Loki's Emmy Campaign Highlights Kang's Jonathan Majors and 6 More Actors

It's been nearly a year since Marvel Studios' third Disney+ series premiered. Tom Hiddleston returned once again for Loki, starring alongside Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and special guest Jonathan Majors. The series was a time-traveling, Multiverse-opening adventure about guilt, shape, and self-healing. Complicated, but one of the highest viewed Disney+ Marvel shows to date.

The six-part series ended with an eerie, mind-bending finale that lends itself nicely toward a second season. It's anyone's guess how the sequel season will play out, but the first one was a hit, led by lead writer Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron. Neither of the two will return in the same capacity for season two.

Despite having been a year since the show was streamed, it is eligible for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Although there are not a lot of front-runners, Disney is already preparing for a big awards season push.

Loki Begins Award Push

Disney has officially begun its awards campaign for Loki ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards. Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Jonathan Majors, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant are all up for consideration for several acting awards. Writer Michael Waldron, director Kate Herron, and composer Natalie Holt are also being campaigned for.

23 different categories have been submitted for consideration.

Here's the full list:

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tom Hiddleston

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Owen Wilson

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sophia Di Martino

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Wunmi Mosaku

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Richard E. Grant

Jonathan Majors

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Kevin Feige, Executive Producer

Louis D'Esposito, Executive Producer

Victoria Alonso, Executive Producer

Stephen Broussard, Executive Producer

Tom Hiddleston, Executive Producer

Kate Herron, Executive Producer

Michael Waldron, Executive Producer

Kevin R. Wright, Co-Executive Producer

Trevor Waterson, Co-Executive Producer

Jess Dweck, Supervising Producer

Tom Kauffman, Supervising Producer

Sarah Halley Finn, Consulting Producer

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Kate Herron

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Kasra Farahani, Production Designer

Natasha Gerasimova, Supervising Art Director

Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator

CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Halley Finn, CSA

Krista Husar, CSA

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA

Chase Paris, CSA

PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

Amy Wood, Hair Department Head

René Warnes, Key Hairstylist

Deena Adair, Hairstylist

PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Douglas Noe, Makeup Department Head

Dennis Liddiard, Key Makeup Artist

Ned Neidhardt , Makeup Artist

FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

Christine Wada, Costume Designer

Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor

Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer

Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer

MAIN TITLE DESIGN

John LePore

Doug Appleton

Greg Herman

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Natalie Holt

MUSIC SUPERVISION

Dave Jordan

Shannon Murphy

ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

Natalie Holt

SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Emma McCleave

SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Matthew Wood, Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Supervising Sound Editor

Brad Semenoff, Dialog Editor

Steve Slanec, ADR Editor

Kyrsten Mate, Effects Editor

Adam Kopald, Effects Editor

Joel Raabe, Foley Editor

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

John Roesch, Foley Artist

Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor

Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor

Ed Hamilton, Music Editor

SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer

Steve C. Aaron, Production Mixer

Jake Jackson, Scoring Mixer

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

Dan DeLeeuw, Visual Effects Supervisor

Brad Parker, Visual Effects Supervisor

Sandra Balej, Additional Visual Effects Supervisor

Allison Paul, Visual Effects Producer

David Seager, Visual Effects Supervisor (ILM)

Ben White, Visual Effects Supervisor (Trixter)

Seth Hill, Visual Effects Supervisor (Method)

Raphael de Almeida Pimentel, Animation Supervisor (LUMA)

Jean-Luc Dinsdale, Visual Effects Supervisor (Digital Domain)

STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Monique Ganderton

Hank Amos

STUNT PERFORMANCE

Matt Laborde

Sarah Irwin

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Michael Waldron

Will Loki Win An Emmy?

It is looking unlikely that Loki will win any major awards. The Hollywood Reporter lists Loki as only a "possibility" for "Best Drama Series". The front-runners for that category include Stranger Things, Succession, and Squid Game. No actors are listed as front-runners, threats, or possibilities by THR.

However, Loki could have some possibility in a technical award like stunts, special effects, editing, or composing.

Marvel Studios is relatively new to the television awards season, but with the incredibly high rate that it is putting out new series, its presence will surely be felt at the awards.

Disney+ in general has been pushing for awards in all of its series that apply. Similar to Marvel's Oscar success, these series aren't likely to win any of the main actings, directing, or overall awards.

The Emmy Awards will be held in September 2022.