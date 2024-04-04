Black Widow star O-T Fagbenle and Law & Order alum Benjamin Bratt join the star-studded cast of Loot Season 2.

The sophomore run of the hit Apple TV+ comedy series follows Maya Rudolph's Molly Wells as she tries her best to do what's right for her money after settling her divorce with billionaire John Novak.

Loot Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ on April 3.

[ Loot Season 2 Release, Cast and Everything We Know ]

Every Main Cast Member of Loot Season 2

Maya Rudolph - Molly Wells

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph returns as Molly Wells, a tenacious woman who becomes rich after settling a divorce with her tech billionaire husband. She is also the head of her own company, the Wells Foundation.

After promising to find a way to give back to others, Molly appears to be on the fence about what to do with her huge financial responsibility.

Loot creator Matt Hubbard told TV Line that Season 2 will do a deep dive into Molly as "a person who is very used to wealth" and her growth to become a better person:

“It’s about Molly really as a person who is very used to wealth, putting her money literally where her mouth is and trying to strip away some of those things that she doesn’t need… So she’s trying but is maybe just not completely getting there. And we think that journey’s really fun in a good engine for Season 2.”

In Season 2, Episode 1, Molly is embarrassed over the fact that she slept with her ex-husband, John, during the final moments of the Season 1 finale. Elsewhere, she gathers her team at the Wells Foundation to find the next steps on how to share her money with the world.

Rudolph is a veteran comedian best known for her roles in The Good Place, Bridesmaids, and Big Mouth.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Sofia

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is back as Sofia in Loot Season 2.

Sofia is the Wells Foundation's executive director who helps Molly navigate the ins and outs of the business. While she is not initially a fan of Molly's big move for the company, she later tells her to stick around even if she's messing up.

Season 2's first episode shows Sofia telling the team to team up with Noah (a billionaire) to find ways for efficient charitable giving.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Rodriguez teased an interesting romantic subplot between Sofia and Arthur (Nat Faxon), noting that there's a "very fun episode" where their storylines intersect:

“The two of us did get a very fun episode where we were — not to give anything away, but — awkwardly witnessing each other having intimate moments. It was a blast to play because our characters don't always intersect. It was a very funny way to intersect.”

Rodriguez's most recognizable role is playing Blanca Rodriguez in Pose. The actress also has credits in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, American Horror Story, and Hot White Heist.

Joel Kim Booster - Nicholas

Joel Kim Booster

Returning to the world of Loot is Joel Kim Booster as Nicholas, Molly's openly gay assistant.

At the start of Season 2, Nicholas is on board with Molly's idea to share her money with the rest of the world while also keeping her boss in check during messy situations.

Booster's notable credits include Big Mouth, House of Laughs, and Glamorous.

Ron Funches - Howard

Ron Funches

Ron Funches stars as Howard in Loot Season 2.

Howard is Molly's cousin who also serves as the head of the IT department of the Wells Foundation.

Season 2 continues Howard's comedic antics while also reminding viewers how big of a wrestling fan he is. Howard is also in a financial mess since he cannot afford rent anymore by the time the show returns.

Funches previously appeared in Harley Quinn, Once Upon a Time in Venice, and Single Drunk Female.

Meagen Fay - Rhonda

Meagen Fay

Rhonda (played by Meagan Fay) is part of the Wells Foundation team and becomes an integral member of the team in Season 2.

Fay is a veteran actress with over 140 credits to her name, with roles in That's My Boy, Rising Sun, and Hightown.

Stephanie Styles - Ainsley

Stephanie Styles

Stephanie Styles reprises her role as Ainsley in Loot Season 2.

Ainsley is another employee working on the four corners of the Wells Foundations who helps Molly run the company's day-to-day operations.

Styles has credits in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Bonding, and Bombshell.

Adam Scott - John Novak

Adam Scott

Adam Scott brings John Novak to life in Loot Season 2.

John is Molly's ex-husband who reunited with her at the end of Season 1 and they (surprisingly) hooked up.

Season 2's first episode shows John making a statement to his ex-wife by announcing to the world that he dedicates his space mission to Molly.

This act somehow invalidates Molly's promise in the Season 1 finale that she will not be associated with billionaires anymore. It seems that things are set to be interesting between the former married couple.

Scott recently appeared as Ben Parker in Madame Web. The actor also starred in Parks and Recreation, Severance, and Step Brothers.

Nat Faxon - Arthur

Nat Faxon

Arthur is the Wells Foundation's divorced accountant who is looking for romance in Season 2. The character is played on-screen by Nat Faxon.

After failing to profess his love for Molly due to John Novak's sudden arrival in the Season 1 finale, Arthur tries to show how much he cares for her since he went out of his way to comfort her in Season 2, Episode 1.

Arthur, who many would describe as the sweetest gentleman in the company, also has a heart-to-heart with Howard amid his financial troubles.

The Conners fans may recognize Faxon for his role as Conner in the series. The actor also has over 100 credits, with memorable roles in The Way Way Back, Bad Teacher, and Club Dread.

O-T Fagbenle - Isaac

O-T Fagbenle

O-T Fagbenle is one of the newcomers in Loot Season 2. The actor plays Isaac, Molly's architect friend and Sofia's romantic interest.

Fagbenle is best known for his roles as Mason in Black Widow, Luke Bankole in The Handmaid's Tale, and Barack Obama in The First Lady.

Benjamin Bratt

Benjamin Bratt

Another newcomer to the world of Loot is Benjamin Bratt.

Bratt has many iconic roles through the years, with the actor playing Detective Rey Curtis in Law & Order, Eric Matthews in Miss Congeniality, and Javier Delgado in Modern Family.

Ana Gasteyer

Ana Gasteyer

Saturday Night Live's Ana Gasteyer joins the cast of Loot Season 2 as one of its exciting guest stars.

Gasteyer's notable credits include playing Cady's mom in Mean Girls, Sue Cranston in What Women Want, and Katherine Hastings in American Auto.

New episodes of Loot Season 2 premiere every Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Read more about other Apple TV+ shows:

Constellation Apple Series Explained: The Meaning of the Show's Cryptic Plot

For All Mankind Season 5 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Severance Season 2: Release, Cast and Everything We Know So Far