Harry Potter HBO Series Cast: Every Actor Rumored to Appear

The upcoming Harry Potter series coming to HBO and Max is slowly coming together with several high-profile actors rumored to join the cast.

Over 18 months ago, reports indicated Warner Bros. had plans to reboot the Harry Potter franchise, this time as an HBO TV series. This comes after the 11-movie Wizarding World series of film became one of the five highest-grossing movie franchises in history, coming close to grossing $3 billion at the global box office.

Due to the iconic nature of this story, fans are eagerly awaiting news on who will portray characters like Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and the rest of the gang. While the series still seems to be a ways away from production, rumors have already hinted at who will play a few of those major roles.

Every Actor Rumored To Appear in Harry Potter HBO Series

Mark Rylance - Albus Dumbledore

Mark Rylance, Michael Gambon

According to a Variety report from November, Mark Rylance was at the top of HBO's wishlist to play Professor Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter series. However, no offer has been made to the actor as of writing.

Dumbledore is a major supporting character in the Potter books and movies, serving as the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He is also known as one of the most powerful wizards in history and serves as a caring mentor for Harry during his time in school.

The character was previously played by the late Richard Harris in the first two Harry Potter films, Michael Gambon in the rest of the original series, and Jude Law in two of the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Mark Strong - Albus Dumbledore

Mark Strong, Michael Gambon

In December, a rumor from Deadline indicated Mark Strong was also in the running to play Albus Dumbledore at one point.

However, insiders believe either the report was unfounded or Strong may have passed on the role or was not selected after auditioning/speaking to Warner Bros.

Paapa Essiedu - Severus Snape

Paapa Essiedu, Alan Rickman

The Hollywood Reporter shared in December that Warner Bros. was looking at Paapa Essiedu as a potential candidate to play Hogwarts Professor Severus Snape. Sources said the actor was at least offered the part, but there have been no updates on negotiations.

Snape is best known as Hogwarts' potions master and one of the primary antagonists throughout all seven books. Having a history with Harry's parents, he does not hold back his resentment towards the young protagonist throughout the story, but his history also holds some major secrets unveiled later on.

The late Alan Rickman embodied Professor Snape in all eight original Harry Potter movies.

Sharon Horgan - Minerva McGonagall

Sharon Horgan, Maggie Smith

Deadline's rumor mill for the Harry Potter series noted Warner Bros. had an eye on Emmy-winner Sharon Horgan to portray Professor Minerva McGonagall.

McGonagall is the Deputy Headmistress at Hogwarts, working directly under Dumbledore, and she also works as the transfiguration professor. She is also the head of Gryffindor house, working closely with Harry and his friends as they make their way through their studies.

Dame Maggie Smith, who passed away in September 2024, portrayed Professor McGonagall in all eight films from 2001 to 2011.

Rachel Weisz - Minerva McGonagall

Rachel Weisz, Maggie Smith

Another potential candidate to play Professor McGonagall comes in The Mummy and Black Widow star Rachel Weisz. However, there is potentially conflicting information on whether Weisz is truly on Warner Bros.' wishlist for the role.

Brett Goldstein - Rubeus Hagrid

Brett Goldstein, Robbie Coltrane

Thor: Love and Thunder star/Ted Lasso standout Brett Goldstein is reportedly in consideration for the role of Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

The half-giant is a monumental figure in Harry's life as the one who helps deliver him to his aunt and uncle's house after his parents are killed. At Hogwarts, Hagrid works multiple jobs and serves as Harry's closest confidant through all of his struggles in the wizarding world.

In the first iteration of the Harry Potter series, Hagrid was portrayed by the late Robbie Coltrane.

Cillian Murphy - Voldemort

Cillian Murphy, Ralph Fiennes

While not as reliable as the previous rumors, online chatter has teased that Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy may be on Warner Bros.' wishlist to play overarching series villain Voldemort.

Formerly known as Tom Riddle, Voldemort is revealed to be the man who killed Harry's parents during his rise towards becoming the greatest dark wizard in history. While he does not play a huge role in the first three books, he is a key figure over the back half of the book series.

The unsubstantiated rumor about Murphy became more public thanks to comments made to Variety by Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed Voldemort in four of the last five Harry Potter movies. He stated that the casting was a "wonderful suggestion" and that he "would be all in favor of Cillian" to play the villain.

There is currently no planned production or release timeframe for HBO's Harry Potter series.