The latest episode of ABC's 911 raised questions about potentially saying goodbye to fan-favorite regular Eddie Diaz.

As the greater 911 story goes through some major changes with the cancellation of 911: Lone Star, the original show still brings plenty of drama with each new episode. Ryan Guzman's Eddie Diaz is included in that drama, and he quickly worked his way to fan-favorite status after his debut in Season 2.

Eddie has been a firefighter with Station 118 for years after serving in the Army and working as a medic, now raising his young son Christopher as a single father.

Why Is Eddie Leaving 911? Here's What Happened

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers from 911 Season 8, Episode 9.

Ryan Guzman

As 911 returned to ABC from its long hiatus on March 6 with Season 8, Episode 9, the series potentially set the stage for Ryan Guzman's exit from the show as Eddie Diaz.

The episode follows Eddie as he remains set on moving to Texas. He cleans out his stuff at the firehouse and shows Buck that he's put down a down payment on a house. He reveals that he has not told anybody at the station, wanting to get his situation lined up before departing.

While Buck helps Eddie get his place ready for possible renters, he seems to sabotage the process as the two friends become frustrated with each other. Eddie later mentions that all that matters to him is in Texas, which is pushing his decision to leave.

For reference, Eddie's son, Christopher, has been absent from the show since the end of Season 7. He moved to Texas to live with his grandparents after an affair Eddie had with a woman who looked like Christopher's mother, which devastated his young son.

Eventually, Buck comes to terms with Eddie's plan to leave as he assembles the core team of 118 firefighters to help send him off the right way before his exit.

Will Ryan Guzman Leave 911 for Good? Actor Teases Return

While Ryan Guzman appears to be moving away from his 911 role for the foreseeable future, Guzman's recent social media activity seems to indicate it won't be permanent.

Guzman shared an image on his Instagram Stories of himself sleeping while celebrating the show's return. The image also included a timer at the bottom, possibly suggesting he would return to the series when it expires (which will seemingly happen on March 27).

Instagram

On Thursday, March 27, Season 8, Episode 12 (titled "Disconnected") will debut on ABC, which may be a moment to watch for Eddie returning to the series. Unfortunately, where the story goes from here is still unknown.

Based on this post, Guzman's departure from the series might not be a permanent fixture in future seasons, particularly given how beloved Eddie Diaz has become.

New episodes of 911 Season 8 premiere on ABC every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.