9-1-1 Season 8 highlights the return of franchise mainstays in 2024 like Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Kenneth Choi.

Season 7 of the hit ABC series left fans with several unresolved storylines, such as Captain Bobby Nash's initial departure before deciding to return to lead the 118.

However, Vincent Gerrard is back in charge, making it difficult for Nash to return.

9-1-1 Season 8 premiered on ABC on September 26.

Every Main Cast Member of 911's 2024 Season

Angela Bassett - Athena Grant

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett returns as Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Sergeant Athena Grant in 9-1-1 Season 8.

After her husband, former captain Bobby Nash, suffered a near-death experience in Season 7, Athena is set to help him cope with the fact that he has been replaced by Vincent Gerrard while also having a fresh start after their house burnt down.

Elsewhere, she and the team have to deal with a dangerous swarm of bees in Season 8's premiere.

MCU fans may recognize Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in the Black Panther movies. The actress can also be seen in What's Love Got to Do with It, Soul, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Peter Krause - Robert "Bobby" Nash

Peter Krause

Peter Krause returns as Robert "Bobby" Nash in the 2024 edition of 9-1-1. He is the former captain of Station 118 who Vincent Gerrard replaced, and it seems that not everyone is a fan of the new leadership.

When 9-1-1 Season 8 begins, Bobby is a consultant in a fake firefighter show called Hotshots. As expected, he is unhappy with his newfound job, and the itch to return to Station 118 is real.

Although fans were worried Krause might depart from 9-1-1, the actor is expected to continue his story as Bobby Nash, especially now that Station 118 needs him the most.

Krause is best known for his roles in Six Feet Under, The Truman Show, and Parenthood.

Oliver Stark - Evan "Buck" Buckley

Oliver Stark

Oliver Stark reprises his role as Evan "Buck" Buckley, one of Station 118's firefighters.

After Oliver came out as bisexual in 9-1-1 Season 7, his relationship with Tommy is expected to take more of the spotlight in the brand-new season.

Stark has credits in Into the Badlands, Underworld: Blood Wars, and Venus vs. Mars.

Aisha Hinds - Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

Aisha Hinds

Aisha Hinds is back as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, a Station 118 firefighter and paramedic.

In the Season 7 finale, Hen and her wife, Karen, saved their adopted daughter, Mara, from a miserable life in her group home.

While Hen had yet to gain full custody of Mara, Chimney and Maddie were approved to be the young girl's temporary parents before eventually moving to Hen and Karen's house.

Hinds' notable credits include The Next Three Days, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Mr. Brooks.

Kenneth Choi - Howard "Howie"/"Chimney" Han

Kenneth Choi

Kenneth Choi brings Howard "Howie/Chimney" Han to life in 9-1-1 Season 8.

Chimney is a firefighter and paramedic who has been a mainstay of Station 118.

Chimney and his wife, Maddie, agree to let Mara (Hen and Karen's adopted daughter) stay in their house before she eventually turns over to the Wilson family.

Choi previously appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Counterpart.

Brian Thompson - Captain Vincent Gerrard

Brian Thompson

Brian Thompson portrays Station 118's new captain, Vincent Gerrard.

His appointment raises some eyebrows since his last takeover did not sit well with them, considering that he is a racist and homophobic.

Thompson has over 100 credits, with roles in The Terminator, Cobra, and The Orville.

Jennifer Love Hewitt - Maddie Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt is part of 9-1-1 Season 8's cast as Maddie Han, a veteran 911 operator who is also Chimney's wife.

Fans may recognize Hewitt for her roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Ghost Whisperer, and Criminal Minds.

Ryan Guzman - Edmundo "Eddie" Díaz

Ryan Guzman

Ryan Guzman joins the cast of Season 8 as Edmundo "Eddie" Díaz, a firefighter at Station 118.

The Season 7 finale sees Eddie at a crossroads after his son, Christopher, could not understand why he has a new girlfriend who looks exactly like his mother, Shannon.

This revelation shocks Eddie and Christopher's father-son relationship, prompting the latter to move in with his grandparents while still recovering from the former's betrayal.

Guzman is known for his roles in The Boy Next Door, Everybody Wants Some!!!, and Step Up Revolution.

Gavin McHugh - Christopher Díaz

Gavin McHugh

Gavin McHugh appears in Season 8 as Christopher Díaz, Eddie's son who leaves his side to be with his grandparents after being confused over the fact that his father has a new lover who looks like his dead mother.

9-1-1 is McHugh's only major acting credit.

Corinne Massiah - May Grant

Corinne Massiah

Corinne Massiah returns as May Grant, Athena's daughter who chose to leave for college instead of staying as a 911 dispatcher.

Massiah is best known for her role as Lucy Malloy in over 30 episodes of Mistresses. The actress also appeared in Bad Hair, Pitch, and Secrets and Lies.

Bryan Safi - Josh Russo

Bryan Safi

Bryan Safi plays Josh Russo, a supervising dispatcher whose primary role is to train new recruits who will handle the 911 dispatch line.

Safi can be seen in Modern Family, Young & Hungry, and You.

New episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8 premiere on ABC every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.