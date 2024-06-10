Ted Lasso Season 4 Gets Promising Update from Show Exec

The hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso might not be over after fans heard an exciting new update on Season 4 from a Warner Bros. executive.

Ted Lasso’s run on Apple TV+ ended with a bang in 2023 after earning an incredible 61 Emmy nominations and 13 wins.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Season 3 marked the first time in Apple TV+ history that a show topped over 1 billion minutes. This came when viewers watched 1.24 billion minutes of Ted Lasso the week the Season 3 finale aired.

However, creator Bill Lawrence explained to Vanity Fair in April 2023 that star Jason Sudeikis had "a three-season arc" in mind for the story, leaving Season 4 in question.

Ted Lasso Season 4 Still on the Table

Apple TV+

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey opened the door to potentially renewing Ted Lasso for Season 4 in a Deadline-moderated panel at Canada's Banff World Media Festival.

According to Dungey, Apple wants Ted Lasso to continue in some form, whether it's a true Season 4 or a spin-off in that universe.

She explained how star Jason Sudeikis "is open to the idea," but she also made it clear that it has to be "the right idea" to make it a reality.

This is not a situation where the studio wants to do new seasons "just for the sake of more," but rather because the series still has stories that should be told:

"We’ve had conversations about all of the above. I think Jason Sudeikis is open to the idea, but I think he wants to have the right idea, which I appreciate it. We at Warner Bros. appreciate, Apple appreciates, because it’s the sort of thing where you don’t want to go do more, just for the sake of more, you want to go do more, because you actually have something to say, you have a story that you want to tell. We’ll see what happens."

Will There Be a Ted Lasso Season 4?

Considering Jason Sudeikis is the heart and soul of Ted Lasso, a true Season 4 would likely only happen if he came back as his world-famous football-turned-soccer coach.

The star explained to Deadline in 2022 that a call on Season 4 was up to "more factors than [himself]," but he recognized that the "response has been overwhelming" from fans who want more of the story:

"I don’t know, it’s up to more factors than myself. The response has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers, actors, people in production and post-production, all of those thrown in the jambalaya of possibility. I couldn’t say yes or no. I know this part of the show is what it’s supposed to be. I apologize for not giving you a direct answer because that’s more helpful for headlines. If I knew, I wouldn’t tell you."

He went on to note that he and the Ted Lasso team "[get] along with each other...as artists and human beings," which he sees as the best reason possible to do Season 4:

"Every single person up here gets along with each other, they support each other, both as artists and human beings. Every single day we show up, it’s just fun. People care about each other. They want to see the best for each other. What a terrific reason to do a Season 4, right?"

The biggest challenge story-wise would be figuring out how to get Sudeikis' Coach Lasso back to England after coming home to the USA to reconnect with his son and ex-wife.

However, due to the series' hoard of award-winning supporting characters and the plot threads set up in the Season 3 finale, at least a couple of spin-off ideas with Sudeikis playing a lesser role are possible.

What Could Happen in Ted Lasso Spin-Offs?

The easiest choice for a Ted Lasso spin-off would seemingly be one that continues AFC Richmond's quest to win the Premier League title behind its new coaching staff.

The Season 3 finale saw Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent take over Lasso's post next to Brendan Hunt's Coach Beard and Nick Mohammed's Nathan Shelley leading the team to new heights. Considering how close they came to winning it all in Season 3, Season 4 could be the perfect opportunity to reclaim glory.

Additionally, Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca Welton and Juno Temple's Keeley Jones are seen developing the foundation for a women's team under the AFC Richmond banner.

A series centered around them could easily see that new program from the ground up, featuring an entirely new cast of female footballers who hope to finish just as well as their male counterparts.

No matter what decision is made, Ted Lasso has no shortage of options for future stories, whether it be for Season 4 or a spin-off. The only question is whether Apple TV+, Sudeikis, and the team at hand will come together to "believe" once more for another round of action.

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Read more about Ted Lasso and its stars below:

Ted Lasso Season 4 Chances Get Hopeful Update from Producer

Ted Lasso Season 4: Will Apple Release More Episodes?

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Breaks Silence on Joining the Marvel Universe