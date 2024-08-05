Ted Lasso Season 4 Gets Promising Update from Star (Exclusive)

A former Ted Lasso star offered a promising update on the possibility of a Season 4 one day.

While the hit Apple TV+ show ended as planned by its creatives, they never publicly confirmed that the show was done for good. This left many fans to hope Jason Sudeikis’ titular character would one day return.

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey shared at Canada's Banff World Media Festival in June that Sudeikis "is open to the idea" while also making it clear it must be "the right idea" to make it a reality.

While speaking exclusively with The Direct's Russ Milheim about his upcoming Peacock show Those About to Die, star Moe Hashim gave a promising update regarding the revival of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso for Season 4.

When asked if a Season 4 is happening, the actor (who played footballer Moe Bumbercatch) admitted he's "heard so many things" and that "at this point in time, [he] doesn't even know what to believe."

However, he did have a positive outlook on its future, proudly declaring how he "would definitely say [he doesn't] think this is the end of Ted Lasso," while adding that "it could be in 20 years time that [they] come back."

This is a sentiment his Those About to Die costar, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, strongly agreed with:

"I think it's going to be in like ten years. You know how now they're revisiting stuff from, like, 20 years ago? I think we will get another season of 'Ted Lasso' if I'm allowed to weigh in here. It's going to be a few years, but I think we'll get it."

What Does a Ted Lasso Season 4 Look Like?

It's clear that everyone involved in the show wants to eventually return to the world of Ted Lasso. What’s unclear is why the creatives felt the need to be so noncommittal about it all.

At this point, it feels like a more fitting way forward is through a spinoff series. After all, the Season 3 finale set up multiple perfect hooks: creating a women’s team at UFC Richmond and continuing to follow the men's team under coach Roy Kent's lead.

That way, the world of Ted Lasso can be continued without relying on its lead talent who may want a hiatus from the property.

Fans should expect the whole crew to reunite one day, though, especially since nobody wants to close the door for good.

Perhaps Moe Hashim's idea of a revival in a decade or two is not the worst idea.

Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV+.

