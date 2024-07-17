Acapulco Season 4 Gets Hopeful Update from Producer

A producer on Acapulco gave fans some hope about Season 4 thanks to a series of new quotes.

Streaming on Apple TV+, Acapulco is an English and Spanish-language comedy series starring the likes of Eugenio Derbez, Fernando Carsa, and Damián Alcázar.

The series follows a young man named Maximo (played by Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon) who gets his dream job of working at one of Mexico's most prestigious resorts. However, after starting he realizes it may not be everything he thought it would be.

Apple TV+

Speaking in a recent interview, Acapulco producers Austin Winsberg and Sam Laybourne offered what many are taking to be an update on Season 4 of the hit series.

The pair of creatives told The Wrap that the series continues to do "really well" and is "beloved by both Apple and Lionsgate:"

"What we know is that this season is doing really well and that it’s beloved by both Apple and Lionsgate, our studio in terms of the creative, which we feel great about. They’ve supported us all year."

This is a likely indicator that the future is bright for the series and Season 4 could be on the way.

They continued by saying, "everybody feels like the creative side reached a wonderful new level," calling the show "even more grounded and emotional:"

"Everybody feels like the creative side reached a wonderful new level. It’s honestly a testimony to our the writers’ room, this really diverse, incredibly sharp group of people, largely Latinx writers who are bringing a level of authenticity to the show. The show’s becoming even more grounded and emotional."

Emphasizing the impact the series seems to be having, they said that "we’ve got a really big social media impact this year" and there is "a different level of buzz for the show:"

"That’s the feedback we’re getting from fans as well. We’ve got a really big social media impact this year, all of our actors are doing really fun, social media stuff. And so what’s happening is there’s a different level of buzz for the show."

They then directly address the future of the series, more so than they ever had before.

Laybourne specifically revealed he is "confident that we’re going to get to make more of this:"

"Just because you have to be confident, I’m confident that we’re going to get to make more of this. But we don’t know (for sure), those decisions are made based on a whole bunch of metrics we can’t control."

Winsberg reiterated this, positing that he feels "for the first time now that more people are aware of the show than ever before:"

"I’m really feeling for the first time now that more people are aware of the show than ever before. More people are approaching the actors or writing the actors. They’re getting recognized more. Sometimes it just takes shows a longer time to get that kind of notice."

A fourth season of the Apple TV+ comedy has not yet been announced, but this is not the first time the show's future has been addressed by those behind it.

In June 2024, actress Karen Rodriguez told Jana On Camera while promoting Season 3 that she loves the show and said she "cannot wait for Season 4," despite not Season 4 plans having been made public:

"We create a series that brings so much love, and that is what we see on the screen. That is what I love so much, and I cannot wait for Season 4, and you guys need to have a Season 4"

How Likely Is Acapulco Season 4?

As mentioned by the Acapulco producers, there have been no plans announced for Season 4 of the hit series, but that is not to say it will never happen.

Season 3 only just wrapped up, with its finale debuting on June 26.

Typically, a series renewal can sometimes take months to be made public. However, Acapulco seems to be doing enough to warrant Season 4 getting the green light.

The series has a glowing 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 96% Audience Score.

And - at least according to Austin Winsberg and Sam Laybourne Season 3 is the biggest the show has seen yet.

If Seasons 1 and 2 did enough to justify more episodes, then it certainly seems as though Season 3 is well on its way to doing the same.

Ultimately, it will come down to Apple TV+ and Lionsgate (the studios behind the show) to dictate what happens next for the series.

The streaming landscape is an ever-changing one, so if it were not to get picked up, it would not be all that surprising.

However, it looks as though it is checking enough boxes to get the Season 4 call.

Acapulco Season 3 is streaming now on Apple TV+.

