heart fandom, as some believe Krakow's longtime character may be done on the series.

Is Erin Krakow Leaving When Calls the Heart as Elizabeth for Good?

While fans may be worried that Erin Krakow (and, in turn, Elizabeth Thatcher) might be on the way out on When Calls the Heart, there has been no conclusive evidence to support that.

Yes, her character left Hope Valley and has set off for Cape Fullerton, but her cryptic voiceover, which ended Season 12, seems to at least leave the door open for her return.

Krakow has been part of the show since it started more than a decade ago, and some would argue that When Calls the Heart would not exist without Krakow's Elizabeth Thatcher.

While not confirming whether Krakow was leaving, series co-creator Brian Bird told Soaps.com earlier this year, "I do," when asked if he thought the series could move forward without its main character. However, he made sure to clarify, "Not that I would ever want to have to do that:"

"I do. Not that I would ever want to have to do that, or that any of us would ever want to have to do that. We do think [Erin] is the absolute source of everything on 'When Calls the Heart' and we love her. We hope we don’t wear her out and tire her of this whole thing. She could be there forever as far as I’m concerned."

Krakow certainly does not sound like she is leaving the show any time soon in interviews for this latest season.

Speaking to The Official Hearties Aftershow podcast, Krakow continued to use words like "we" when talking about more episodes of the hit series:

"We are talking about a show celebrating its 12th season, and I sure hope that we are back having another conversation in a Season 13. But really it is all thanks to the Hearties who continue to watch, and just know that as long as you are watching us, we will keep pouring our entire hearts into making 'What Calls the Heart' the special show that it is."

If she were to leave, she would not be the first major star from the series to do so, as characters/stars like Daniel Lissing's Jack Thornton left the show in recent years (read more about Daniel Lissing's When Calls the Heart exit here).

Thankfully, fans will get a definitive answer about Krakow's When Calls the Heart future sooner rather than later. Season 13 has already been greenlit, with the official renewal coming one day after Season 12 finished (via Collider).

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is streaming on the Hallmark Channel.