Doctor Odyssey Episode 11 Cast & Guest Stars List - Angela Bassett, Angela Zhou & More

Doctor Odyssey Episode 11 has an incredible lineup of guest stars in its first-ever crossover with 9-1-1, adding the likes of Angela Bassett, Angela Zhou, and Robbie Silverman.

The new episode of the much-talked-about cruise ship drama series sees the team of doctors and crew members welcome guests led by 9-1-1's Athena Grant for "Casino Week."

Doctor Odyssey Episode 11 premiered on ABC on March 20.

Doctor Odyssey Episode 11 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Jonah Zane Azoulay

Appearing as a shirtless stud in Doctor Odyssey Episode 11 is Jonah Zane Azoulay.

Azoulay also starred in Summer Situationship, Unfortunate Friends, and Stumptown.

Reese Alzona

Reese Alzona

Reese Alzona appears as one of the new passengers during Casino Week in Doctor Odyssey Episode 11.

Alzona's notable credits include Running Point and Matlock.

Angela Zhou

Angela Zhou

Death and Other Details alum Angela Zhou guest stars in Doctor Odyssey Episode 11.

The actress appears to be playing one of the potential suspects who may be targeting The Odyssey's vault.

Zhou can be seen in Promising Young Woman, Hell on Wheels, and Supergirl.

Robbie Silverman

Robbie Silverman

Joining the cast of Doctor Odyssey Episode 11 is Robbie Silverman, a shady new poker player who attends Casino Week.

Silverman has credits in Steal Your Heart, Christmas Perfection, and Baby Daddy.

Jacqueline Toboni - Rosie

Jacqueline Toboni

Jacqueline Toboni returns as Rosie of The Odyssey after playing a prominent role in Doctor Odyssey Episode 7.

Rosie is the ship's head of engineering and she is tasked to help the crew in a race against time to catch the suspects.

Toboni's most recognizable roles include playing Trubel in Grimm, Sarah Finley in The L Word: Generation Q, and Officer Leanne Tracy in Major Crimes.

Angela Bassett - Athena Grant

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett reprises her 9-1-1 role as Sergeant Athena Grant (read more about the show's full cast here) as she gets a much-needed vacation during "Casino Week" in Doctor Odyssey Episode 11.

While she initially wants to have a good time, Athena gets entangled with a dangerous case after she suspects that two of the guests of The Odyssey may be targeting the ship's vault.

She teams up with Max (the ship's doctor) to catch the culprits and save innocent lives.

MCU fans may recognize Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in the Black Panther movies.

The actress can also be seen in What's Love Got to Do with It, Soul, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Joshua Jackson - Dr. Max Bankman

Joshua Jackson

Leading the cast of Doctor Odyssey is Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman, the lead doctor of The Odyssey.

Aside from helping Athena Grant identify and catch the culprits during "Casino Week," Max also has to work double-time to save lives while dangerous people are on the loose.

Jackson is best known for his roles in Dawson Creek, The Affair, Fatal Attraction, and Dr. Death.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Doctor Odyssey Episode 11:

Phillipa Soo - Nurse Avery Morgan

Sean Teale - Nurse Tristan Silva

Don Johnson - Captain Robert Massey

New episodes of Doctor Odyssey premiere on ABC at 9 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.