Loot Season 2 Release, Cast and Everything We Know

Apple TV+'s Loot Season 2 is inching ever closer to its streaming release, but there are still plenty of questions about the streaming comedy's return.

Released back in June 2022, Loot shocked fans, dropping a tale about self-discovery, giving back, and making changes to one's life no matter their age.

Starring Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph, the series earned high enough praise to warrant a second-season green-light smack dab in the middle of Season 1's 10-episode run (via Deadline).

When Will Loot Season 2 Be Released?

Loot

It has been nearly two years since Loot Season 1 came to Apple TV+, and Season 2 is closer than ever.

Filming for the second batch of episodes started in early 2023; however, it eventually hit a bit of a road bump amid job action in Hollywood.

According to reporting from Deadline, Loot Season 2 production was halted due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike that dominated much of 2023 in the entertainment industry.

This was done not because the cast and crew of the series were wanting to join the picket line, but because picketers were actively disrupting the Bel Air, California-based production.

It has not been made public if Loot Season 2 has gotten back in front of cameras following the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, but even if it has not, a 2024 release is highly likely for the comedy.

Speaking to Daily Express US over the strikes, Loot star Joel Kim revealed there were mere "days left on Season 2," meaning when the cast and crew finally do return to set, it will be a short but sweet shoot:

"I, personally, have five days left on Season 2. That I will return to once the strike is over. We’re very, very close to the end. “I think there’s maybe eight days of shooting in total left. Up until we shut down it was a really lovely experience. We’re back and it feels like a well-oiled machine now. We all understand our characters in a really specific way, and we understand a lot of the relationships between the characters."

Using this filming information, one can start to see when the series will eventually be released on Apple TV+.

Season 1 was filmed from September 2021 to February 2022, before releasing four months later in June 2022.

That means if Season 2 can finish filming before the end of February, fans can expect the series to be released sometime in summer 2024 (around June or July).

Loot Season 2 Cast: Who Is Returning?

Headed into Loot Season 2, fans can expect much of the first season's cast to return.

Headlining this ensemble yet again will of course be renowned comedic actor Maya Rudolph. Rudolph leads the series as Molly Novak - a new divorcee who ends up with $87 billion as a settlement from leaving her tech magnate husband.

Joining Rudolph will also likely be Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Sofia Salinas (the head of the charity Molly donates her fortune), Joel Kim Booster as Nicholas (Molly's longtime assistant), and Ron Funches as Howard (Molly's distant cousin and IT guru).

There is also always the chance Loot brings in even more a-list talent to round out its cast, but nothing official on any new additions has been made public as of yet.

Here is a list of characters expected to return in Loot Season 2:

Maya Rudolph - Molly Novak (née Wells)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Sofia Salinas

Joel Kim Booster - Nicholas

Ron Funches - Howard

Nat Faxon - Arthur

Adam Scott - John Novak

Meagen Fay - Rhonda

Stephanie Styles - Ainsley

Olivier Martinez - Jean-Pierre

What Could Happen in Loot Season 2?

When it comes to where Loot Season 2 is going to go story-wise, it is anyone's guess.

The cast and crew have remained tight-lipped on plot specifics for the streaming series' sophomore run.

The most anyone has heard came from star Joel Kim Booster. In an interview with Wired from January 2024, Boster offered little in terms of story details, instead saying that Season 2 is "more joke-dense" and will bring together characters who "didn’t get a chance to play last season:"

“It’s a much more joke-dense season because we know our voices and the kinds of jokes we can make, and so it’s much faster and funnier. You saw the relationships in Season 1, me and Howard, Molly and Sofia, and we sort of switch it up a little bit. We’re putting people together for stories that maybe didn’t get a chance to play last season, and it’s a lot of fun."

What that exactly means remains to be seen, but it seems to be hinting at characters that have not interacted a tonne getting some time to join forces on-camera for a bit in Season 2.

Season 1 told the story of Maya Rudolph's Molly Novak, as "after divorcing her husband of 20 years," she uses her $87 billion settlement to "reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world" (via Apple TV+):

“After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world—finding herself along the way.”

After 'throwing away' her billions in Season 1, Season 2 could see the powers that be come after Molly for - in their eyes - wasting her money on charitable causes and these efforts to ground herself.

This could potentially even feature people from Molly's past life as the wife of a tech tycoon trying and rope her back into the life of high society, hoping to get he to rekindle the now-dead romance with her ex-husband John.

Loot Season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV+.