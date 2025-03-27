9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 12 brings back Gavin McHugh's Christopher Diaz as Ryan Guzman's Eddie tries to settle down in Texas after his exit from Firehouse 118.

After a bittersweet reunion between Captain Nash and her estranged mother in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11, the new episode of ABC's hit first responders drama series, "Disconnected," focuses on Maddie's return to work after her traumatic incident while Eddie Diaz adjusts to his new life in Texas.

9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 12 premiered on ABC on March 27.

911 Season 8 Episode 12 Cast: 'Disconnected' Guest Stars

Ryan Anderson Lopez

Ryan Anderson Lopez appears as the kid who called 9-1-1 after his father collapsed due to a fire in a high-rise building.

Lopez's prominent credits include Primos, Station 19, and Not Quite Narwhal.

Alan Aymie

Alan Aymie joins the cast of 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 12 as a car salesman who tries to sell Eddie some new vehicles during his move to Texas.

Aymie has credits in Grey's Anatomy, Break Even, and Tournament.

Rob Benedict

One of the prominent guest stars in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 12 is Rob Benedict.

Benedict is best known for his roles in Supernatural, Felicity, and Lucifer.

Gavin McHugh - Christopher Diaz

Gavin McHugh

After a long absence, Eddie's son, Christopher, returns in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 12. The character is played on-screen by Gavin McHugh.

9-1-1 is McHugh's only major acting credit.

George DelHoyo - Ramón Diaz

George DelHoyo

George DelHoyo stars as Ramón Diaz, Eddie's father and Christopher's grandfather.

DelHoyo's most iconic role is playing Orpheus in Days of Our Lives.

The actor also appeared in Galactica 1980, Love Boat: The Next Wave, and Dead Letter Office.

Paula Marshall - Helena Diaz

Paula Marshall

Making her return to the world of 9-1-1 is Paula Marshall as Helena Diaz.

Helena is Eddie's mother and Christopher's grandmother in the series.

Marshall's notable credits include Chicago Med, Walker, and The Rookie: Feds.

Bryan Safi - Josh Russo

Bryan Safi

Bryan Safi joins the cast of 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 12 as Josh Russo, a senior 911 operator and Maddie's friend in the workplace.

Safi can be seen in Modern Family, Young & Hungry, and You.

Debra Christofferson - Sue Blevins

Debra Christofferson

Debra Christofferson reprises her role as Sue Blevins, the supervisor of 911 dispatchers who serves as Maddie and Josh's boss in 9-1-1.

She returns in Season 8, Episode 12, to help Maddie adjust in the workplace after her disturbing incident involving a psychotic serial killer.

Christofferson has credits in Carnivàle, Outcast, and NYPD Blue. She is also part of the cast of the Salem's Lot reboot on Max.

Anirudh Pisharody - Ravi Panikkar

Anirudh Pisharody

After making his return in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11, Ravi Panikkar (played by Anirudh Pisharody) continues to be a probationary firefighter of Firehouse 118, replacing Eddie Diaz in the team.

Fans may recognize Pisharody for his roles in Never Have I Ever, Last Man Standing, and Big Sky.

Jennifer Love Hewitt - Maddie Buckley

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt is back to take on another significant storyline in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 12 as Maddie Buckley.

In 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 9, Maddie encounters the weepy-voice killer who has been targeting girls and killing them in cold blood. She is then abducted by the culprit, who is later revealed to be Detective Amber Braeburn of the LAPD.

While she ends up being rescued by Athena Grant and the other officers, the physical, emotional, and mental toll is too much for her to handle, especially now that she goes back to work in the brand-new episode.

Hewitt is best known for her roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Ghost Whisperer, and Criminal Minds.

Ryan Guzman - Eddie Diaz

Ryan Guzman

After Ryan Guzman's Eddie left Firehouse 118 in Los Angeles to move to Texas (read more about the actor's explanation behind his 9-1-1 departure here), he returns in the brand-new episode to give viewers a peek at his new life as he reunites with his son, Christopher.

However, things don't go as planned as he struggles to adjust to his new lifestyle.

Guzman previously appeared in The Boy Next Door, Everybody Wants Some!!!, and Step Up Revolution.

Here are the other main characters who appeared in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 12:

Angela Bassett - Athena Grant Nash

Peter Krause - Bobby Nash

Oliver Stark - Evan “Buck” Buckley

Kenneth Choi - Howard “Chimney” Han

Aisha Hinds - Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

The next episode of 9-1-1 Season 8 will premiere on ABC next Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.