Doctor Odyssey Episode 3 introduces a star-studded lineup of guest stars, such as Gina Gershon, Justin Jedlica, and Constance Marie.

"Plastic Surgery Week" tackles the complexities of the medical team's effort in maintaining the well-being of the passengers of the cruise ship while Captain Massey deals with the romantic advances of the wife of the ship's owner.

Doctor Odyssey Episode 3 premiered on ABC on October 10.

Every Main Cast Member of Doctor Odyssey Episode 3

Joshua Jackson - Dr. Max Bankman

Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson returns to lead the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 3 as Dr. Max Bankman, the chief doctor aboard the Odyssey.

Max deals with the arrival of a social media superstar, Human Ken, whom he is clearly a big fan of. There is also tension between them, which makes viewers wonder if he is gender fluid.

Things take a turn, though, after Ken unexpectedly dies, causing a series of flashbacks to his own near-death experience due to COVID-19.

Jackson is best known for his role as Pacey Witter in over 100 episodes of Dawson's Creek.

The actor can also be seen in The Affair, Fatal Attraction, and Dr. Death.

Phillipa Soo - Nurse Avery Morgan

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo reprises her role as Nurse Avery Morgan of the Odyssey.

After receiving the opportunity to get a scholarship to pursue her medical degree in Episode 2, Avery clashes with the wife of Odyseey's owner after fighting over the dress code during the gala night of Plastic Surgery Week, leading to her termination (read more about the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 2).

However, she gets her job back after saving the life of Lenore's personal shopper.

Soo can be seen in One True Loves, Hamilton, and Shining Girls.

Sean Teale - Nurse Tristan Silva

Sean Teale

Sean Teale returns as Nurse Tristan Silva, one of the finest nurses aboard the Odyssey.

In Episode 3, Tristan gets a surprise visit from his mother, Caroline, that pushes his issues with her to the forefront.

It is later revealed that his mother only catches up to him whenever she needs him which is clearly not a healthy mother-son dynamic.

When he is about to confront his mom, though, her chest pain worsens and the team discovers that she has Huntington's Disease.

Teale has credits in Rosaline, The Gifted, and Incorporated.

Don Johnson - Captain Robert Massey

Don Johnson

Don Johnson plays Captain Robert Massey of the Odyssey.

Doctor Odyssey Episode 3 sees Robert dealing with the cruise ship's first death in a while after Human Ken unexpectedly dies. He also has to avoid the advances of Lenore, the wife of the ship's owner, to avoid further conflict of interest.

Johnson previously appeared in Rebel Ridge, Miami Vice, and Knives Out.

Gina Gershon - Lenore

Gina Gershon

Gina Gershon guest stars as Lenore in Doctor Odyssey Episode 3.

Lenore is the wife of the cruise line's owner who also owns several plastic surgery companies.

She has a tense clash with Avery that leads her to fire her, but she takes it all back after she saves her personal shopper's life.

Gershon has over 150 credits to her name, with memorable roles as Gladys Jones in Riverdale, Melanie Hawkins in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Glenn Hall in Snoops.

The actress is also part of the cast of Elsbeth Episode 6.

Justin Jedlica - Ken

Justin Jedlica

Justin Jedlica joins the cast of Doctor Odyssey as Human Ken, a famous social media personality who catches Max's attention.

In Episode 3, Ken and Max spend some time together in the ship's cryo chambers. He also has Max check his surgical sites for sepsis, but everything looks fine.

Ken ends up dying in his sleep, devastating Max in the process.

Jedlica's other notable credits include Fool's Paradise and Good Luck, Bad Times.

Constance Marie - Caroline

Constance Marie

Constance Marie appears in Episode 3 as Caroline, Tristan's mom who shows up to visit during Plastic Surgery Week.

As Caroline has a heart-to-heart with her son while aboard the Odyssey, she collapses to the floor, prompting Tristan and the team to assist her.

This leads to the revelation that she has Huntington's Disease, instantly reconciling the mother-son duo.

Marie's most recognizable role is playing Regina Vasquez in Switched at Birth. The actress also starred in George Lopez, Selena, and American Family.

Blanca Araceli - Viva

Blanca Araceli

Blanca Araceli is part of Episode 3's cast as Viva, the housekeeper who discovers Ken's dead body.

Araceli can be seen in The Lincoln Lawyer, Monsters, and Killing It.

Jacob Dacus - Allan

Jacob Dacus

Jacob Dacus stars as Allan, the real-life Allan doll who arrives at the Odyssey to collect Ken's body.

Dacus has credits in Mercy Street, Lotus, and Strait & Narrow.

Amanda Rea - Barbie

Amanda Rea

Amanda Rea plays Barbie, a real-life Barbie in the world of Doctor Odyssey who arrives to retrieve Ken's body and talk to Max.

Rea starred in Ballers, NCIS: Origins, and Ted.

Mikayla Soo-ni Campbell - Pippa

Mikayla Soo-ni Campbell

Mikayla Soo-ni Campbell plays Pippa, a plastic surgery patient who loses her nose while aboard the Odyssey.

Campbell has credits in Die Pretty, I Saw the Devil, and The Victorians.

Hayley McLaughlin - Jessa

Hayley McLaughlin

Hayley McLaughlin is part of the cast as Jessa, Pippa's friend who supports her after her nose got loosed.

McLaughlin is known for her roles in All Rise, Project Blue Book, and Deadly Switch.

Christine Mulhern - Vanna

Christine Mulhern

Christine Mulhern plays Vanna, Lenore's personal shopper whose life is in danger after a dangerous frostbite. Her life is saved by Avery.

Mulhern can be seen in Bound to the Bastard Billionaire and Married for Greencard, Stayed for Love.

New episodes of Doctor Odyssey premiere on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.