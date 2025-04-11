Doctor Odyssey Episode 14 Cast & Guest Stars In 'Hot Tub Week' (Pictures) - Jesse Johnson, Dianna Agron & More

Doctor Odyssey Episode 14 welcomes cheerleaders and many flashbacks as Dianna Agron and Jesse Johnson guest star in another gripping installment of the ABC drama.

In "Hot Tub Week," The Odyssey crew has to juggle between personal drama and dealing with high-energy cheerleaders as chaos ensues.

Meanwhile, Avery unexpectedly receives shocking news while Tristan continues his sobriety journey.

AprilAnn Dais - Mustangs Cheerleader

AprilAnn Dais

AprilAnn Dais appears as one of the Mustangs Cheerleaders who took part in "Cheer Week" aboard The Odyssey.

Dais also starred in Manifest West, Government Cheese, and Haus of Vicious.

Frankie McNellis - Young Avery

Frankie McNellis

Frankie McNellis stars as the younger version of Avery during flashbacks.

McNellis is known for her roles in 13: The Musical, Honey Girls, and Black-ish.

Monette Moio - Cheerleader (Injured)

Monette Moio

Monette Moio joins the cast as the cheerleader whose hair gets stuck in the bathtub drain. This led Tristan, Max, and Avery to rescue her before it's too late.

Moio is an actress and stunt performer who starred in The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie, Outer Range, and CSI: Vegas.

Phillipa Soo - Avery Morgan

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo returns to play Avery Morgan, a resident nurse aboard The Odyssey.

After a long wait, fans will finally learn the identity of the father of Avery's baby due to a paternity test between Tristan and Max.

Elsewhere, Avery also receives unexpected news that may be tied to her medical career.

Soo's past credits include One True Loves, Hamilton, and Shining Girls.

Sean Teale - Tristan Silva

Sean Teale

After dealing with his alcoholism issue in Doctor Odyssey Episode 13 (read more about the full cast here), Nurse Tristan Silva is making progress toward his sobriety after getting help from Rosie.

He also has to grapple with the possibility that he could end up becoming the father of Avery's baby.

Sean Teale plays The Odyssey's resident nurse, and he can be seen playing prominent characters in Rosaline, The Gifted, and Incorporated.

Dianna Agron - Catherine

Dianna Agron

Dianna Agron makes her Doctor Odyssey debut as Catherine.

In a special preview of the episode on Doctor Odyssey's Instagram account, Agron teased that her character might be from the past, indicating that she will be part of flashbacks.

Glee fans may be familiar with Agron for her role as Quinn Fabray in the hit musical series.

The actress also starred in notable projects, such as The Chosen One, Narcissa, and Acidman.

Jesse Johnson - Young Robert Massey

Jesse Johnson

Jesse Johnson is the son of Don Johnson (the actor who brings the older Robert Massey to life in Doctor Odyssey).

Episode 14 sees Jesse bringing a younger Robert Massey to life in a flashback sequence.

Some of his notable credits include Twin Peaks, Chapman, and Hawaii Five-0.

Here are the other actors who appeared in Doctor Odyssey Episode 14:

Joshua Jackson - Dr. Max Bankman

Don Johnson - Captain Robert Massey

New episodes of Doctor Odyssey premiere on ABC at 9 p.m. ET every Thursday and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.