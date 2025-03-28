Doctor Odyssey Episode 12 has a powerhouse guest star lineup led by Shania Twain, Donna Mills, and Graham Rogers.

Love is in the air in the new episode of ABC's medical drama, "Sophisticated Ladies" as Tristan is determined to go all-in in making Avery fall in love with him.

While Tristan is busy in making a move, Max has to deal with the unexpected revelation that The Oddysey has a contagious passenger onboard.

Doctor Odyssey Episode 12 premiered on ABC on March 27.

Doctor Odyssey Episode 12 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Monette Moio - Brandi

Joining the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 12 is Monette Moio as Brandi, one of the passengers during the "Sophisticated Ladies" week of The Odyssey.

Moio is an actress and stunt performer best known for her roles in The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie, Outer Range, and CSI: Vegas.

Frankie McNellis - Teen Avery

Appearing as the teen version of Avery during flashbacks is Frankie McNellis.

McNellis is a well-known voice actress who brought characters to life in Curses!, LOL Surprise Family, and Glisten and the Merry Mission.

Nicola Bertram - Surgeon

Nicola Bertram plays a surgeon aboard The Odyssey in the brand-new episode of the ABC series.

Bertram also starred in Hollywood, Bosch: Legacy, and The Circle.

Jaclyn Smith

Jaclyn Smith appears as part of the star-studded lineup of guests aboard The Odyssey in Doctor Odyssey Episode 12.

Smith has a vast experience in the world of acting, having starred in the original Charlie's Angels series, The Adventurers, and The Bourne Identity.

Graham Rogers

One of the newcomers in Doctor Odyssey Episode 12 is Graham Rogers.

Rogers can be seen in Atypical, Revolution, and The Kominsky Method. The actor is also part of the cast of High Potential Season 1, Episode 3.

Shania Twain - Heather

After making her debut as part of the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 2, Shania Twain returns as Heather in Episode 12.

To recap, Heather was introduced in the second installment as Captain Robert Massey's love interest.

Twain is a singer-songwriter and actress known for her roles in A Man In Full, Monarch, and Broad City.

Donna Mills

Appearing as a wealthy passenger aboard The Odyssey is a character played on-screen by Donna Mills.

Mills is best known for bringing Abby Ewing to life in Knots Landing.

The veteran actress can also be seen in Nope, Best Mom, and General Hospital.

Mills also recently appeared as a guest star in NCIS Season 22, Episode 3.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Doctor Odyssey Episode 12:

Joshua Jackson - Dr. Max Bankman

Phillipa Soo - Nurse Avery Morgan

Sean Teale - Nurse Tristan Silva

Don Johnson - Captain Robert Massey

New episodes of Doctor Odyssey premiere on ABC at 9 p.m. ET every Thursday and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.