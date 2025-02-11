Anora Wins Big at the Producers Guild of America Awards: Here's a List of all PGA Winners

Producers Guild of America just held its annual rewards, giving a good idea of what audiences can possibly expect at The Oscars.
For reference, the last twelve of the past fifteen Oscar Best Picture winners received the top prize at the PGA Awards, also known as the Darryl F. Zanuck Award. This year, Anora was the movie to take home the honor—so be sure to pay attention.
Given the devastating wildfires that recently raged through Los Angeles, the Producers Guild also announced that it will be contributing a portion of the net proceeds from this year's event to a fun that will support producers affected by the fires.
A Complete List of Winners from the 2025 Producers Guild Awards
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Anora — WINNER
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
- Wicked
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Motion Pictures
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot — WINNER
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama
- Bad Sisters
- The Diplomat
- Fallout
- Shogun — WINNER
- Slow Horses
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
- Abbot Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks — WINNER
- Only Murders in the Building
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
- Baby Reindeer — WINNER
- Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
- Carry On
- The Greatest Night in Pop — WINNER
- The Killer
- Rebel Ridge
- Unfrosted
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
- 30 for 30
- Conan O'Brien Must Go
- The Jinx — Part Two
- STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces - WINNER
- Welcome to Wrexham
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
- Ali Wong: Single Lady
- The Daily Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live — WINNER
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors — WINNER
- The Voice
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
- Gaucho Gaucho
- Mediha
- Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
- Porcelain War
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (WINNER)
- We Will Dance Again
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- Sesame Street — WINNER
- SpongeBob SquarePants
The Award for Outstanding Shortform Program
- The Crown, “Farewell To A Royal Epic”
- Hacks, “Bit By Bit”
- The Penguin, “Inside Gotham”
- Real Time with Bill Maher, “Overtime”
- Shogun, “The Making of Shogun” — WINNER
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants
- Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend
- Simone Biles Rising — WINNER
- Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics
The PGA Innovation Award
- Critterz
- Emperor
- Impulse: Playing with Reality
- Orbital — WINNER
- The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu
- What If…? – An Immersive Story
