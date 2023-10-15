Krapopolis Cast & Characters: 14 Main Actors and Who They Play

Dan Harmon's latest animated series, Krapopolis, features an exciting cast of colorful characters all set on the stunning background of Ancient Greece.

Krapopolis is the latest animated hit for Fox as a part of its popular Animation Domination block that has featured the likes of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers over the years while also streaming on the Disney-owned Hulu.

The series premiered on September 24 as Fox Studios Entertainment's first fully-owned animated series.

Harmon described the crux of the series (via Comicbook Resources) as exploring a time where "civilization is an experiment," centering on history's first city and the family trying to hold it together.

Every Actor & Character in Krapopolis

Richard Ayoade - Tyrannis

Richard Ayoade stars as Krapopolis' pseudo-lead Tyrannis. Tyrannis is the King of Krapopolis known for his lilac hair, being a virgin, and attempting to run the world's first functioning city by way of diplomacy rather than ruling with an iron fist.

Ayoade past credits include The It Crowd, The Watch, and Netflix's Disenchantment.

Matt Berry - Shlub

Matt Barry's Shlub is another member of the Krapopolis family and the father of the city's king, Tyrannis. Shlub is one of the family's various monsters as a manitaur (half-centaur and manticore) whose ultimate goal is constantly trying to find his next Ancient Greek orgy.

Berry's can be recognized from What We Do in the Shadows, The It Crowd, and The Book of Boba Fett.

Pam Murphy - Stupendous

Stupendous (played by Pam Murphy) is Krapopolis' military mastermind, focusing on the threats outside the city walls rather than the day-to-day happenings within it. Stupendous is Tyrannis' half-sister as the daughter of Deliria and a cyclops (hence the one eye on her face).

Murphy is a prolific character actor in TV and film, appearing in the likes of 30 Rock, Monsters University, and the recent Night Court revival.

Duncan Trussell - Hippocampus

Hippocampus is the Krapopolis ruling family's science expert in charge of developing everything from weapons to language for Krapopolis' population. Brought to life by Duncan Trussell, Hippocampus is part merman with his parents being Shlub and a mermaid.

Trussell is best known as the creator of the cult-hit animated series The Midnight Gospel as well as for his roles in Adventure Time and Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Hannah Waddingham - Deliria

Hannah Waddingham plays Deliria, the matriarch of the Krapopolis royal family. She is the mother of King Tyrannis, the wife of Shlub, and the god of self-destruction who is quite doubtful this whole civilization thing is going to work out.

Waddingham joins Krapopolis coming off rave reviews for her work on all three seasons of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso as well as other roles on hits like Sex Education and DC's Krypton.

Pia Shah - Ermari

One of the many guest stars of Season 1 of Krapopolis is Pia Shah as Ermari. Details on her exact role remain scarce.

Shah previously appeared in Room 104, Grey's Anatomy, and Dirty John.

Michael Urie - Hermes

Michael Urie plays Krapopolis' take on Hermes. Hermes is the messenger and one of the 12 Olympians seen in the series' first season, causing mayhem in the Krapopolis royal family's home as the middle-man between Mount Olympus and humanity's first city.

Urie's past credits include Ugly Betty and Single All the Way.

Keith David - Asskill

Asskill (voiced by Keith David) is the leader of the Asskillians, a group of bloodthirsty savages living on the outskirts of Krapopolis. While he initially wants to invade and plunder this booming city, he actually eventually allies himself with the royal family taking part in civilization.

David has been a mainstay in Hollywood since the late '70s, appearing in major blockbusters like The Thing, Armageddon, and Disney's Princess and the Frog.

Yvette Nicole Brown - Herophile

Herophile is played by common Dan Harmon collaborator Yvette Nicole Brown. She is the ex-girlfriend of Tyrannis and the daughter of Poseidon (aka the god of the sea) who falls in love with Tyrannis after he saves her from a Kraken.

Brown is probably most recognizable from her work as Shirley Bennett in Community but has also appeared in Avengers: Endgame, Repo Men, and DC League of Super-Pets.

Daveed Diggs - Carrots

Daveed Diggs takes on the role of Carrots, a cool-as-a-cucumber centaur who was the former lover of Herophile.

Diggs was a member of the first cast of the Broadway smash-hit Hamilton and has also starred in movies like Blindspotting and Pixar's Soul.

David Koechner - Poseidon

David Koechner's Poseidon is the king of the seas and father of the water nymph, Herophile. He is seen with a brooding god-like physique and first appears in the series' third episode.

Koechner's other credits include Anchorman, The Office, and Get Smart.

Dave Franco - Broseidon

Voiced by Dave Franco, Broseidon is the obnoxious nephew of the King of the Seas, Poseidon.

Franco is the brother of Spider-Man star James Franco, having appeared in films like 21 Jump Street, The Disaster Artist, and Neighbors.

Ben Stiller - Prometheus

Guest-starring in the fourth episode of Kronopolis Season 1 is Ben Stiller as Prometheus. He plays the iconic god who is freed from his bounds to a rock by Tyrannis and Hippocampus.

Stiller is best known for his work in Zoolander, the Night at the Museum franchise, and Tropic Thunder.

Amber Stevens West - Athena

Often seen feuding with Deliria is Amber Stevens West's Athena. Athena is the goddess of war and a member of the 12 Olympians.

West previously appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man and 22 Jump Street.

Susan Sarandon

Hollywood mainstay Susan Sarandon joins Krapopolis in an undisclosed role, with the iconic actress making her mark on the Ancient Greek comedy.

Sarandon was most recently seen as Victoria Kord in Blue Beetle.

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi has also been roped into the cast of Dan Harmon's animated comedy, with it currently unknown who exactly he is playing.

Buscemi can also be seen in 1996's Fargo, Boardwalk Empire, and The Big Lebowski.

Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch guest stars in Krapopolis, joining this star-studded cast.

Lynch is probably best known for playing Sue Sylvester in the hit TV comedy Glee but has also appeared The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Wreck-It Ralph.

Dove Cameron

Former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron provides her talents to Season 1 of the animated series; however, her exact role has not yet been disclosed.

Cameron previously appeared in Disney's Descendants films, Agents of SHIELD, and Schmigadoon!.

David Cross

David Cross is yet another A-list guest star providing a voice to Krapopolis Season 1.

Cross is a renowned comedic actor with roles in Arrested Development, the Kung Fu Panda films, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Stephanie Beatriz

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz will have a part to play in Dan Harmon's latest animated hit.

Beatriz has most recently jumped up a level in stardom, voicing the main character in Disney's Encanto, Mirabel.

Tom Kenny

Krapopolis stars not just legends of live-action TV and film but also iconic voice actors like Tom Kenny.

Kenny is best known as the voice of Spongebob in SpongeBob SquarePants as well as various voices in the Transformers film franchise.

Joel McHale

After having collaborated with Dan Harmon on the beloved sitcom Community, Joel McHale returns to the purview of the prolific showrunner in an undisclosed role in Krapopolis.

Aside from playing Jeff Winger in Community, McHale can be seen in FX's The Bear and the Melissa McCarthy-led The Happytime Murders.

Bobby Moynihan

Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum Bobby Moynihan also hops aboard the Krapopolis train with no info currently known about his character.

Moynihan has also appeared in The Secret Life of Pets, Mr. Mayor, and Loafy.

Other actors set to appear include:

Will Forte

Maurice LaMarche

Annie Murphy

Zosia Mamet

Jim Rash

Tim Robinson

Zach Woods

Chris Hardwick

Tim Meadows

Rob Riggle

New episodes of Krapopolis air on Fox on Sundays at 8.30 p.m. ET and stream on Hulu the next day.