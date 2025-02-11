Anora Wins Big at the Producers Guild of America Awards: Here's a List of all PGA Winners

Producers Guild of America just held its annual rewards, giving a good idea of what audiences can possibly expect at The Oscars.

For reference, the last twelve of the past fifteen Oscar Best Picture winners received the top prize at the PGA Awards, also known as the Darryl F. Zanuck Award. This year, Anora was the movie to take home the honor—so be sure to pay attention.

Given the devastating wildfires that recently raged through Los Angeles, the Producers Guild also announced that it will be contributing a portion of the net proceeds from this year's event to a fun that will support producers affected by the fires.

A Complete List of Winners from the 2025 Producers Guild Awards

PGA Awards

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Anora — WINNER

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Wicked

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Motion Pictures

Flow

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot — WINNER

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

Bad Sisters

The Diplomat

Fallout

Shogun — WINNER

Slow Horses

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Abbot Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks — WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Baby Reindeer — WINNER

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Carry On

The Greatest Night in Pop — WINNER

The Killer

Rebel Ridge

Unfrosted

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30

Conan O'Brien Must Go

The Jinx — Part Two

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces - WINNER

Welcome to Wrexham

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Ali Wong: Single Lady

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live — WINNER

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors — WINNER

The Voice

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Gaucho Gaucho

Mediha

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Porcelain War

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (WINNER)

We Will Dance Again

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Sesame Street — WINNER

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Award for Outstanding Shortform Program

The Crown , “Farewell To A Royal Epic”

, “Farewell To A Royal Epic” Hacks , “Bit By Bit”

, “Bit By Bit” The Penguin , “Inside Gotham”

, “Inside Gotham” Real Time with Bill Maher , “Overtime”

, “Overtime” Shogun , “The Making of Shogun” — WINNER

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Simone Biles Rising — WINNER

Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics

The PGA Innovation Award

Critterz

Emperor

Impulse: Playing with Reality

Orbital — WINNER

The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu

What If…? – An Immersive Story

