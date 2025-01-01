Bad Sisters creator Sharon Horgan offered fans a glimmer of hope regarding a potential Season 3 renewal of the series.

The streaming Irish black comedy recently wrapped up its second (and possibly final) season on Apple TV+, bringing an end to the story of the Garvey sisters and their potential ties to the death of one of their husbands.

Season 2 has not been branded as the show's final season, but it is seemingly being treated as such, with no word on any potential follow-up having been made public yet.

Bad Sisters Season 3 Given Hope By Creator

Bad Sisters

After word started to circulate that Season 2 would be its last, Bad Sisters creator Sharon Horgan teased the idea of a Season 3 to fans.

Appearing on Ireland's Magic Radio, Horgan spoke on Season 2 being the end of this story but was not definitive in her wording when talking about the finale.

When asked about more episodes, the showrunner issued a cryptic "we will see," while saying Season 2 ends in a satisfying way, yet allows characters to go forward if given the opportunity:

Harriet Scott: "Is it too early to talk about a Season 3? Because now you can take it where ever you want to. There are no excuses." Sharon Horgan: "When you watch Episode 8, when you watch the final episode, I think..." Scott: "Wait, you are not going to all swim out to sea and never come back, are you?" Horgan: "No it is not like 'Catastrophe.' But you know, I feel like it has got a great ending, and then, we will see. We will see what people think."

This is a slightly different tune to Horgan's previous statements regarding the series as of late. Elsewhere the Bad Sisters creator has been fairly declarative in her speaking of the Season 2 ending, saying it is time to "say goodbye."

Will Bad Sisters Season 3 Ever Be Released?

While the Bad Sisters seems to be over for now, that does not mean it will be forever.

The show ends with the majority of its Season 2 cast still alive and kicking, ready for more adventures if they should come (read more about the Bad Sisters cast here).

This is a stark difference from Horgan's last series Catastrophe, which saw its two main characters die in the show's last episode, pretty definitively closing the book on any future stories told from their perspective.

Bad Sisters left things more open-ended, with the Season 2 finale serving as the end of one story while also potentially setting up another.

The streaming series has been a critical hit since its debut in 2022 and has also managed to maintain solid viewership numbers on the platform.

While Sharon Horgan may need a moment to catch her breath, currently seeing Season 2 as the end, she clearly is not averse to the idea of dipping her toe back into the world at some point in the future.

Ultimately, if Apple wants more of the series, it will likely get it. Horgan may feel done for now, but surely it is nothing an Apple-sized payday would not help her get over.

Bad Sisters Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.