Apple TV+ delivered a new season of the hit comedy series, Acapulco, featuring its veteran cast of stars and a few big newcomers in Season 3

Fans get a look at a fictionalized version of the Mexican resort town in the series, which takes place across multiple time periods as a young man achieves his dream of working at the city's hottest resort, Las Colinas.

However, he quickly learns how complicated life is with that responsibility as he finds out about the resort's secrets and inner workings.

First brought to Apple TV+ in 2021, Season 3 hit the streamer on May 1.

Every Character & Actor in Acapulco Season 3

Eugenio Derbez - Maximo Gallardo Ramos (Present Day)

Eugenio Derbez

Taking on the leading role in Acapulco is Eugenio Derbez, who portrays the present-day version of mogul Maximo Gallardo Ramos.

Known as a self-made millionaire, Maximo is also a highly supportive person and always looks to do the right thing for his family, friends, and employees.

After years of working his way up through the resort's ranks, Maximo gained a sense of shrewdness with his work in the hospitality industry.

Derbez is best known for his work in Instructions Not Included, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Overboard.

Enrique Arrizon - Maximo Gallardo Ramos (1985)

Enrique Arrizon

Enrique Arrizon plays an equally important role in Acapulco as the younger version of Derbez's Maximo, who is mostly seen in the year 1985.

This younger version of Maximo is portrayed as a working-class young man with dreams of working at the Las Colinas resort, making his way up the food chain by starting as a pool boy.

Arrizon can also be seen in April's Daughter, Marco & Luna, and La jefa de Campeón.

Fernando Carsa - Guillermo

Fernando Carsa

Filling out Maximo's younger life in the 1980s is Fernando Carsa, who plays another Las Colinas employee named Guillermo (nicknamed Memo).

Guillermo is a working-class member of the Las Colinas crew spending his days in the laundry department, and he is also Maximo's best friend.

In the present-day scenes from Acapulco, Carsa also plays Guillermo's son.

Carsa's only other on-screen role comes in At Midnight.

Damián Alcázar - Don Pablo Bonilla

Damián Alcázar joins the core cast of Acapulco as Don Pablo Bonilla.

Bonilla works as the Head of Operations at Las Colinas Resort in the 1980s, becoming Maximo and Guillermo's mentor as they start working at the resort.

Maximo quickly starts idolizing Don Pablo thanks to his rags-to-riches story, which he eventually replicates in his way through his work.

Alcázar is most recognizable for his past appearances in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and The Crime of Padre Amaro. He also recently played Alberto Reyes in Blue Beetle.

Camila Perez - Julia Gonzalez

Camila Perez

Camila Perez is another major player in the 1980s story from Acapulco, portraying Julia Gonzalez.

Julia is a receptionist at Las Colinas in the '80s and has a complicated relationship with both Maximo and longtime boyfriend, Chad, creating an intriguing love triangle.

She also has dreams of eventually becoming a fashion designer and starting a clothing line someday.

Fans can see Perez's previous work in Gotham, Star, The Blacklist, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Vanessa Bauche - Nora Gollardo Ramos

Vanessa Bauche

Vanessa Bauche is another member of the Ramos family as she plays Nora Gallardo Ramos.

Nora is Maximo and Sara's widowed mother, working as a cleaner while also finding herself involved in some romantic tension with Esteban.

Bauche can also be seen in Amores Perros, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, and The Mask of Zorro.

Regina Reynoso - Sara Gallardo Ramos

Regina Reynoso

Maximo's family is fleshed out by his sister, Sara Gallardo Ramos, who is played in this series by Regina Reynoso.

Maximo is dedicated to taking care of Sara as their relationship remains strong over the years.

Reynoso can be seen elsewhere in You've Got This, The Gasoline Thieves, and While the Wolf's Away.

Raphael Alejandro - Hugo

Raphael Alejandro

Raphael Alejandro adds a layer of depth to the present-day story in Acapulco as Hugo, Maximo's nephew and Sara's son.

Throughout the series, Maximo listens to stories about the resort from his uncle, embracing and taking in the leading character's adventures over the years.

Occasionally, he questions the legitimacy of his uncle's retellings as they go more towards the wild side.

Alejandro can also be seen in Once Upon a Time, Kindergarten Cop 2, and How to Be a Latin Lover.

Jessica Collins - Diane Davis

Jessica Collins

Jessica Collins enjoys a supporting role in Acapulco as Diane Davies.

Formerly known for her work as a soap opera actress, she is now the owner of the Las Colinas Resort.

Diane is also famous for her for being an author, a fitness guru, and an entrepreneur, and that does not even include her role as a mother.

Collins' most famous appearances are in Catch Me If You Can, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Young and the Restless.

Rafael Cebrián - Hector Valero

Rafael Cebrián

Rafael Cebrián is seen as part of the 1980s crew at Las Colinas, taking on the role of Hector Valero.

Hector works as the head pool boy at the resort in 1984, showing a sense of arrogance and cockiness along with an ability to fleece guests on a regular basis.

Cebrián's other major credits come in Narcos, Borgia, and Greenhouse Academy.

Carlos Corona - Esteban

Carlos Corona

Carlos Corona is another addition to the Acapulco cast as Esteban.

Corona's character is a handyman who resides in the same area as the Ramos family, and he also serves as a love interest for Nora.

The actor's most notable credits come in Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Gringo, and Chilangolandia.

Regina Orozco - Lupe

Regina Orozco

Regina Orozco plays a supporting character named Lupe, who works with the Las Colinas Resort team as the head of laundry.

Orozco's resume includes appearances in Deep Crimson, Get the Gringo, and Dama de noche.

Rodrigo Urquidi - Augusto

Rodrigo Urquidi

Rodrigo Urquidi's Augusto is one-half of the Las Colinas Resort's main source of entertainment, making his living as a poolside singer throughout the series.

Acapulco is Urquidi's most notable credit, and fans can also see him in Mundos Cósmicos, La Negociadora, and La Bandida.

Rossana de Leon - Adriana

Rossana de Leon

Augusto is joined at the resort by Rossana de Leon's Adriana, who rocks the 1980s scene as a singer alongside her partner in crime.

De Leon can also be seen in El Último Rey, You've Got This, and Silencio.

Cristo Fernández - Gustavo

Cristo Fernández

Season 3, Episode 2 sees the introduction of Cristo Fernández as a new character named Gustavo.

Gustavo is seen at the resort working as an artist and a community organizer as his story for the new season slowly comes to fruition.

Fans will recognize Fernández for his joyful portrayal of Dani Rojas in all three seasons of Apple TV+'s hit comedy Ted Lasso. He also had a cameo as a bartender in the mid-credits scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home and voiced Wheeljack in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Jaime Camil - Alejandro

Jaime Camil

Another newcomer for Acapulco Season 3 is seen in Jaime Camil, whose character is named Alejandro.

Alejandro is the brother of one of Mexico's wealthiest men, and he joins the fray as one of Las Colinas' new co-owners, quickly making Diane Davies' life a living hell.

Camil can be seen in almost 100 episodes of Jane the Virgin while also playing roles in Coco and Schmigadoon!.

New episodes of Acapulco Season 3 debut on Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

