Where Was Salem's Lot 2024 Filmed? Locations Revealed

Salem's Lot was shot in several iconic locations across Massachusetts to fully showcase its horror vibe.

Max's new horror movie revolves around the story of Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman), who returns to his hometown, the fictional Jerusalem's Lot.

However, what awaits him is the terrifying revelation that the town is terrorized by a powerful vampire who wants to turn every citizen into a creature of the night.

Filming for Salem's Lot began in September 2022 and wrapped in June 2022.

Salem's Lot 2024 Filming Locations

The Marsten House

In Salem's Lot, the Marsten House is the creepy-looking house at the top of the hill, where Richard Staker and the ancient vampire Kurt Barlow (Alexander Ward) live.

The house is not real, but it was built specifically for the movie in Clinton, Massachusetts.

The fictional Marsten House provided a horrifying backdrop for some of Barlow's murder spree, most notably killing Ralph Glick (Cade Woodward) as a sacrifice and turning Matthew Burke (Bill Camp) into a vampire.

It was also visited by Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) and his fellow vampire hunters as they investigate if Mark (Jordan Preston Carter) is telling the truth about killing Barlow's assistant, Richard Staker (Pilou Asbæk).

Jerusalem's Lot

Jerusalem's Lot is Ben Mear's hometown and the primary setting where Kurt Barlow launches his grand plan to turn every citizen into a vampire.

The town was filmed in different parts of Clinton, Ipswich, and Sterling in Massachusetts.

This is not the first time that Clinton, Massachusetts has served as an unsettling backdrop for a vampire-infested locale; the location was also used as a setting for Hulu's Castle Rock Season 2 (a show coincidentally tied to Stephen King).

Meanwhile, parts of Sterling, Massachusetts are used where Burke encounters an already-bitten Mike before bringing him back to his home.

Ipswich showcased the 1970s vibe of Salem's Lot, with the movie using its real-life police station and jail cells as part of the fictional Jerusalem's Lot.

The scene in the jail cell happened in the movie when Father Callahan (John Benjamin Hickey) was taken after drinking too much the previous night.

The climax of Salem's Lot also showcased a glimpse of Ipswich, as Ben chases down Susan (Makenzie Leigh) only to find a horde of vampires waiting for him outside the church.

Jerusalem’s Lot Library

Jerusalem’s Lot Library is an important location in Salem's Lot because Ben used it to research the town's history for his new book.

It was also the setting where Susan and Ben met for the second time, with the former playfully telling the latter that she would be at the drive-in cinema that night.

Jerusalem's Lot Library was filmed inside the Princeton Public Library in Princeton, Massachusetts, where production took place for three days.

The town of Princeton was given $20,000 by Charlestown Productions (Salem's Lot production team) so that they could film inside the location.

The real-life library has a rose granite exterior and black slate roof, which fits the movie's 1970s setting. The production team worked inside to align its interior with the movie's vibe.

Salem's Lot is streaming on Max.