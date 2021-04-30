Marvel Releases New Black Widow Promo Video Featuring Rachel Weisz

In a little over two months, Marvel Studios will make its long-awaited return to theaters worldwide with the release of Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson's first solo film in the MCU. Particularly with the franchise on a short hiatus from Disney+ releases between The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, the time is coming to ramp up the promotional tour for the film.

A few weeks ago, Disney+ uploaded the official Premier Access page for Black Widow, setting up the film's at-home experience for fans who won't be able to get to theaters by the time the film debuts on the big screen. Johansson herself is starting to make promotional appearances for the movie as well, taking the fandom back through her MCU journey before the story catches up to Natasha Romanoff in this prequel.

In the latest update for Black Widow, more promotional material has released featuring one of Johansson's costars in her first MCU outing.

RACHEL WEISZ PROMOTES BLACK WIDOW

The @blackwidowmovie Instagram page posted a video promoting Marvel Studios' Black Widow featuring Melina Vostokoff actress Rachel Weisz.

The video includes Russian subtitles, which presumably means this is from one of Marvel's social media accounts promoting the film in Russia. With footage from the movie playing in the background, Weisz gives this message out to fans:

"Hello Russia! On behalf of the Black Widow cast, I invite you to see what’s in store for Natasha Romanoff and everything she’s kept hidden in her past. By the way, David Harbour, who plays the Red Guardian, asked me to say this, and this is a direct quote: 'Grab the charcoal, I get the meat.' Now, I’m not sure if that’s a code, or if that’s just about his May holidays in Russia, but either way, see you in cinemas soon."

The full promo can be watched below:

NATASHA'S RUSSIAN FAMILY READY FOR ACTION

It seems likely that Black Widow will see an extensive promotional run in Russia considering it's Natasha Romanoff's home country within the MCU, and that a good portion of the film likely takes place there. Therefore, it's not surprising in the slightest to see Rachel Weisz sending this message directly to Marvel's contingency of Russian fans.

No new footage is revealed in this clip, but Weisz does bring the laughs with the direct quote from her co-star, Red Guardian actor David Harbour. While there will certainly be more emotional moments with his character in Natasha's youth, it's becoming clear just how funny Harbour will get to be with this over-the-top Russian hero.

In the coming weeks, more of this promotional material should be popping up worldwide with Marvel finally drawing closer to its glorious return to theaters. Particularly for a film that was due to release a year ago, it's coming as a huge relief that the MCU will populate theater screens worldwide once again after two exclusive shows premiered on Disney+ earlier this year.

Black Widow will release in theaters and on Disney+ via Premier Access on July 9, 2021.