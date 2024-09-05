Fans got an update on a potential Season 2 of the Apple TV+ streaming series Bad Monkey.

The comedy, which stars funnyman Vince Vaughn in the lead role, is in the midst of its first season run.

The show is based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name. It works through a tale of a down-and-out cop who, after discovering a grizzly piece of evidence while working his new beat as a food health and safety inspector, is pulled back into the world of high-stakes crime.

[ Full Cast of Bad Monkey Episode 4 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos) ]

Vince Vaughn Teases Bad Monkey Season 2

Apple TV+

While an official announcement for a potential Season 2 of Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey has not yet come down the pipeline, that has not stopped one of its biggest stars from broaching the idea.

Vince Vaughn, who leads the series as former detective Andrew Yancy, touched on the idea of doing a second season in a recent interview with Paul McGuire Grimes, saying that "[Season 1] really works as its own story," but "there's always that possibility [for more]:"

"Yeah, this really works as its own story and it's great So, there's always that possibility because there are some more books with it. But what I like about this is it's really just this moment for him in time, which is cool. But yes, I think there would definitely be the possibility of another situation potentially."

Vaughn's co-stars on the hit comedy, Meredith Hagner & Charlotte Lawrence, also have recently taken a stance on whether they would be up for a Season 2.

In a conversation with Jana on Camera on YouTube, the pair were in agreement that they want to "do it again:"

Hagner: "Let's do it again." Lawrence: "Yeah, come on everybody. Season 2, let us be in it."

Back in 2023, producer Bill Lawernce shared a similar sentiment to Vaughn, positing that there is a "sequel to Bad Monkey called Razor Girl that we also have" should they be given the chance to adapt it:

"The first season is 'Bad Monkey,' which Carl wrote with a beginning, middle, and end. But Carl was my favorite author as a kid, and he wrote a sequel to 'Bad Monkey' called 'Razor Girl' that we also have. I don’t want to get caught in the thing where you’re like, 'It’s okay that there’s no other book! We’ll do another year and it’ll be great!'"

Will Bad Monkey Season 2 Happen?

Sometimes one of the biggest hurdles to getting a sequel to a particular project to see the light of day can be getting the creative team back on board and bought in.

That, however, does not look like it will be a problem with Bad Monkey, as Vaughn and several other big names seem primed and ready to jump back into the world should they be given the green light.

Lucky for them as well, there is already some source material ripe for adaptation sitting there.

Bad Monkey author and writer on the show Carl Hiaasen wrote a second novel starring Detective Andrew Yancy in 2017, following the literary sleuth as he investigates the mystery of a missing girl that may hold its origins all the way back in World War II.

Whether Bad Monkey gets a Season 2 will seemingly ultimately come down to viewership and whether Apple TV+ deems it a success.

According to Variety, the critically acclaimed series (which sits at 92% on Rotten Tomatoes) has done quite well in the viewership department, appearing on their top 10 list for the week of August 23 – 29, 2024 with 279.3 million minutes streamed.

This comes as streaming analyst ReelGood recently deemed the series the most popular streaming TV show across all services in the U.S. for the week of August 22 (via UPI).

While it remains to be seen if the series will maintain this sort of momentum through the end of its first season, the Vince Vaughn-led comedy is making a pretty good case for a potential renewal.

[ Who Is Tom Nowicki? 5 Things to Know About Bad Monkey Actor - Wiki Bio Details ]

Bad Monkey is now streaming on Apple TV+.