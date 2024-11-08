Doctor Odyssey Episode 6 features a not-so-perfect wedding filled with notable guests and an unexpected outbreak.

The latest episode of ABC's sexy medical drama is titled "I Always Cry at Weddings," and it chronicles a weeklong wedding cruise that goes haywire after a bride spreads an unknown disease.

Doctor Odyssey Episode 6 premiered on ABC on November 7.

Every Main Cast Member of Doctor Odyssey Episode 6

Joshua Jackson - Dr. Max Bankman

Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson headlines the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 6 as Dr. Max Bankman, the head doctor of the Odyssey who is involved in a forbidden romance with Avery (aka one of the nurses under him).

Jackson is best known for his role as Pacey Witter in Dawson's Creek.

The actor also appeared in The Affair, Fatal Attraction, and Dr. Death.

Phillipa Soo - Nurse Avery Morgan

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo returns as Nurse Avery Morgan, a longtime nurse of the Odyssey who also receives the privilege of a scholarship that allows her to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor.

Soo can be seen in One True Loves, Hamilton, and Shining Girls.

Sean Teale - Nurse Tristan Silva

Sean Teale

Another longtime nurse in the Odyssey is Sean Teale's Tristan Silva.

After finally moving on from his romantic feelings toward Avery, Tristan has his eyes set on the Odyssey's new chef, Vivian (played by Laura Harrier who made her debut as part of the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 4).

Teale is known for his roles in Rosaline, The Gifted, and Incorporated.

Don Johnson - Captain Robert Massey

Don Johnson

Leading the Odyssey as its captain is Don Johnson as Robert Massey.

Episode 6's trailer revealed that Robert Massey gets emotional during weddings, bringing back the memories of his late wife.

Johnson has over 100 credits, with roles in Rebel Ridge, Miami Vice, and Knives Out.

Rick Cosnett - Head of Housekeeping

Rick Cosnett

Rick Cosnett returns to play his recurring role as the Odyssey's head of housekeeping.

Cosnett is familiar to Arrowverse fans for his role as detective Eddie Thawne/Cobalt Blue on The CW's The Flash.

The actor also starred in The Vampire Diaries, Quantico, and Castle.

Margo Martindale

Margo Martindale

Margo Martindale guest stars in Doctor Odyssey Episode 6 as one of the wedding guests.

Martindale has over 120 credits, with roles in Cocaine Bear, August Osage County, and Your Honor.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is part of Doctor Odyssey Episode 6 as the bride who seems to have spread an unknown disease during her wedding day.

Ballerini is a Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter known for her songs, such as "Love Me Like You Mean It," "Dibs," and "Peter Pan."

Jacqueline Toboni - Rosie

Jacqueline Toboni

Jacqueline Toboni is back as Rosie, the Odyssey's chief engineer.

Toboni's most recognizable roles include playing Trubel in Grimm, Sarah Finley in The L Word: Generation Q, and Officer Leanne Tracy in Major Crimes.

Marcus Emanuel Mitchell - First Officer Spencer Monroe

Marcus Emanuel Mitchell

Marcus Emanuel Mitchell plays First Officer Spencer Monroe, the ship's second-in-command.

He returns after making his debut as part of the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 2.

Mitchell can be seen in Step Up: High Water, High Strung, and Good Trouble.

Hudson Oz

Hudson Oz

Hudson Oz joins the world of Doctor Odyssey in "I Always Cry at Weddings."

The actor plays the groom in this week's so-called perfect wedding.

Oz recently appeared as a Joker doppelgänger in Joker: Folie à Deux. The actor also starred in Grotesquerie, Feud, and American Horror Stories.

Matthew Ludwinski

Matthew Ludwinski

Matthew Ludwinski appears as part of the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 6.

Ludwinski's notable credits include Kiss Me, Kill Me, Going Down in LA-LA Land, and Between Love & Goodbye.

Nina Mansker

Nina Mansker

Rounding out the cast of Episode 6 is newcomer Nina Mansker.

Mansker can be seen in Ouija: Origin of Evil, The Bad Batch, and Everybody Hates Chris.

