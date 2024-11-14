Where Is Bad Sisters Season 2 Filmed? Locations Revealed

Bad Sisters Season 2 is a dark comedy from Apple TV+ filmed across several locations in Ireland and England.

Where in Ireland was Bad Sisters Season 2 Filmed?

Apple TV+

Donabate, Ireland

A beach car park in Donabate was closed for a couple of days for the filming of season 2 of Bad Sisters. The newest character in Season 2, Angelica (Fiona Shaw), has a home in the town.

Additionally, Sarah Greene, who plays Bibi Garvey, was photographed in track pants, hefting a large backpack while looking over her back as if paranoid about being followed.

Rush, Ireland

After leaving behind all memories of her recently murdered husband, John Paul, Grace has moved into a beach cottage facing onto North Beach in Season 2 of Bad Sisters.

It is a recurring location in the newest season of Bad Sisters, which has already seen frequent use in the first two episodes.

Howth, Ireland

Unfortunately for fans and the crew of Bad Sisters Season 2, the house that belonged to Sharon Horgan's character, Eva Garvey, was demolished shortly after filming for Season 1 had been completed.

Most of the first season was filmed at this Howth house, which caused continuous disruptions for its neighbors. One of them said there was "no peace" during the filming of Season 1.

Ireland's Southern Coast

After the sisters helped dispose of the body of Grace's abusive husband, Season 2 of Bad Sisters immediately opened with multiple scenes of Grace remarrying on the southern coast of Ireland, which nearly didn't happen due to Storm Ciarán at the end of October 2023.

Anne-Marie Duff told The Mirror that shooting for these scenes was erratic, "One day it could've been Antigua," and "the next day we were practically in the middle of a hurricane."

According to Sarah Greene, executive producer Dearbhla Walsh "gave an inspiring speech about weddings, love, and family" to help motivate the crew before the impending storm.

Weymouth, England

Some scenes in Season 2 were filmed with Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene on a yacht in Weymouth Harbor in March.

From what was seen, both actresses were on the boat and taking off from the harbor to an unknown destination.

After the Garveys spent all of Bad Sisters Season 1 trying to help Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) kill her abusive husband, John Paul (Claes Bang), she ended up doing the deed herself. By the start of Season 2, the titular sisters have seemingly gotten away scot-free as they enjoy Grace's wedding to her new husband.

The cast of Bad Sisters Season 2 now includes Fiona Shaw, Thaddea Graham, and more, which also means including a few new filming locations.

New Bad Sisters Season 2 episodes premiere on Apple TV+ every Wednesday at midnight PT.