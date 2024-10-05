Who Is Nicholas Crovetti? 4 Things to Know About Salem's Lot Danny Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Viewers are wondering who Nicholas Crovetti is after watching Salem's Lot on Max.

Salem's Lot is a new horror film written and directed by Gary Dauberman based on Stephen King's 1975 novel. The film stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Pilou Asbæk, Alfre Woodard, Debra Christofferson, and William Sadler.

This film marks the first feature adaptation of the book following previous miniseries in 1979 and 2004. The story follows writer Ben Mears, who returns to his hometown of Salem's Lot seeking inspiration, only to find it overrun by a vampire.

After multiple delays, the film premiered at Beyond Fest in September and was released to streaming on Max on October 3.

Nicholas Crovetti plays Danny Glick, one of the characters affected by the vampire's presence.

Meet Nicholas Crovetti - Biography Details

Nicholas Crovetti Has a Twin Brother, Who's Also a Notable Actor

Nicholas Crovetti has an identical twin brother, Cameron Crovetti, who is also a rising star. Cameron plays Ryan Butcher in The Boys, the son of Homelander, portrayed by Antony Starr.

Both brothers share a deep love for acting, which runs in the family. Their sister, Isabella Crovetti, is also an actor, and their parents work in the entertainment industry as well.

Nicholas and Cameron have appeared together in projects like Big Little Lies and Goodnight Mommy, where their close bond enhanced their on-screen performances.

Nicholas Previously Worked on Big Little Lies & More

Nicholas and his brother Cameron gained recognition for their roles as Josh and Max Wright in HBO's Big Little Lies.

Working alongside Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep, the twins shared memorable experiences on set with The Jam TV Show. Nicholas told the story of the first time the brothers met Streep and how she bought them a Jenga set and "sat down on the floor and played it with [them]:"

"The first time we met her she was wearing like a wig and these glasses and these fake teeth so we didn't know- like we couldn't tell. Then she's like, 'Hi are you guys Cameron and Nicholas?' And we're like, 'Yeah,' and then she introduced herself and then she got us a Jenga set she gave it to us and she sat down on the floor and played it with us and it was really fun."

In addition to Big Little Lies, Nicholas and Cameron starred in the 2022 remake of Goodnight Mommy, where they played twin brothers opposite Naomi Watts.

During an interview with Screen Rant, they highlighted the unique challenges of working on a psychological thriller, while also expressing their excitement at collaborating with a seasoned actor like Watts.

Nicholas Had a Lot of Fun Filming Salem's Lot

Nicholas took on the role of Danny in Salem's Lot and recalled to Bleeding Cool how much he enjoyed working on the set, particularly with director Gary Dauberman, whom he praised as "really nice and awesome."

The film marked a new experience for Crovetti, as he got to perform wire work for the first time while portraying a vampire. "There are some scenes where we had to fly," Crovetti said, calling the process "really fun and interesting:"

"It was really fun. The director, Gary was really nice and awesome. He always made me laugh. 'Salem's Lot' was actually the first film that I did wire work on because I'm a vampire in it. There are some scenes where we had to fly. I did the wire work, and that was really fun and interesting."

In addition to the wire work, Crovetti also spent a considerable amount of time in the makeup chair due to the extensive prosthetics required for his transformation into a vampire.

He noted that being in makeup for over an hour was "really new" for him, but it added to the immersive nature of the role:

"I had to do a lot of prosthetics, and I was in the makeup chair for over an hour. That was also really new."

Fans Can Get Custom Videos From Nicholas on Cameo

Nicholas recently launched his own Cameo account, where fans can request personalized video messages.

For a starting price of $45 USD, Crovetti offers custom videos that can include birthday wishes, pep talks, or even humorous roasts, making them perfect for any special occasion.

How To Follow Nicholas Online

Fans looking to keep up with Nicholas online can follow him on Instagram (@nicholascrovetti).

Salem's Lot is streaming on Max.