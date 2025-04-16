Ted Lasso Season 4: Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Planning 3-Season Women’s Team Story

A Warner Bros. executive gave some promising updates on Ted Lasso Season 4.

Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso is a man who always puts kindness first, chooses wholehearted selflessness over his own interests, and doesn't quit when the going gets tough. These traits endeared him to audiences during the three-season run of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

With a Season 4 renewal for the series confirmed, many are curious about what adventure Ted will embark on next.

Head of Warner Bros TV Talks New Ted Lasso Season 4 & Beyond

Warner Bros.

Channing Dungey, chairwoman of Warner Bros. Television, which produces Ted Lasso for Apple TV+, told Deadline some exciting news on the freshly renewed comedy series.

The outlet asked Dungey about the rumors that Ted Lasso Season 4 will focus on Ted returning to AFC Richmond's Nelson Road Stadium to coach a women's football team. This story point was set up in the show's Season 3 finale from 2023.

Dungey declined to clarify any plot details but hinted that Ted Lasso could continue past four seasons:

"We’ve heard the pitch for this next season, for Season 4. Is there the opportunity for the story to continue after that? Absolutely. Have I heard a whole three-season pitch? Not yet."

It stands to reason that Jason Sudeikis and the creative team would have a story mapped out for three, now four, seasons (check out all the most recent details on Ted Lasso Season 4 here). The show's original run was tightly plotted, with ideas for its conclusion firmly in mind the entire time.

Ted taking on the role of gaffer for a newly assembled women's team would likely be a joy for devotees to watch.

Naturally, Coach Lasso would approach the task with his unique blend of humor, folksy wisdom, and insightful sensitivity. But as viewers may recall, Ted's colleague and friend, the rageful Roy Kent, was named Richmond's new manager in the most recent episode.

Ted's comeback could create some workplace friction between himself and Roy, with the latter viewing the former as encroaching on his new turf.

The show's writing team may attempt to mine the situation for drama, but Roy's grouchy exterior masks a genuine, razor-sharp emotional awareness, and Ted is Ted; it's likely that if Season 4 does go that route, the two will work things out.

Additionally, Dungey commented on cast negotiations for Ted Lasso's next batch of episodes. Reportedly, three of the original stars, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Thor: Love and Thunder's Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), have all been locked in.

However, other series regulars are still in discussions with Warner Bros. about coming back, including Coach Beard actor Brendan Hunt (who also co-created and executive produces Lasso) and Keeley Jones' performer Juno Temple. Dungey shed some light on these talks:

"So far, so good. We’re still in active conversations but we’re very hopeful."

Beard closed out Season 3 by marrying his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jane, while Keeley was last seen pitching the AFC Richmond Women's League to Rebecca.

It's worth noting that Nick Mohammed, the man behind the Wonder Kid, Nate Shelley, hinted that he would also be back for the new season in January (via Variety).

Ultimately, Warner Bros. and Apple TV+ hope to close new deals with all of the actors they need for the next season of Ted Lasso. As Channing Dungey indicated, there's reason to be optimistic on that front.

There's less optimism about when audiences will be able to tune in for an all-new installment of Ted Lasso. Considering that Season 4 is still being written and cameras have not yet begun to roll, it will be quite a while before Apple TV+ can provide a release date.

If Mohammed Hashim, who recurred throughout the first three seasons as midfielder Moe Bumbercatch, is to be believed, Ted Lasso won't reemerge for "a few years," but fans likely won't need to wait longer than 2026.