Bad Monkey Episode 6 showcases an impressive collection of stars ranging from Wedding Crashers' Vince Vaughn to Deadpool & Wolverine's Rob Delaney.

The new Apple TV+ series is past its midway point and Episode 6 continues its legal thriller plot as it pushes Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) to the brink while seeking help from his best friend, Rogelio (John Ortiz).

Elsewhere, the Dragon Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) risks it all to have a face-to-face confrontation with Nick (Delaney) and Eve (Meredith Hagner).

Bad Monkey Episode 6, "Yo, Would You Tell Ms. Chase I Still Love Her Like Crazy" premiered on Apple TV+ on September 11.

Every Main Cast Member of Bad Monkey Episode 6

Vince Vaughn - Andrew Yancy

Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn reprises his role as former Miami PD detective Andrew Yancy who gets framed for the murder of Dr. Israel O'Peele (Zach Braff).

Bad Monkey Episode 6 sees Yancy on the run from the law, seeking new allies and old ones to get him out of this messy situation. Making matters worse, his wanted status is part of a local news broadcast, which makes his life even more difficult.

Vaughn is best known for his memorable performances in Wedding Crashers, The Internship, Freaky, and True Detective.

Natalie Martinez - Rosa

Natalie Martinez

Natalie Martinez returns as Rosa, a medical examiner and Yancy's loyal ally/romantic interest.

Rosa tries to help Yancy by hiding him in her parent's place to lie low. However, he gets kicked out due to her mother's disapproval.

Martinez previously appeared in Death Race, End of Watch, and Broken City.

L. Scott Caldwell - Ya-Ya

L. Scott Caldwell

L. Scott Caldwell appears as Ya-ya, Dragon Queen's grandmother who continues to worry about what her granddaughter is doing in terms of charging her clients a massive fee.

Caldwell has credits in Lost, The Fugitive, and Dragonfly.

John Ortiz - Rogelio

John Ortiz

John Ortiz's Rogelio is Yancy's best friend whom he contacts for help regarding his unexpected wanted status.

Rogelio, though, double-crosses Yancy by setting him up for arrest. However, this move ends up being a good thing since it ends up vindicating Yancy.

Ortiz's past credits include Silver Linings Playbook, American Gangster, and Fast & Furious.

Michelle Monaghan - Bonnie Wit

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan stars as Bonnie, Yancy's ex-girlfriend who is now on the run from the feds after being involved in different crimes.

Yancy helps Bonnie to lay low in his dad's cabin. She is also reunited with Cody, who was once an underage student who slept with her in the past.

Monaghan has over 50 credits, with roles in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, and Pixels.

Meredith Hagner - Eve Stripling

Meredith Hagner

Portraying the antagonistic and manipulative Eve Stripling is Meredith Hagner.

Eve is Nick's possessive wife who will stop at anything to get what she wants, even if it means trying to kill Nick's daughter, Caitlin.

In Episode 6, she finally comes face to face with the Dragon Queen to negotiate the sale of the much-coveted land on Andros that she has been trying to purchase.

Fans may recognize Hagner for her roles in Search Party, Irrational Man, and Hits.

Rob Delaney - Nick

Rob Delaney

After a flashback-centric Episode 4 where it dives deep into Nick's origin story, Rob Delaney returns as the one-armed villain who is still trying to please his wife, Eve, by doing illegal and harsh things.

Nick even tries to kill Yancy in Episode 5, but he ultimately fails, which eventually leads to his escape.

Nick appears in the new episode alongside Eve to create a deal with the Dragon Queen for the potential sale of the land on Andros.

He also celebrates after learning that Yancy is arrested by the local police, thinking that he might finally have gotten away from his evil deeds.

Delaney can be seen in Catastrophe, Love at First Sight, and Dinner with Parents. He also recently appeared as Peter in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Jodie Turner-Smith - Dragon Queen/Gracie

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith plays the famous Dragon Queen of Andros in Bad Monkey.

She is a powerful mystic who helps citizens off the coast and is willing to risk her quiet life in Andros for something more.

Her desire to veer away from a life of stagnation on the lowly island prompts her to make a deal with Eve and Nick.

Turner-Smith is best known for her role as Sgt. Azima Kandie in The Last Ship. The actress also appeared in Sex Education, The Acolyte, and Anne Boleyn.

Ronald Peet - Neville Stafford

Ronald Peet

Ronald Peet appears as Neville Stafford, a Bahamian fisherman who is on the run from the Dragon Queen's boyfriend, Egg.

Why is he running away? In Episode 5, Neville is able to retrieve solid evidence that can help him get his house back, but Egg doesn't want him to.

The wild goose chase between the pair continues in Episode 6, and it ends chaotically when Neville is shot by Egg. However, he barely escapes and meets Rosa in an abandoned warehouse.

Peet's notable credits include First Reformed, Blindspot, and Mosaic.

Scott Glenn - Jim Yancy

Scott Glenn

Scott Glenn brings Andrew's father, Jim Yancy, to life in the Apple TV+ series.

Jim is instrumental in helping Bonnie and Cody lay low while being chased by the feds. The pair hides in Jim's cabin in the woods.

Glenn has over 100 credits, with roles in The Defenders, Castle Rock, and The Leftovers.

Ashley Nicole Black - Johna Russell

Ashley Nicole Black

Ashley Nicole Black portrays Johna Russell, an FBI agent who is in pursuit of Bonnie.

Black's notable credits include The Great North, Bob's Burgers, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Camila Rodriguez - Paula

Camila Rodriguez

Camila Rodriguez plays Paula, Montenegro's babysitter who takes care of his two kids.

Rodriguez's other major credits include The Naughty Nine, How to Cry on Command, and Station 19.

David St. Louis - Egg

David St. Louis

David St. Louis is back as Egg, the Dragon Queen's ruthless boyfriend who is chasing after Neville as he tries to get the crucial evidence back.

He also accompanies the Dragon Queen during the negotiation with Eve and Nick.

St. Louis can be seen in Somewhere in Queens, That Damn Michael Che, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Alex MacNicoll - Cody

Alex MacNicoll

Alex MacNicoll's Cody is Bonny's current fling who was once an underaged student whom she had sex with in the past.

This awkward sexual intercourse led to Cody's obsession with Bonnie. He is even trying to write a book about her.

Together, they are on the run from the feds in Episode 6.

MacNicoll starred in The Society, Transparent, and The 5th Wave.

Gonzalo Menendez - Mendez

Gonzalo Menendez

Gonzalo Menendez returns as Mendez, a corrupt cop responsible for Yancy's firing from the Miami Police Department who is now an incompetent detective.

Mendez celebrates after arresting his archrival, Yancy, for the murder of Dr. O'Peele. However, a loophole in his investigation proves that Yancy is not a suspect.

Menendez can be seen in Bosch: Legacy, Breaking Bad, and Spectral.

Bad Monkey is streaming on Apple TV+.