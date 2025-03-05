Ted Lasso Season 4 Gets Official Update Amid Release Frustrations

While the release of Season 4 of Ted Lasso has frustrated fans, viewers got a new update on where the series stands.

Ted Lasso may have been planned initially with a three-season arc (which ended in 2023), but that was before it became one of the biggest hits in Apple TV+ history. Fans cannot get enough of the American football-turned-soccer coach and his co-stars, making the itch for more episodes incredibly tangible.

While one of Ted Lasso's stars believes Season 4 is still years away, the anticipation currently building has some believing it may not be long before new episodes debut.

Apple TV+

The Writer's Guild of America (WGA) directory included an official listing for Ted Lasso Season 4.

Specifically, this included a section for executive producers on the new season, such as stars Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Brett Goldstein (who also made headlines for his role in Thor: Love and Thunder).

While the 2023-24 listing is inaccurate, this seems to mean the early stages of production for Ted Lasso Season 4 are currently being prepped.

When Could Ted Lasso Season 4 Release?

As of writing, Ted Lasso Season 4 has not officially been greenlit, but a few updates indicate Apple TV+ could be on its way to making that happen.

Reports noted that options were picked up for stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein in August 2024, indicating Apple wants the stars behind Rebecca Welton and Roy Kent back for new episodes.

WB TV Group CEO Channing Dungey also explained how conversations were happening for a new season in October 2024 (per Variety).

The big question now is when filming could start and new episodes in Season 4 could be released.

For reference, Season 2 took six months to film (January-June 2021) before hitting Apple TV+ in July 2021. Later, Season 3 was filmed over nine months (March-November 2022) before debuting in March 2023.

Once production begins, Season 4 should be able to be filmed and released over about a year. Should filming start later in 2025, the expectation is that it could be ready to return to Apple TV+ sometime in mid-to-late 2026, but nothing is confirmed on that front.

The first three seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming on Apple TV+.