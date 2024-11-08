Shrinking Season 2, Episode 5 adds the stunning Kelly Bishop to its growing cast as the ex-wife of Harrison Ford's character.

The latest episode of Apple TV+'s star-studded comedy series, "Honesty Era," juggles several storylines involving Sean trying his best to maintain a good relationship with his father with Paul's help and Jimmy resolving his daughter's (Alice) issues.

Shrinking Season 2, Episode 5 premiered on Apple TV+ on November 6.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in Shrinking Season 2 Episode 5

Jason Segel - Jimmy Laird

Jason Segel

Jason Segel returns to lead the cast of Shrinking Season 2 as Jimmy Laird, a therapist who uses straightforward (and sometimes reckless) methods to deal with his patients.

In Season 2, Episode 5, Jimmy has a heart-to-heart conversation with his daughter, Alice, after it was revealed that she slept with Connor (aka Summer's boyfriend).

Jimmy and Alice continue their strong bond, which includes him allowing his daughter to get a tattoo to cope with her cheating issue.

Segel is best known for his roles in How I Met Your Mother, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Muppets, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Jessica Williams - Gaby

Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams returns as Gaby, a therapist at Jimmy's practice and the best friend of Jimmy's ex-wife.

Shrinking Season 2, Episode 5 sees Gaby visiting her mom to convince her to agree to a surgery that would save her life.

She also has a tense conversation with her sister, Courtney, after the latter confronts her about not letting her have a life since she is stuck caring for their mother.

Elsewhere, Gaby and Jimmy try to rekindle their friendship.

Williams previously appeared in Love Life, 2 Dope Queens, and Booksmart.

Luke Tennie - Sean

Luke Tennie

Luke Tennie stars as Sean, a military veteran who is living with Dr. Paul (aka his therapist).

At the beginning of Shrinking Season 2, Sean is living his dream by showcasing his talent in the kitchen by leading a successful food truck business. However, it all goes downhill after his unresolved issues with his father, Tim, come to light when they start working together in the food truck.

In Season 2, Episode 5, Sean reaches a boiling point after he finally confronts his father about his issues, but it does not end well. Instead, he takes out his anger to his father on some construction workers.

Tennie's notable credits include Players, Nickel Boys, and Deadly Class.

Michael Urie - Brian

Michael Urie

Michael Urie returns as Brian, Jimmy's best friend from college and a well-respected lawyer.

"Honesty Era" features Brian helping Paul deal with his returning family while he and his husband, Charlie, talk to a counselor about adopting a baby.

Urie is best known for his longtime role as Marc St. James in all four seasons of Ugly Betty.

Fans can also hear Urie in voiceover roles in Krapololis and Beverly Hills Chihuahua.

Christa Miller - Liz

Christa Miller

Christa Miller brings Liz to life in Shrinking Season 2, Episode 5. Liz is Jimmy's neighbor and close friend who is devastated to learn about the fact that Alice slept with her son, Connor, even though he has a girlfriend.

Liz can be seen bickering with Jimmy over what Alice did as well as her unresolved issues with their friend group. The fact that Jimmy also let it slip that she met her ex, Mac, in a random encounter irks her.

Miller's most recognizable role is playing Jordan Sullivan in all nine seasons of Scrubs. The actress also appeared in The Drew Carey Show and Cougar Town.

Lukita Maxwell - Alice

Lukita Maxwell

Alice (played by Lukita Maxwell) is Jimmy's daughter who slept with Liz's son, Connor.

This mistake has hounded Alice throughout the episode, and she even tries to make amends with Liz.

Alice also skips school because she believes that she would be called the school slut.

In the end, Alice and Jimmy decide to bond instead, with both of them having matching tattoos to cope with the unexpected mistake.

Maxwell has credits in Afraid, Generation, and Speechless.

Harrison Ford - Dr. Paul Rhoades

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford plays Dr. Paul Rhoades, another therapist at Jimmy's practice who is close friends with him and Gaby.

In "Honesty Eats," Paul reunites with his ex-wife, Susan, to sort out their issues.

They had an honest conversation about their past, with Paul finally realizing that avoiding confrontation is not always a good thing.

Ford's resume is littered with legendary roles, including Star Wars' Han Solo, Indiana Jones in all five movies, and Rick Deckard in both Blade Runner films.

The Oscar-nominee will join the MCU in 2025 as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who will evolve into the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

Kelly Bishop - Susan

Kelly Bishop

Kelly Bishop headlines the list of guest stars as Susan, Paul's ex-wife who decides to visit him and put an end to their issues.

Susan tells Paul that she has already forgiven him for his mistakes in the past, noting that she just wants a fresh start with him.

Bishop's most recognizable role is playing Emily Gilmore in Gilmore Girls. The actress also appeared in Dirty Dancing, Wonder Boys, and The Watchful Eye.

Josh Hopkins - Mac

Josh Hopkins

Josh Hopkins guest stars as Mac, Liz's ex-boyfriend whom she bumped into while on her way. He calls her "Lizzie," a nickname that Jimmy referenced that led to a mild outburst from her husband, Derek.

Hopkins is known for his roles in The Perfect Storm, Whiskey Cavalier, and Walker.

Gavin Lewis - Connor

Gavin Lewis

Gavin Lewis appears as Connor, Liz and Derek's son who slept with Jimmy's daughter, Alice, which led to her breakup with Summer.

Lewis previously starred in Little Fires Everywhere, Old Henry, and Prince of Peoria.

Kenajuan Bentley - Tim

Kenajuan Bentley

Kenajuan Bentley stars as Tim, Sean's father whom he is trying to make amends with.

Bentley can be seen in 9-1-1, 68 Whiskey, and All the Queen's Men.

Ted McGinley - Derek

Ted McGinley

Ted McGinley returns as Derek, Liz's wife who admits that he doesn't like Summer for his son, Connor. He is also bothered by the fact that Liz met her ex-boyfriend, Mac.

Derek is known for his roles as Stan Gable in 1984's Revenge of the Nerds, McGinley also stars in Married...with Children and Wayne's World 2.

Rachel Stubington - Summer

Rachel Stubington

Rachel Stubington plays Connor's girlfriend (well, now ex), Summer.

Summer is furious over Alice after learning that she had sex with Connor. It even comes to the point that she tackles Alice right in front of Jimmy, Liz, and Derek.

Stubington appeared in Doctor Odyssey, Generation, and The Seagull.

Wendie Malick - Dr. Julie Baram

Wendie Malick

Wendie Malick plays Dr. Julie Baram, Paul's current partner who strikes an easy friendship with Julie upon her return.

Malick has credits in The Chicken Sisters, Young Sheldon, and Night Court.

Ryan Caltagirone - Dave

Ryan Caltagirone

Joining the lineup of guest stars in Shrinking Season 2, Episode 5 is Ryan Caltagirone as Dave, Paul's son-in-law who visits him alongside his ex-wife.

Caltagirone has credits in The Big Year, Teachers, and Married by Christmas.

Courtney Taylor - Courtney

Courtney Taylor

Courtney Taylor is back as Courtney, Gaby's sister who is out of rehab and is tasked to take care of their ailing mother.

She confronts Gaby about wanting to have a life outside of taking care of their mother. However, the conversation does not end well for both of them.

Taylor has credits in Insecure, Abbott Elementary, and The Invitation.

Marla Gibbs - Gaby’s mother

Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs joins the cast of Shrinking Season 2, Episode 5 as Gaby's mother.

In the latest episode, Gaby's mother is conflicted about getting eye surgery. Thankfully, Gaby is able to convince her to move forward with the procedure after an honest conversation.

Gibbs is an industry icon thanks to her regular role as Florence Johnston in all 11 seasons of The Jeffersons. Other credits include 227 and El Camino.

Devin Kawaoka - Charlie

Devin Kawaoka

Devin Kawaoka plays Charlie, Brian's husband who calms him down during their interview with the adoption agency.

Kawoaka is part of the cast of Chicago Med, Lucifer, and Goliath.

Lily Rabe - Meg

Lily Rabe

Lily Rabe plays Meg, Paul and Susan's daughter who visits her father while they are in town.

Rabe is known for her roles in Miss Stevens, Fractured, and No Reservations.

The next episode of Shrinking Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, November 13.