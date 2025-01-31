Here's When Ted Lasso Season 4 May Finally Release on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso fans are convinced Season 4 is on its way to Apple TV+, and it could be on streaming in the coming years.

It has long been known that Ted Lasso was planned with a three-season arc for Apple TV+, which came to a head with the Season 3 finale.

While that initially seemed like the end of the line for the Apple TV+ sports comedy, recent updates have made Season 4 appear evermore likely.

When Could Ted Lasso Season 4 Release?

Apple TV+

Although Ted Lasso has not yet been renewed for Season 4, a report from Deadline stated Apple TV+ may be close to greenlighting the follow-up.

Apple TV+ has reportedly picked up the options for actors Hannah Waddingham (AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (club manager Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins).

All three are contracted under the U.K. acting union Equity. With them secured, Deadline reported Apple TV+'s next move would be to begin negotiating contracts with those under the America SAG-AFTRA, whose deals had lapsed.

The report explained that a Season 4 renewal would hinge on budget approval and scheduling for key talents. However, Apple TV+ was said in August 2024 to be preparing a writers' room with hopes to begin production in early 2025.

It was not confirmed whether creator and star Jason Sudeikis is on board for Season 4 yet, but the report made clear the fate of Ted Lasso always hinged on him as the studio "would not have proceeded without his consent."

Warner Bros. TV Group CEO Channing Dungey echoed this sentiment to Variety in October 2024, saying they were "in conversations about Season 4" but would not proceed unless key figures were "feeling excited about it."

As Ted Lasso Season 4 still hasn't been confirmed and a renewal is pending, starting up production early this year seems optimistic at best.

Season 3 was previously filmed from March to November 2022 before making its Apple TV+ debut in March 2023, while Season 2 was in production from January to June 2021 and premiered less than two months later in late July.

As such, it appears new seasons over Ted Lasso take under a year from starting up production to coming to Apple TV+. Regardless, unless Season 4 started filming this year, a 2025 release appears unlikely, meaning it could push into 2026.

Soccer/football is bound to be a popular topic next year, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place over the summer in North America. Perhaps Ted Lasso could premiere in the summer, akin to the show's earlier seasons, to utilize the hype.

While Ted Lasso has still yet to be renewed for Season 4, the Apple TV+ follow-up has received positive updates from many key stars. Although one actor still thinks Ted Lasso Season 4 is "going to be a few years" away.

What Could Happen in Ted Lasso Season 4?

For Ted Lasso to continue being the show fans know and love, it will obviously need Ted Lasso himself. One of the first hurdles for Season 4 to overcome will be pulling Jason Sudeikis' AFC Richmond manager away from his family in America and bring him back to England to join the rising soccer club.

There is a chance the Apple TV+ sports series could continue without Lasso in the driver's seat while Sudeikis sticks to a behind-the-scenes role. But as the Yank is the face of Ted Lasso, it's tough to imagine he wouldn't appear in some capacity.

At the end of Season 3, AFC Richmond looked ready to launch a women's team after Keeley Jones submitted a proposal to an eager grin from Rebecca. Perhaps Ted could be enlisted to manage the new women's team, sparking hilarious antics as he adjusts to leading a very different group.

Currently, the AFC Richmond men's team is being led by manager Roy Kent (who may also be up for a role in the Harry Potter reboot) alongside Coach Beard and Nathan "Nate" Shelly as they seek out a Premier League win. As the team fell short in Season 3, that goal may still be at the forefront going into Season 4.

Ted Lasso is streaming on Apple TV+.