The hit FX and Hulu series Feud is back for Season 2, sporting a brand-new cast of characters played by Hollywood's biggest and brightest.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans is the latest entry in the crime anthology series, retelling the events of Truman Capote's controversial 1975 Esquire magazine piece that shone a light on some of the scandalous affairs of New York's female socialites, prompting these women to vow to ruin his life.

Every Main Character & Actor in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Naomi Watts - Babe Paley

Naomi Watts leads Feud Season 2 as real-life magazine editor and socialite Babe Paley. Once considering herself a close compatriot of author Truman Capote, Babe - along with several other women - is shocked to find their lives put on display by way of Capote's thinly veiled fictionalization seen in Esquire magazine. This matter is made even more complicated when she receives a cancer diagnosis.

Watts is an Oscar-nominated actress best known for her work in Mulholland Drive, Birdman, and King Kong.

Diane Lane - Slim Keith

Another of the 'Swans' seemingly surrounding Capote in 1907's New York is Slim Keith (played by Diane Lane). When the series picks up, Slim is technically a Lady, having married the British Baron Keith of Castleacre. Of the women outlined in Capote's Esquire piece, Slim is the most definitive about cutting the renowned writer out of her life.

Lane can also be seen in Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun, and The Outsiders.

Chloë Sevigny - C.Z. Guest

Chloë Sevigny takes on the role of C.Z. Guest, an actress, writer, and fashion magnate in 1970's New York City. She is another of the women impacted by Capote's shocking personal pieces of writing and - of "The Swans" - is more sympathetic to Capote than some of the other women.

Sevigny's other credits include We Are Who We Are, Big Love, and Boys Don't Cry.

Calista Flockhart - Lee Radziwill

Lee Radziwill (brought to life by Calista Flockhart) is the sister of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy and yet another of "The Swans" whose lives are put on display by Truman Capote. Radziwill turned her back on Capote before the scathing Esquire piece's publishing after a failed attempt at television acting brought on by Capote himself.

Flockhart will be familiar to most for her work as the lead on TV's Ally McBeal, as well as parts in The Birdcage and The CW's Supergirl.

Demi Moore - Ann Woodward

Demi Moore plays Ann Woodward, a recent New York City widow and former model, showgirl, and radio star of the early 20th century. Following the death of her husband, Woodward was considered a suspect among conspiracy theorists, something Capote played into in his Esquire piece and ensuing book, Answered Prayers.

Other works of Moore include G.I Jane, Ghost, and Indecent Proposal.

Molly Ringwald - Joanne Carson

Taking on the role of former model and wife of the legendary talk show host Johnny Carson, Joanne Carson is played by Molly Ringwald. Feud sees Carson based in Los Angeles, avoiding the drama of the "Swans" piece while supporting her close friend, Truman Capote, amid the drama his writing has dusted up.

Ringwald is probably best known as a member of the 'Brat Pack' during the 1980s, in which she starred in several classic coming-of-age comedies, including The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and 16 Candles.

Tom Hollander - Truman Capote

Tom Hollander brings to life the man at the center of all this drama, Truman Capote. Capote was a beloved writer of mid-century America, offering everyday people a peek behind the curtain at some of the country's biggest and brightest. However, things go too far when he supposedly published secrets of his close friends via what he called a fictionalization of this group of New York socialites known as "The Swans."

Hollander previously appeared in The White Lotus Season 2, the animated Harley Quinn series, and Pride & Prejudice.

Treat Williams - Bill Paley

Bill Paley (played by Treat Williams) was on top of the world in 1970's America. The powerful businessman was the chairman of CBS when the television network was at its all-time high in popularity. Things, however, get complicated when Capote publishes writing saying Paley had been unfaithful to his wife.

Williams is also seen in Deep Rising, Hair, and 1996's The Phantom.

Joe Mantello - Jack Dunphy

Joe Mantello's Jack Dunphy was a 20th-century American playwright, novelist, and writer who was also the partner of Truman Capote. Following his divorce in 1948, Dunphy got close to Capote before the pair declared their love for each other, settling in a Sicilian bungalow in 1950. Jack and Truman would stay together through all the "Swans."

Mantello has also appeared in series such as American Horror Story and Netflix's Hollywood starring David Corenswet.

Russell Tovey - John O'Shea

Russell Tovey portrays John O'Shea in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. While Capote spends the series revealing others' secrets, O'Shea is his. O'Shea was long known as Capote's paramour and was notably abused by the writer for years.

Tovey's other credits include The Good Liar, Grabbers, and Being Human.

Chris Chalk - James Baldwin

James Baldwin (played by Chris Chalk) is a writer and activist well-acquainted with Truman Capote when the "Swans" piece runs in Esquire. While coming to the aid of his fellow writer, Baldwin has bigger fish to fry as the FBI is surveilling him for his work within the civil rights movement.

Chalk has also appeared in 12 Years a Slave, Perry Mason, and When They See Us.

Jessica Lange - Lillie Mae Faulk

Jessica Lange brings to life the mother of Truman Capote in Feud Season 2, Lillie Mae Faulk.

Lange is best known for her lead role as Dwan in 1976's King Kong, as well as having credits in Tootsie and Blue Sky.

Pawel Szajda - Albert Maysles

Pawel Szajda plays Albert Maysles, one-half of the Maysles Brothers documentarian duo. The Maysles work closely with Capote, with the pair filming him as a subject of a potential documentary.

Szajda can also be seen in Under the Tuscan Sun, Generation Kill, and Imperium.

Yuval David - David Maysles

The other half of the Maysles Brothers documentarian team is David Maysles (portrayed in the series by Yuval David). David is also close with Truman Capote, having been key in getting the 1966 film about the writer, With Love from Truman made.

David has had an illustrious career in TV and film dating back to 1992 with credits including Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast, What Would You Do?, and Days of Our Lives.

Alison Wright

After taking on the role of Robert Aldrich's assistant Pauline in Feud: Bette and Joan, Alison Wright appeared in Feud Season 2 in an undisclosed part.

Wright previously appeared in The Americans, The Accountant, and the Snowpiercer television series.

