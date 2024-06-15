Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard lead the star-studded cast of the Apple TV+ series, Presumed Innocent.

Presumed Innocent revolves around the story of Chicago's chief deputy prosecutor, Rusty Sabich, who is on trial for the murder of his colleague, Carolyn Polhemus.

Directed by David E. Kelley, the new eight-part limited thriller series in 2024 is a remake of the film of the same name, which debuted in 1990 and starred Harrison Ford.

Presumed Innocent premiered on Apple TV+ on June 12.

Every Main Actor Who Appears in Presumed Innocent

Jake Gyllenhaal - Rusty Sabich

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal brings Rusty Sabich to life in Presumed Innocent.

Rusty is Chicago's Chief Deputy Prosecutor who is tenacious and a well-respected lawyer yet still hated by some of his peers.

At the center of Rusty's story in Presumed Innocent is his potential involvement in the murder of his colleague, Carolyn Polhemus. It is later revealed that he has an affair with Carolyn, making things complicated since he is already married.

Gyllenhaal has many notable roles in the past, such as playing Quentin Beck (aka Mysterio) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jack Twist in Brokeback Mountain, and Dalton in Roadhouse.

Ruth Negga - Barbara Sabich

Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga appears as Barbara Sabich, Rusty's wife who supports her husband amid the failures and the challenges that he has been dealing with.

Right from the get-go, something is amiss about Barbara. It is eventually revealed that she is aware of Rusty and Carolyn's affair and she stays in the marriage despite that knowledge.

Negga previously appeared as Raina in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, Clare in Passing, and Tulip O'Hare in Preacher.

Bill Camp - Raymond Horgan

Bill Camp

Bill Camp is part of Presumed Innocent's cast as Raymond Horgan, Chicago's District Attorney and Rusty's friend who believes Rusty can unpack the case behind Carolyn's murder.

It does not help that Raymond is aware of Rusty and Carolyn's affair since assigning Rusty to the case is a bad move that Tommy (Rusty's rival) exploited in the series.

Camp has over 70 credits to his name, with roles in A Man in Full, The Burial, and Sound of Freedom.

O-T Fagbenle - Nico Della Guardia

O-T Fagbenle

O-T Fagbenle plays Nico Della Guardia, a candidate running for District Attorney in the upcoming election.

The annoying and self-centered prosecutor makes it his current mission to criticize Raymond's office by trying to prove that Rusty has something to do with Carolyn's death.

MCU fans may recognize O-T Fagbenle for playing Rick Mason in Black Widow and Secret Invasion. The actor also appeared in The Handmaid's Tale, Maxxx, and Loot.

Chase Infiniti - Jaden Sabich

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti appears in Presumed Innocent as Jaden Sabich, Rusty and Barbara's daughter.

Presumed Innocent is Infiniti's first major acting credit.

Nana Mensah - Detective Alana Rodriguez

Nana Mensah

Detective Alana Rodriguez (played by Nana Mensah) is the lead investigator assigned to find out about Carolyn's murder.

She works side by side with Rusty as they uncover the specifics of the case.

Mensah can be seen in Queen of Glory, The King of Staten Island, and An African City.

Renate Reinsve - Carolyn Polhemus

Renate Reinsve

Renate Reinsve joins the cast of 2024's Presumed Innocent as Carolyn Polhemus.

Carolyn is a brilliant prosecutor with strong political intentions, and she is also Rusty's mistress. As a lawyer, she is as tenacious as Rusty and as intelligent as Raymond, making her the perfect candidate to become District Attorney one day.

She has been murdered by an unknown killer and the investigation surrounding her death serves as the show's anchor.

Reinsve has credits in Armand, Another End, and Different Man.

Peter Sarsgaard - Tommy Molto

Peter Sarsgaard

Peter Sarsgaard stars as Tommy Molto, the lawyer who steps in as Chief Deputy to take over the case regarding Carolyn's murder from Rusty.

Sarsgaard is known for his roles in The Batman, Dopesick, and Interrogation.

Kingston Rumi Southwick - Kyle Sabich

Kingston Rumi Southwick

Kingston Rumi Southwick stars as Kyle Sabich, Rusty and Barbara's son who shares a strong bond with his father. During their downtime, Rusty and Kyle spend time together playing curveball.

Southwick's other major acting credit is playing Josh Stevens in 9 Full Moons.

Elizabeth Marvel - Lorraine Horgan

Elizabeth Marvel

Elizabeth Marvel makes an appearance in Presumed Innocent Episode 2 as Lorraine Horgan, Raymond's wife and Barbara's friend who is adamant that she has no idea about Rusty and Caroline's affair.

Marvel has many notable credits which include playing Celeste in Mrs. Davis, Jackie Ponder in Love & Death, and Rita Calhoun in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Lily Rabe - Dr. Liz Rush

Lily Rabe

Lily Rabe joins the cast of Presumed Innocent as Dr. Liz Rush, Rusty's therapist whom he opens up with about his and his father's infidelity.

Dr. Rush's strong personality is carried over to her sessions with Rusty, judging him about the fact that he cheated on his wife, Barbara.

Rabe's past credits include Love & Death, Shrinking, and The First Lady. She is best known for her appearances in American Horror Story.

James Hiroyuki Liao - Herbert Kumagai

James Hiroyuki Liao

James Hiroyuki Liao appears in Presumed Innocent Episode 1 as Herbert Kumagai, the medical examiner who seems to have a deep hatred toward Rusty.

Dr. Kumagai disagrees with Rusty's claims that Carolyn's medical report is false, leading to a mildly tense confrontation inside the hospital.

Liao is best known for his roles in Barry, The Dropout, and Orphan Black: Echoes.

Matthew Alan - Dalton Caldwell

Matthew Alan

Portraying Carolyn's ex-husband, Dalton Caldwell, is Snowfall alum Matthew Alan.

Rusty talks to Dalton if he knows something about Carolyn's death, but he has no information. Instead, Dalton opens up about Carolyn being "a compartmentalized person" which causes a dysfunction in their marriage.

Alan is known for his roles as Havemeyer in Snowfall, Officer Gabrish in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Chris Merrill in Castle Rock.

Mark Harelik - Liam Reynolds

Mark Harelik

In a flashback, Mark Harelik's Liam Reynolds appears in Episode 1 as the man accused of raping and murdering Bunny Davis.

Liam is then questioned in the present day by Rusty and Detective Rodriguez about his involvement in Carolyn's murder. He reveals that he didn't kill Carolyn, but notes, "Sounds like something I'd enjoy."

Harelik's most recognizable roles include playing Herb Pennock in 42, Ben Hildebrand in Jurassic Park III, and Richard in The Morning Show.

Tate Birchmore - Michael Caldwell

Tate Birchmore

Tate Birchmore's Michael Caldwell is Carolyn's son in Presumed Innocent.

Rusty is perplexed about the revelation that Carolyn has a son because she did not mention it to him when she was still alive.

Birchmore has credits in Peppermint, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and Side Hustle.

Presumed Innocent is now streaming on Apple TV+.

