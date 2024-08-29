Zach Braff and John Ortiz join the cast of Bad Monkey in a flashback-centric Episode 4.

Bad Monkey revolves around the story of a former police detective named Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn) who unexpectedly dives deep into a world filled with corruption after being reassigned to become a restaurant inspector.

Episode 3 ended with a shocking revelation that murder victim Nick Stripling and a private developer named Christopher are the same person. The latest installment delves into Nick's past and how it factors into the current events.

Bad Monkey Episode 4 premiered on Apple TV+ on August 28.

Every Main Cast Member of Bad Monkey Episode 4

Vince Vaughn - Andrew Yancy

Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn portrays restaurant inspector and former detective Andrew Yancy in Bad Monkey.

Given that most of Episode 4 is set in the past, Yancy's time as a detective is chronicled and it finally gives the viewers answers as to why he is fired from the Miami Police Department.

Yancy's love life (both in the past and present) also receives the spotlight, showcasing his previous meet-cute with Bonnie and his current strong bond with Rosa.

Vaughn is an actor and producer best known for his memorable performances in Wedding Crashers, The Internship, Freaky, and True Detective.

Natalie Martinez - Rosa

Natalie Martinez

Natalie Martinez is Rosa in Bad Monkey.

Rosa is a medical examiner who reluctantly teams up with Yancy to find out the truth behind the severed arm. The pair's investigation now leads them to unpack who murdered Izzy.

Martinez previously appeared in Death Race, End of Watch, and Broken City.

Rob Delaney - Christopher/Nick

Rob Delaney

Rob Delaney brings Nick (past) and Christopher (present) to life in Bad Monkey.

Nick is a single dad who has been presumed dead in the present because his severed arm was found by Yancy.

However, it is later revealed that he poses as a private developer named Christopher who is also Eve's boyfriend.

Nick's dark past involves a dose of killing, insurance fraud, and evil schemes that further cements his antagonistic self.

Episode 4 mostly centers around Nick and Eve's past as lovers-turned-criminals.

Delaney is known for his roles in Catastrophe, Love at First Sight, and Dinner with Parents.

Zach Braff - Dr. Israel O'Peele

Zach Braff

Zach Braff is part of Bad Monkey Episode 4's cast as Dr. Israel O'Peele (aka Izzy), Nick's best friend and his business partner involved in the ghost patient scam at Midwest Mobile Medical.

Izzy is instrumental in helping Nick fake his death, cutting off his friend's arm to convince everyone that he already died.

Braff's most recognizable role is playing Dr. John Dorian in Scrubs. The actor also appeared in Garden State, Oz the Great and Powerful, and Wish I Was Here.

Meredith Hagner - Eve

Meredith Hagner

Meredith Hagner appears as Eve, a struggling actress who strongly believes that she is special. The flashback shows that she meets and instantly falls in love with Nick.

Together, they do whatever they can to reach the top, even if it involves killing some people along the way. She is also involved with the ghost patient scam after she and Nick got married.

And by the way, Eve is a psychopath who is willing to kill to preserve her freedom and reputation.

Hagner has credits in Search Party, Irrational Man, and Hits.

Charlotte Lawrence - Caitlin

Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrence stars as Caitlin, Nick's daughter who is reeling from her father's death. She later finds out that he is still alive in the present timeline.

Five years ago, Caitlin was on the verge of stardom after she booked a huge photoshoot gig that landed her on the pages of Haylee Magazine.

Nick, though, was concerned that his daughter will be sexualized and he did his best to protect her.

Bad Monkey is Lawrence's first major acting credit.

Ronald Peet - Neville

Ronald Peet

Ronald Peet plays Neville, a Bahamian fisherman whose piece of land is being targeted by Nick and Eve. Upon learning about this, he seeks the help of the Dragon Queen.

Peet's notable credits include First Reformed, Blindspot, and Mosaic.

Jodie Turner-Smith - Dragon Queen

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith plays the mysterious Dragon Queen, a powerful mystic who helps citizens off the coast whenever a trouble arises.

While she has a much larger role in the grand scheme of things, the Dragon Queen only has a brief involvement in a flashback in Episode 4 involving Nick and her grandmother.

Turner-Smith is best known for her role as Sgt. Azima Kandie in The Last Ship. The actress also appeared in Sex Education and Anne Boleyn.

L. Scott Caldwell - Ya-ya

L. Scott Caldwell

L. Scott Caldwell's Ya-ya is Dragon Queen's no-nonsense grandmother and a former mystic who asks Nick about what happened to his arm in Episode 4.

Caldwell has credits in Lost, The Fugitive, and Dragonfly.

Brett Cormier - Phinney

Brett Cormier

Brett Cormier guest stars as Phinney, a fisherman whom Izzy bribes into tricking a tourist into believing that they had caught Nick's severed limb.

Cormier previously starred in All the Weekend's Drama, The Greatest Strudel, and Lies Beneath the Surface.

Lauren Buglioli - Heather

Lauren Buglioli

Lauren Buglioli appears as Heather, a weather forecaster who becomes a witness after overhearing her conversation with Nick. She gets brutally killed by Eve.

Fans may recognize Buglioli for her roles in Florida Man, Cinnamon, and A Jazzman's Blues.

Michelle Monaghan - Bonnie

Michelle Monaghan

Bonnie (played by Michelle Monaghan) is a married woman whom Yancy meets several years ago and they, expectedly, have a flirtatious interaction.

It is revealed that Bonnie is being abused by her husband and Yancy takes matters into his own hands by seeking revenge for her. Episode 2 confirmed that Bonnie, who is now his girlfriend, is a wanted criminal as well. Tough luck for Yancy!

Monaghan has over 50 credits, with roles in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, and Pixels.

John Ortiz - Rogelio

John Ortiz

John Ortiz stars as Rogelio, a detective and Yancy's newfound friend and partner after being fired from the police force.

Ortiz's past major credits include Silver Linings Playbook, American Gangster, and Fast & Furious.

Gonzalo Menendez - Officer Jonny Mendez

Gonzalo Menendez

Gonzalo Menendez plays Officer Jonny Mendez, the cop responsible for Yancy's firing from the Miami Police Department.

Officer Mendez is the one assigned of the Crime Busters tip line and he uses this to give crucial information to his friends and family so that the reward will be split among them.

Yancy becomes aware of this, but he still gets fired after a failed attempt at calling the tip line.

In the present day, Mendez eventually gets promoted as detective while Yancy is now a restaurant inspector.

Menendez can be seen in Bosch: Legacy, Breaking Bad, and Spectral.

Bad Monkey is streaming on Apple TV+.

