Here's When Presumed Innocent Season 2's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Fans of Presumed Innocent may need some patience as they wait for the eventual release of Season 2.

Based on Scott Turow's novel of the same name, the hit Apple TV+ series revolves around a deputy prosecutor named Rusty Sabich (Jake Gyllenhaal) who is framed for the brutal murder of his colleague who is later revealed to be his mistress.

Presumed Innocent was renewed by Apple TV+ on July 12 due to its strong performance on the streamer, and this happened even before its finale debut.

When Will Presumed Innocent Season 2 Release?

Jake Gyllenhaal

Alongside the announcement of its Season 2 renewal, Apple TV+ (via Deadline) revealed that Presumed Innocent has become its #1 most-viewed drama of all time.

Initially, Presumed Innocent fell under the limited series category, but its continued success led to its renewal. The show boasts an 81% audience score and 76% critic rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Filming for Season 1 (via Collider) began in Pasadena, California in February 2023, which came a month after the cast announcement in January 2023.

Not many details are known about the series' production. Still, there is a strong chance that it was affected by the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

Screen Magazine reported that second-unit photography took place in November 2023. It's possible that filming also wrapped around during the same time since the actors' strikes also ended in November.

Given that there will be no Hollywood strikes affecting Season 2, it is possible that filming could begin in the latter part of 2024. If that's the case, fans can expect the second season to release in Fall or Late 2025. However, a premiere in the first half of 2026 may be equally as likely, especially if a new set of main actors needs to be cast.

What To Expect in Presumed Innocent Season 2

Not much is known about Presumed Innocent Season 2, but some familiar faces behind the scenes will be back for the show's sophomore run.

David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams, and lead star Jake Gyllenhaal are all set to return as executive producers alongside Presumed Innocent author Scott Turow as co-executive producer.

As for Season 2's story, Apple TV+ simply teased that the upcoming season will focus on a "suspenseful" new case.

It remains to be seen if Gyllenhaal's Rusty Sabich will still be the main focus in Season 2, considering his character is not a recurring one in Turow's books.

Despite that, there is potential for Presumed Innocent to introduce new characters while still being set in the world where Sabich was framed for murder.

Turow's follow-up novel from 1990, The Burden of Proof, could serve as the inspiration for Season 2. The book focuses on Sandy Stern, a character present in Presumed Innocent.

Turow and the other producers could shake things up by using one of the characters from Season 1 as one of the storytelling anchors of the sophomore run.

Doing this would allow Gyllenhaal's Rusty Sabich to still make a guest appearance while maintaining a fresh approach in the world of Presumed Innocent.

Presumed Innocent is streaming on Apple TV+.

