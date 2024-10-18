Doctor Odyssey Episode 4 features an exciting collection of guest stars, such as Rick Cosnett (The Flash), Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian), and Margaret Cho (All American Girls).
"Wellness Week" sees the medical team dealing with a surge of patients including one of their own as Captain Johnson tries to maneuver the Odyssey out of harm's eye after noticing that the ship is literally at the eye of a hurricane.
Doctor Odyssey Episode 4 premiered on ABC on October 17.
Every Main Cast Member of Doctor Odyssey Episode 4
Joshua Jackson - Dr. Max Bankman
Joshua Jackson is back as Dr. Max Bankman, the chief doctor of the Odyssey.
Max leads his medical team as the infirmary receives a surge in passengers during Wellness Week. He also has to do an appendectomy for Avery while the Odyssey breaches through the eye of the storm.
Jackson is best known for his role as Pacey Witter in over 100 episodes of Dawson's Creek. The actor also has credits in The Affair, Fatal Attraction, and Dr. Death.
Phillipa Soo - Nurse Avery Morgan
Phillipa Soo returns as Nurse Avery Morgan in Doctor Odyssey Episode 4.
Avery has to deal with an appendectomy amid the raging storm. Luckily, she has Max and Tristan by her side to help her survive.
Elsewhere, Avery breaks the good news that she finally receives her scholarship, potentially indicating that her time aboard the ship may be cut short.
Soo has credits in One True Loves, Hamilton, and Shining Girls.
Sean Teale - Nurse Tristan Silva
Sean Teale plays Nurse Tristan Silva, a longtime nurse of the Odyssey who appears to have moved on from Max and Avery's romance.
In Doctor Odyssey Episode 4, Tristan meets a new love interest in the form of Vivian, a personal chef of one of the Odyssey's high-profile visitors during Wellness Week.
Teale previously appeared in Rosaline, The Gifted, and Incorporated.
Don Johnson - Captain Robert Massey
Don Johnson reprises his role as Captain Robert Massey, the Odyssey's captain who informs Max and the team about the complexities (and weirdness) of Wellness Week.
Robert shows his expertise in the sea as he maintains his composure amid the dangerous threat of the eye of the storm toward his crew and passengers.
Johnson has over 100 credits, with roles in Rebel Ridge, Miami Vice, and Knives Out.
Marcus Emanuel Mitchell - First Officer Spencer Monroe
After making his debut as part of the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 2, Marcus Emanuel Mitchell returns as First Officer Spencer Monroe. The character is the Odyssey's second-in-command.
Monroe spends some time with the boys during a card game in the early moments of the episode. Elsewhere, he teams up with the Captain to save the ship from dangerous waters.
Mitchell can be seen in Step Up: High Water, High Strung, and Good Trouble.
Rick Cosnett - Head of Housekeeping
Rick Cosnett guest stars in Doctor Odyssey Episode 4 as the ship's head of housekeeping.
In the opening moments of the episode, he joins the rest of the crew in a card game where one takes off a piece of clothing after losing a turn.
Cosnett is familiar to Arrowverse fans for his role as detective Eddie Thawne/Cobalt Blue on The CW's The Flash.
Read more about Cosnett's return as Cobalt Blue in The Flash's final season.
He also boasts credits in The Vampire Diaries, Quantico, and Castle.
Jacqueline Toboni - Rosie
Jacqueline Toboni appears in Doctor Odyssey Episode 4 as Rosie, the Odyssey's engineer who helps the team navigate the dangerous waves amid the storm surge at sea.
Toboni's most recognizable roles include playing Trubel in Grimm, Sarah Finley in The L Word: Generation Q, and Officer Leanne Tracy in Major Crimes.
Amy Sedaris - Bethany Wells
Another guest star aboard the Odyssey in Episode 4 is Amy Sedaris as Bethany Wells.
Bethany is a health guru and an influencer who has been a mainstay of the ship's Wellness Week festivities. She asks a favor from Max to sign a waiver for her cuisine choices, which includes a serving of raw meat for the gala night's dinner.
Sedaris previously starred in The Mandalorian, Strangers with Candy, and Elf.
The actress is also part of the cast of Season 2 of the new Frasier reboot.
Laura Harrier - Vivian
Laura Harrier makes her Doctor Odyssey debut as Vivian, Bethany's personal chef who suffers from maltreatment from the influencer.
Vivian strikes a strong bond with Tristan during the episode and the pair even share a kiss at one point. At the end of Episode 4, it is revealed that Vivian will stay onboard after agreeing to take the ship's head chef position.
Harrier's notable credits include Spider-Man: Homecoming, White Men Can't Jump, and Hollywood.
Margaret Cho - Judy
Margaret Cho plays Judy, a health influencer and a self-proclaimed "smoothie diva."
She has a budding rivalry with another influencer and their conflict puts each of their lives in danger during Wellness Week.
Judy gives Agnes (her rival) a smoothie sprinkled with Diva Dust which later causes liver failure.
Cho is best known for portraying Margaret Kim in All-American Girl. The actress also starred in Life & Beth and Not Dead Yet.
Kate Berlant - Agnes
Kate Berlant guest stars as Agnes, a well-known psychic and acupuncturist who is idolized by Avery.
After recovering from liver failure due to the smoothie given by Judy, she exacts her revenge by puncturing Judy's lung during an acupuncture session.
Berlant can be seen in Fantasmas, The Other Two, and Dream Scenario.
Bryan Marcos - Rowan
Bryan Marcos appears as Rowan, Bethany Well's over-enthusiastic assistant.
Marcos has credits in CSI: Vegas, This Is Us, and Home Economics.
New episodes of Doctor Odyssey premiere on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.