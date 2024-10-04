Doctor Odyssey Episode 2 adds Acapulco's Chord Overstreet and Canadian singer-songwriter as guest stars.

Episode 2, "Singles Week," revolves around the continued adjustment of cruise ship nurses Tristan and Avery with the Odyssey's newly hired doctor, Max Bankman. They also need to control their emotions whenever passengers try to seduce them.

Doctor Odyssey Episode 2 premiered on ABC on October 4.

Every Main Cast Member of Doctor Odyssey Episode 2

Joshua Jackson - Dr. Max Bankman

Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson leads the cast of Doctor Odyssey as Dr. Max Bankman, the new chief doctor aboard the Odyssey who quickly makes an impression after saving several lives in Episode 1.

In Episode 2, it is revealed that Max broke actual rules after kissing Avery (one of the nurses he supervises). Despite that, he promises never to do it again, especially after learning that Tristan (the other nurse) also likes Avery.

Aside from dealing with new patients aboard the Odyssey, Max also continues to forge a strong bond with Tristan and Avery while helping the Captain deal with his medical condition.

Jackson is perhaps best known for his role as Pacey Witter in over 100 episodes of Dawson's Creek. The actor can also be seen in The Affair, Fatal Attraction, and Dr. Death.

Phillipa Soo - Nurse Avery Morgan

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo stars as Nurse Avery Morgan, a nurse practitioner aboard the Odyssey who is seemingly stuck in a love triangle between her boss, Max, and fellow nurse, Tristan.

Odyssey Episode 2 sees Avery getting jealous over Tristan's newfound romantic interest and she seems to struggle with the idea that she will never become a doctor someday and she will forever be stuck on the Odyssey.

Soo has credits in One True Loves, Hamilton, and Shining Girls.

Sean Teale - Nurse Tristan Silva

Sean Teale

Sean Teale reprises his role as Tristan Silva, a nurse aboard The Odyssey who has a secret crush on his subordinate, Avery.

While he is still reeling from Max kissing Avery in Episode 1, Tristan finds a new love interest during Singles Week: a hot woman named Kelly.

The only problem is the girl passed out while they were about to have sex since it is later revealed that the supplement that she mixed with her water caused her heart to stop.

Elsewhere, Tristan has a heart-to-heart with Avery, and the pair (you guessed it!) kiss on the balcony.

Teale previously appeared in Rosaline, The Gifted, and Incorporated.

Don Johnson - Captain Robert Massey

Don Johnson

Don Johnson returns as Robert Massey, the captain of The Odyssey.

In Doctor Odyssey Episode 2, Captain Robert's backstory is unpacked and it is revealed that his wife died from cancer a year ago. He also gets to spend time with Shania Twain's character, a fellow widower whom he really likes.

Max also tells him that he has Broken Heart Syndrome, a condition that mimics a heart attack caused by emotional stress.

Johnson has over 100 credits to his name, with roles in Rebel Ridge, Miami Vice, and Knives Out.

Shania Twain - Widower

Shania Twain

Shania Twain joins the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 2 as a widower aboard The Odyssey during Singles Week. She goes on a date with a captain in the new episode before he collapses due to his condition.

Twain is a singer-songwriter and actress known for her roles in A Man In Full, Monarch, and Broad City.

Chord Overstreet - Sam

Chord Overstreet

Chord Overstreet is part of Episode 2's cast as Sam, a playboy who admits to Max that he doesn't use condoms whenever he sleeps with someone.

It is later revealed that he has syphilis which causes a stir in the ship since he slept with a lot of guests.

Overstreet played Chad in Acapulco, Sam Evans in Glee, and Jake Russell in Falling for Christmas.

Stephanie Suganami - Kelly

Stephanie Suganami

Stephanie Suganami guest stars as Kelly, Tristan's love interest in Episode 2 who collapses due to her heart condition.

Kelly tells Avery and Tristan that she has been using a supplement in her water that acts as a diuretic which causes complications to her heart.

Suganami appeared in Power Book II: Ghost and Something from Tiffany's.

Kayla Compton - Widower's granddaughter

Kayla Compton

Kayla Compton appears in Doctor Odyssey Episode 2 as the granddaughter of Shania Twain's character.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Compton for her role as Allegra in CW's The Flash. The actress also starred in S Is for Revenge and The Devil's Daughters.

Kassandra Cruz - Analisa

Kassandra Cruz

Kassandra Cruz's Analisa is a Venezuelan woman who was rescued by The Odyssey after being lost at sea. She bonds with Avery during her stay on the ship.

Cruz's notable credits include The Flower on the Road, Succession, and Saturday Church.

Marcus Emanuel Mitchell - First Officer Spencer Monroe

Marcus Emanuel Mitchell

Marcus Emanuel Mitchell appears as First Officer Spencer Monroe, the Odyssey's second-in-command who took over after Captain Robert collapsed due to his condition.

Mitchell is known for his roles in Step Up: High Water, High Strung, and Good Trouble.

New episodes of Doctor Odyssey premiere on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.