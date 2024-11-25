Ted Lasso Season 4 Renewal Status, Story Predictions and Everything We Know

Ted Lasso Season 4 might become a reality after enjoying a massively successful three-season run on Apple TV+.

Following an astonishing 61 Emmy nominations (including 13 wins) and stellar reviews, Ted Lasso seemingly came to an end with its third season in May 2023.

However, even with the door assumed to be closed on Ted's journey, the series' cast has remained hopeful that Season 4 would eventually come to fruition.

7 Confirmed Details About Ted Lasso Season 4

Season 4 Is Almost Greenlit

In August 2024, Variety confirmed that Ted Lasso was approaching a greenlight for Season 4, although it is not officially set to go yet.

As of writing, there is no schedule for production, as Apple TV+ has not completed all the steps necessary to push new episodes forward yet.

Reasons for Ted Lasso Season 4 Renewal

Warner Bros. TV Group‘s chairman and CEO Channing Dungey shared new information about Ted Lasso's potential fourth season with Variety in October. She explained that the team is "in conversations about Season 4" but that they are early into those talks.

One important note about Season 4 is that it would not become a reality if "Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren’t feeling excited about it:"

"We are in conversations about Season 4, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days. We had always been clear that we there wasn’t going to be more 'Ted Lasso' if Jason and team weren’t feeling excited about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it."

Dungey previously discussed her hope for Ted Lasso to continue in a Deadline-moderated panel at Canada's Banff World Media Festival in June.

With Ted Lasso Season 4 still not officially greenlit, there is no official schedule set for filming or production, or a release date. Production List has listed Season 5's tentative shooting start as January 6, 2025. While that production info remains unconfirmed, it is looking more likey that filming will kick off in the early months of 2025.

Looking back at Ted Lasso's history, Season 2 was filmed from January 2021 until June 4, 2021 before debuting on Apple TV+ on July 23, 2021. Season 3 was then shot from March 7, 2022 until November 2022 and made its arrival on March 15, 2023.

Based on those schedules, if Ted Lasso Season 4 does begin filming in early 2025, it could potentially have its first episodes air in Fall 2025.

Ted Lasso Leading Actor's Season 4 Role Unconfirmed

The previous Variety report noted that Jason Sudeikis will be involved with Ted Lasso Season 4 in some creative capacity. However, the report did not indicate whether he will reprise his role as the show's top-billed character again.

Fans last saw Ted flying back to Kansas from England after leaving his position as the AFC Richmond manager to spend more time with his son and ex-wife at the end of Season 3.

Ted Lasso Season 4's Expected Cast

WBTV has picked up actor options for Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), indicating they will be back to reprise their roles in Ted Lasso Season 4.

The rest of the expected cast for Ted Lasso Season 4 can be seen below:

Nick Mohammed - Nathan "Nate" Shelley

Phil Dunster - Jamie Tartt

Brendan Hunt - Coach Beard

Juno Temple - Keeley Jones

Sarah Niles - Dr. Sharon M. Fieldstone

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Keeley Jones star Juno Temple noted that she had not heard much about the rumors but expressed her excitement for the idea of Season 4 being greenlit:

"I mean, I hope so, but I don’t know yet. I’ve heard that it sounds like it may be happening, so that’s really exciting!"

AFC Richmond's Rise to Power

Now that Ted is back home with his family in the U.S., AFC Richmond will continue its pursuit of winning the Premier League after falling short in Season 3. In Season 4, the team would be led by Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent as the team's manager next to Brendan Hunt's Coach Beard and Nick Mohammed's Nate Shelley.

Fans expect most of the team's players to come back for the new season under the leadership of Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca Welton as the Richmond culture continues to evolve.

The First Season for AFC Richmond's Women's Team

The final episode of Season 3 saw Keeley Jones present Rebecca with a proposal for a women's team under the AFC Richmond banner.

Considering the smiles on both ladies' faces, that team should be expected to come to life at some point in Season 4. This will likely bring in a new group of business experts to manage the organization while a group of new players come together against the best female football players in the world.

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are available to stream on Apple TV+.