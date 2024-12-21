Bad Sisters Season 3 Gets Disappointing Update from Show Creator

The future of Bad Sisters is looking dire after a series of disappointing comments from the show's creator.

The black comedy from Apple TV+ has been cracking up audiences since its debut in August 2022. The series earned near-universal critical acclaim, sitting at a glowing 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and earning several major awards including the British Academy Television Award for Best Drama Series.

For two seasons, Bad Sisters has centered on a group of five sisters who are under investigation for life insurance fraud after the death of one of their husbands.

Bad Sisters Season 3 Is Not Looking Good

Apple TV+

Bad Sisters creator and star Sharon Horgan seemingly confirmed that Season 3 of the streaming series will never happen.

Speaking to Deadline in the wake of Season 2's finale, Horgan posited that "I feel like the ending is the ending" and it is time to "say goodbye:"

"Well, you know, I love those girls so much, and I actually enjoyed this season, making it, with all the hardships and terrible times. It was such an amazing cast, and Fiona and Owen and Barry and Thaddea, they all fit in so beautifully. My brain obviously had such a great time, but I feel like the ending is the ending. As sad as it is to say goodbye, the thing with this second season was that it had to be, the events of Season 2 had to be fully impacted by what happened in Season 1."

"These were always supposed to be ordinary women who an extraordinary thing happened to," the creator continued, and if they were to keep going, it would start to feel like a never-ending mystery (akin to Nancy Drew):

"These were always supposed to be ordinary women who an extraordinary thing happened to and how they dealt with it. And I didn’t ever want it to be a thing where just crazy shit kind of happens to them. It’s the actions of 'The Prick' and his terrible legacy and how they deal with it and bad choices they make, but that can’t keep happening because otherwise, it’s 'Nancy Drew.' It’s something else entirely."

This is the first real indication that Bad Sisters would never return for a Season 3, with an official confirmation, still yet to be made public by Apple TV+. With Season 2 set to come to an end on Wednesday, December 25, one can assume if word of a cancellation is coming, it will happen after that.

How Likely Is Bad Sisters Season 3?

What is most confusing about these "endings" comments from the Bad Sisters creator, is the fact that Season 2 was not branded as the show's final season in any way before it was released.

Yes, showrunner Sharon Horgan may think of the second season as its end, but that does not necessarily mean a Season 3 will never happen. If the show is a big enough hit, and there are still meaningful stories to be told, then surely Apple TV+ would want to pursue a third season.

Through two seasons, the series has been a massive hit (at least critically), its first season received multiple awards, and Season 2 feels primed to do so as well (read about where Bad Sisters Season 2 was filmed).

However, good reviews can only get a series so far. If no one watched a particular project, then it does not matter how glowing the critical appraisal is.

Through Season 2, the dark comedy has maintained a solid spot in Apple TV+'s top ten, sitting solidly in the number three spot as of writing (via Flix Patrol). If the show were to maintain this sort of momentum, the idea of a Season 3 will likely at least be broached between Apple TV+ and Horgan.

However, given how creator-driven Apple TV+ has been with its projects if Horgan truly has no more story to tell in the Bad Sisters universe, then it does not seem likely the streamer will press the issue and force her into a third season.

Bad Sisters is now streaming on Apple TV+.