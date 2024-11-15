Doctor Odyssey Episode 7 has an exciting guest star lineup that includes Full House star John Stamos, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 winner Caldwell "Bob" Tidicue, and Queer as Folk's Johnny Sibilly.

It's Gay Week on The Odyssey as the latest episode, "Oh, Daddy!," unravels the ramifications of the earth-shattering decision made by Max, Avery, and Tristan in the previous installment. Elsewhere, Captain Massey has to deal with the arrival of his brother on the ship, and he is not alone during the visit.

Doctor Odyssey Episode 7 premiered on ABC on November 14.

Every Main Cast Member of Doctor Odyssey Episode 7

Joshua Jackson - Dr. Max Bankman

Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson continues to lead the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 7 as Dr. Max Bankman, the Odyssey's head doctor.

After dealing with a stressful wedding aboard the cruise ship in Doctor Odyssey Episode 6 which claimed the life of the groom, Max returns in "Oh, Daddy!" as he explores the ramifications of Avery's decision to agree to a three-way fiasco.

The problem is Max appears to be romantically entangled with Avery, and the idea of sharing him with another guy could be a tough break to handle.

Jackson is best known for his roles in Dawson Creek, The Affair, Fatal Attraction, and Dr. Death.

Phillipa Soo - Nurse Avery Morgan

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo reprises her role as Nurse Avery Morgan, one of the longtime medical officers aboard The Odyssey who is known for her spontaneous personality.

Avery takes a risk in Doctor Odyssey Episode 6 after she agrees to have a one-time three-way with Max and Tristan. This huge decision is expected to shake the overly complicated dynamic of the main trio, leading to potential heartbreaks and conflict.

Soo previously appeared in One True Loves, Hamilton, and Shining Girls.

Sean Teale - Nurse Tristan Silva

Sean Teale

Sean Teale returns as Nurse Tristan Silva, another longtime nurse of The Odyssey who initially had feelings for Avery, but decided to abandon it after learning about Max's desire to be with him.

However, this all changed after the unexpected three-way that happened in Episode 6. Making more things complex, Tristan is also romantically involved with the ship's head chef, Vivian (played by Laura Harrier), who made her debut as part of the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 4.

Teale can be seen in Rosaline, The Gifted, and Incorporated.

Don Johnson - Captain Robert Massey

Don Johnson

Don Johnson is back as Captain Robert Massey, the leader of The Odyssey who is known for keeping his life private.

Doctor Odyssey Episode 7 sees Massey being involved in some family drama as his brother arrives for a visit and brings in an unexpected guest. He is also concerned with his brother due to his past addiction issues.

Johnson has over 100 credits, with roles in Netflix's Rebel Ridge, Miami Vice, and Knives Out.

Rick Cosnett - Corey

Rick Cosnett

Rick Cosnett's Corey is The Odyssey's head of housekeeping who serves as the life of the party whenever the crew has some downtime.

Cosnett is familiar to Arrowverse fans for his role as detective Eddie Thawne/Cobalt Blue on The CW's The Flash.

The actor also appeared in The Vampire Diaries, Quantico, and Castle.

Jacqueline Toboni - Rosie

Jacqueline Toboni

Jacqueline Toboni plays Rosie, The Odyssey's head of engineering and a close friend of the main trio.

Toboni is best known for playing Trubel in Grimm, Sarah Finley in The L Word: Generation Q, and Officer Leanne Tracy in Major Crimes.

John Stamos

John Stamos

John Stamos guest stars in Doctor Odyssey Episode 7 as Captain Robert Massey's brother who is having issues with his health, and is afraid to let him know about it.

Stamos is perhaps best known for his role as Jesse Katsopolis in over 190 episodes of Full House. The actor then reprised his role in 17 episodes of Fuller House from 2016 to 2020.

Stamos can also be seen in Grandfathered, Unprisoned, and Big Shot.

Johnny Sibilly

Johnny Sibilly

Johnny Sibilly joins the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 7 as one of the guests of The Odyssey during Gay Week.

Sibilly recently appeared as Wilson in HBO's Hacks. The actor also has credits in Queer as Folk, Station 19, and Pose.

Caldwell "Bob" Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen)

Caldwell "Bob" Tidicue

Serving as The Odyssey's guest performer during Gay Week is Bob the Drag Queen.

Tidicue, known by his drag name Bob the Drag Queen, is known for winning Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Tidicue is also an actor who previously appeared in High Maintenance, Tales of the City, and Single Drunk Female.

Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne Jackson stars as the companion (aka the unexpected guest) of Captain Robert Massey's brother during Gay Week.

Jackson appeared in over 60 projects, most notably in American Horror Stories, Glee, and 30 Rock.

Brock Ciarlelli - Marco

Brock Ciarlelli

Brock Ciarlelli appears as Marco, another guest of The Odyssey during Gay Week.

Ciarlelli's most notable role is playing Brad Bottig in 57 episodes of The Middle. The actor's other credits include Glamorous and Valet.

New episodes of Doctor Odyssey premiere on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Hulu.