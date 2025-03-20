9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11 has no shortage of guest stars as it finally introduces Captain Bobby Nash's mother played by Lesley Ann Warren alongside other newcomers like Ben Franczuski, Ron Orbach, and Anirudh Pisharody.

After an intense episode involving Maddie's terrifying abduction, the latest episode of ABC's stacked-cast drama series sees Firehouse 118 responding to a call at a local mega-church, leading to a tense reunion between Bobby and his mother.

Elsewhere, Eddie Diaz's departure from 9-1-1 has led Buck to look for new friends.

9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11 premiered on ABC on March 20.

911 Season 8 Episode 11 Cast & Guest Stars List

Jeri Habberstad

Lesley Ann Warren & Jeri Habberstad

Jeri Habberstad plays one of the attendees who was seemingly healed by Captain Nash's mom.

Habberstad is a stuntwoman who worked in Captain Marvel, Home Economics, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Jason McGee

Jason McGee

Jason McGee plays the lead choir singer in the worship service featured in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11.

McGee's notable credits include Divorce in the Black, Pure Genius, and Home & Family.

Floyd Johns

Floyd Johns

Floyd Johns is part of the cast of 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11 as one of the attendees of the worship service.

Johns is a stunt performer who worked in S.W.A.T., NCIS: Origins, and Mayor of Kingstown.

Ron Orbach

Kenneth Choi, Ron Orbach, & Asha Hinds

Ron Orbach appears as one of the guest stars in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11.

He is shown being rescued by Buck, Chimney, and Hen.

Orbach previously starred in Culprit, Adoptable, and Girls.

Anirudh Pisharody - Ravi Panikkar

Anirudh Pisharody

Ravi Panikkar is a probationary firefighter at Station 118 who returns in Season 8, Episode 11 after Eddie's exit from 9-1-1.

Anirudh Pisharody plays the character, who is best known for his roles in Never Have I Ever, Last Man Standing, and Big Sky.

Ben Franczuszki - Mervin Egan

Peter Krause & Ben Franczuszki

Mervin Egan is one of the attendees of the worship service of Captain Nash's mom and he is responsible for calling 9-1-1 after an incident that took place inside the venue.

The character is played on-screen by Franczuszki who also starred in The Staircase, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Suburbicon.

Sean O’Bryan - Charlie

Sean O’Bryan

Charlie (played by Sean O'Bryan) is Captain Nash's brother who appears in the episode as he welcomes Athena Grant to the family during their reunion.

O’Bryan has credits in Olympus Has Fallen, Raising Helen, and The Princess Diaries.

Lesley Ann Warren - Captain Nash's Mom

Lesley Ann Warren

Joining the cast of 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11 is Lesley Ann Warren as Captain Nash's estranged mom.

It is clear that Captain Nash and his mom have a strained relationship since Bobby knows the truth that she is a "fraud and a con artist."

It turns out that she is an evangelist who may be using her faithful devotees as a way to get rich.

Fans may recognize Warren for her roles in Desperate Housewives, Cinderella, and Panhandle.

Peter Krause - Bobby Nash

Peter Krause

Peter Krause has a prominent storyline in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11 as 118 Captain Bobby Nash reunites with his estranged mother.

Nash has to deal with the fact that he lied to Athena Grant about his mother being dead.

Teaser photos from the episode tease a much-awaited reunion between Nash and his mother, and it seems that it will be an awkward one.

Krause previously appeared in Six Feet Under, The Truman Show, and Parenthood.

Oliver Stark - Evan “Buck” Buckley

Oliver Stark

Oliver Stark is part of the core cast of characters in 9-1-1 Season 8, with him playing reliable firefighter Evan "Buck" Buckley.

Given that Eddie's departure has left a hole in Buck's social life, Episode 11 sees him finding new friends to make up for his loneliness.

Stark is best known for his roles in Into the Badlands, Underworld: Blood Wars, and Venus vs. Mars.

Here are the other main characters who appeared in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 9:

Angela Bassett - Athena Grant Nash

Jennifer Love Hewitt - Maddie Buckley

Kenneth Choi - Howard “Chimney” Han

Aisha Hinds - Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Ryan Guzman - Eddie Díaz

The next episode of 9-1-1 Season 8 will premiere on ABC next Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.