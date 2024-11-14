Bad Sisters Season 2 Cast & Characters Guide (Photos) - Fiona Shaw, Thaddea Graham & More

Bad Sisters Season 2 introduces new additions to its star-studded lineup, such as Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter), Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve), and Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars).

The sophomore run of Apple TV+'s dark comedy series continues the story of the Garvey sisters as their past mistakes come back to haunt them when an unexpected revelation resurfaces two years after the death of Grace's abusive husband.

Bad Sisters Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ on November 13.

Every Main Cast Member of Bad Sisters Season 2

Sharon Horgan - Eva

Sharon Horgan

Returning to lead the cast of Bad Sisters Season 2 is Sharon Horgan as Eva, the eldest of the Garvey sisters known for being the leader among her siblings.

In Season 1, Eva was initially the one who mapped out a plan to murder JP (Grace's husband) because of two major reasons: he raped her and he took her promotion away from her.

Grace successfully killed her husband in Season 1 (mostly due to feeling sorry for her sister Eva).

At the start of the show's sophomore season, Eva starts fresh by working with a menopause coach, but things start to go sideways after another mystery hounds her and her sisters that could change the trajectory of their lives forever.

Horgan has over 50 credits, with memorable roles as Sharon Morris in Catastrophe, Shona in This Way Up, and Donna in Pulling.

Anne-Marie Duff - Grace

Anne-Marie Duff

Anne-Marie Duff reprises her role as Grace, one of the Garvey sisters who suffered from physical, mental, and emotional abuse from her husband, JP.

Grace had enough of her husband's wrongdoings in Season 1, with the final revelation of JP raping her sister, Eva, serving as her prime motivation to finally land the killing blow and eliminate him for good.

Bad Sisters Season 2 sees Grace moving on from murdering JP by falling in love with someone else and getting married soon to a much nicer man.

Duff can be seen in Netflix's Sex Education, His Dark Materials, and Suspect.

Eva Birthistle - Ursula

Eva Birthistle

Eva Birthistle is back as Ursula in Bad Sisters Season 2.

Ursula is the middle sibling of the Garvey sisters who works as a nurse. She was part of the plot to kill JP in Season 1 when her sisters recruited her for the murder plot due to her medical expertise.

It was also revealed in the show's debut season that she was having an affair with someone else because she was not happy with her marriage.

Ursula has now broken free from her marriage in Season 2 and she is now happily single. However, things are not what it seems since Ursula is hiding another sinister secret along with her sisters.

Birthistle previously appeared in The Last Kingdom, Behind Her Eyes, and The Bisexual.

Sarah Greene - Bibi

Sarah Greene

Sarah Greene's Bibi is one of the younger Garvey siblings. She is recognizable due to her eyepatch that was caused by a major accident years ago caused by (you guessed it!) Grace's husband, JP.

The injury to her eye served as her driving force to seek retaliation against JP in Season 1.

Bibi is starting a new chapter in her life in Bad Sisters Season 2 since she and her wife have already found an egg donor who would help them with another child.

Greene's most recognizable role is playing Hecate Poole in 13 episodes of Penny Dreadful. The actress also starred in Burnt, The Guard, and Roadkill.

Eve Hewson - Becka

Eve Hewson

Eve Hewson plays Becka, the youngest of the Garvey sisters.

Becka also had her fair share of struggles with JP during Bad Sisters Season 1 after it was revealed that he left her with financial troubles after he backed out of funding her proposed business.

In Bad Sisters Season 2, Becka is dating a new guy named Joe, but her sisters are not a big fan of her current boyfriend, especially after being romantically involved with one of the insurance investigators in Season 1.

Hewson has credits in Robin Hood, Bridge of Spies, and The Perfect Couple.

Michael Smiley - Roger

Michael Smiley

Michael Smiley portrays Roger, Grace's neighbor who is aware of the truth behind JP's murder. In fact, he even helped her cover everything up.

Roger appears in Bad Sisters Season 2 as he can't get over the fact that he helped Grace in making JP's death look like an accident. This all goes downhill after Roger admits to her that he wants to come clean to the police.

Smiley's notable credits include Bookworm, Kill List, Free Fire, and The Other Boleyn Girl.

Fiona Shaw - Angelica

Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw joins the world of Bad Sisters as Angelica, Roger's awkward sister who forged an off-screen bond with Grace, but it ended on a bad note.

Angelica appears to be desperate to learn what Roger and Grace are hiding, and she seems to be determined in finding out the truth.

Harry Potter fans may recognize Shaw for her role as the titular character's aunt, Petunia Dursley. The actress also appeared in True Detective, Killing Eve, and Baptiste.

Owen McDonnell - Ian

Owen McDonnell

Owen McDonnell brings Ian to life in Bad Sisters Season 2. The character is Grace's newfound husband after he killed her first husband, JP.

McDonnell has many recognizable roles, such as playing Garda Sergeant Jack Driscoll in Single-Handed, Niko in Killing Eve, and Mark Ryan in Three Families.

Barry Ward - Fergal Loftus

Barry Ward

Barry Ward is part of Bad Sisters Season 2's cast as Detective Fergal Loftus, the investigator tasked to find out the identity of the body found at JP's house (spoiler alert: it is JP's father).

Ward is best known for his roles in Dating Amber, Extra Ordinary, and Jimmy's Hall.

Thaddea Graham - Una

Thaddea Graham

Thaddea Graham makes her debut in Bad Sisters Season 2, Episode 1 as Una, a young in-training and persistent detective who works side by side with Detective Loftus to solve the case tied to the body of JP's father.

Graham's past major credits include Doctor Who, The Irregulars, and Wreck.

Saise Quinn - Blanaid

Saise Quinn

Saise Quinn appears as Blanaid, Grace's daughter who is happy for her mother after finding new love in Ian.

She is one of the proud flower girls during Grace's wedding in Bad Sisters Season 2, Episode 1.

Quinn's other major credit includes playing Kitty in Arracht.

Yasmine Akram - Nora

Yasmine Akram

Yasmine Akram reprises her role as Nora, Bibi's wife who shares the exciting news to the Garvey sisters that they have chosen the perfect egg donor.

Akram's notable roles include playing Janine in Sherlock, Helen in There She Goes, and Julie in The Reluctant Landlord.

Jonjo O’Neill - Donal

Jonjo O’Neill

Jonjo O'Neill returns as Donal, Ursula's ex-husband who awkwardly reunites with her during Grace's wedding.

O'Neill starred in The Day of the Jackal, Nightsleeper, and The Queen's Gambit.

Peter Claffey - Joe

Peter Claffey

Peter Claffey is one of the newcomers in Bad Sisters Season 2. The actor plays Joe, Becka's new love interest.

Claffey is known for his roles in Borderline, Vikings: Valhalla, and Wreck.

Lorcan Cranitch - DS Howlett

Lorcan Cranitch

Lorcan Cranitch stars as Detective Superintendent Howlett, Fergal Loftus' supervising officer who tells him that he wants results and someone arrested over the body that was found in John Paul's house.

Cranitch is a veteran actor with over 90 credits, including roles in Bloodlands, The Crown, and Ballykissangel.

New episodes of Bad Sisters Season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ every Wednesday at midnight PT.