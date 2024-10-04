Salem's Lot features a cast of veteran actors led by Lewis Pullman, Mackenzie, and Alfre Woodard.

The horror movie is based on the 1975 novel by Stephen King which revolves around the story of an author named Ben Mears who returns to his hometown, Jerusalem's Lot, only to discover that it is now haunted by a horrifying vampire that endangers everyone in it.

Salem's Lot was released on Max on October 3.

Every Main Cast Member of Salem's Lot

Lewis Pullman - Ben Mears

Lewis Pullman

Lewis Pullman leads the cast of Salem's Lot as Ben Mears, a famous author who returns to his hometown to seek inspiration for his new book. However, he ends up getting entangled with vampires terrorizing the town.

Ben ends up having a romantic relationship with Susan Norton and the pair forge a strong bond as they assemble a group of would-be vampire hunters to try and take down Kurt Barlow.

Pullman (who is set to make his MCU debut as Bob/Sentry in Thunderbolts*) is known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Outer Range, and Bad Times at the El Royale.

Makenzie Leigh - Susan Norton

Makenzie Leigh

Makenzie Leigh stars as Susan Norton, a longtime resident of Jerusalem's Lot who ends up being Ben's romantic interest.

Susan has big dreams, but it is all ruined after the vampires terrorize the small town. She teams up with Ben and forms a small group to try and take down Kurt Barlow and his vampire minions.

Leigh previously appeared in The Code, The Knick, and The Slap.

Alfre Woodard - Dr. Cody

Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard joins the cast of Salem's Lot as Dr. Cody, the town doctor who uses her expertise to join Ben's team in the hunt for the vampires.

While she initially did not believe in the vampires, her face-to-face encounter with one of them proved her wrong and she even got bit but recovered due to a rabies shot.

Woodard can be seen in Annabelle, 12 Years a Slave, and Fatherhood.

William Sadler - Parkins Gillespie

William Sadler

William Sadler is part of Salem's Lot cast as Parkins Gillespie, the local town's sheriff who does not believe in the existence of vampires despite its high mortality rate.

MCU fans may recognize Sadler for playing President Matthew Ellis of the United States in Iron Man 3 and Agents of SHIELD.

Bill Camp - Matthew Burke

Bill Camp

Bill Camp's Matthew Burke is an elementary school teacher who gives Ben a rundown of the town's history.

His first encounter with the creatures comes after he helps his former student, Mike, who later becomes a vampire.

Burke is also responsible for telling Ben about the emergence of vampires in the local town.

Camp (an actor who is a cast member of Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent) has over 70 credits to his name, with roles in A Man in Full, The Burial, and Sound of Freedom.

Pilou Asbæk - Richard Straker

Pilou Asbæk

Pilou Asbæk appears as Richard Straker, the vampire's assistant who lures victims into the Marsten House for his boss, Kurt Barlow, to either kill or transform into vampires.

Asbæk has credits in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Twilight of the Gods, and Hidden Strike.

John Benjamin Hickey - Father Callahan

John Benjamin Hickey

Father Callahan (played by John Benjamin Hickey) is the lone priest of Jerusalem's Lot whose faith is tested due to the arrival of the vampires.

Hickey has over 90 credits to his name, with roles in Flags of Our Fathers, The General's Daughter, and The Good Fight.

Jordan Preston Carter - Mark Petrie

Jordan Preston Carter

Jordan Preston Carter plays a brave young boy named Mark Petrie who valiantly fights off the vampires in the small town.

He is unfazed by the creatures at night and he will stop at nothing to defeat them after witnessing the death of his parents in the hands of Kurt Barlow.

Carter's notable credits include DMZ, Powers, and Ms. Marvel.

Debra Christofferson - Anne Norton

Debra Christofferson

Debra Christofferson plays Anne Norton, Susan's mom who eventually becomes Kurt Barlow's new assistant after Straker's death.

Christofferson is best known for her roles as Sue Blevins in 9-1-1, Geri Turner in NYPD Blue, and Kat Ogden in Outcast.

Spencer Treat Clark - Mike Ryerson

Spencer Treat Clark

Spencer Treat Clark portrays Mike Ryerson, a local townsfolk and a graveyard shift laborer who ends up being transformed into the second vampire after a grave-digging shift that goes horribly wrong.

Fans may recognize Clark for his roles in Station 19, Animal Kingdom, and Agents of SHIELD.

Nicholas Crovetti - Danny Glick

Nicholas Crovetti

Joining the cast of Salem's Lot is Nicholas Crovetti as Danny Glick, Mark's friend whose brother, Ralph, is abducted by Straker as a sacrifice so that Barlow can start his plan to terrorize the town.

Crovetti appeared in Big Little Lies, Boy Kills World, and Oracle.

Cade Woodward - Ralph Glick

Cade Woodward

Cade Woodward plays Ralph Glick, Danny's brother who is the first to die in the hands of Barlow after serving as a sacrifice for the town.

Woodward is known for playing Nathaniel Barton in Avengers: Endgame and Hawkeye. The actor also starred in Chicago Med and FBI: International.

Alexander Ward - Kurt Barlow

Alexander Ward

Alexander Ward plays Kurt Barlow, the main vampire who has been lurking in the shadows and terrorizing the town.

Ward is no stranger to the world of horror since he was featured in Annabelle Comes Home, American Horror Story, and Army of the Dead.

Salem's Lot is now streaming on Max.