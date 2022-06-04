Loki's Emmy Campaign Highlights Kang's Jonathan Majors and 6 More Actors

It's been nearly a year since Marvel Studios' third Disney+ series premiered. Tom Hiddleston returned once again for Loki, starring alongside Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and special guest Jonathan Majors. The series was a time-traveling, Multiverse-opening adventure about guilt, shape, and self-healing. Complicated, but one of the highest viewed Disney+ Marvel shows to date.
The six-part series ended with an eerie, mind-bending finale that lends itself nicely toward a second season. It's anyone's guess how the sequel season will play out, but the first one was a hit, led by lead writer Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron. Neither of the two will return in the same capacity for season two.
Despite having been a year since the show was streamed, it is eligible for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Although there are not a lot of front-runners, Disney is already preparing for a big awards season push.
Loki Begins Award Push
Disney has officially begun its awards campaign for Loki ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards. Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Jonathan Majors, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant are all up for consideration for several acting awards. Writer Michael Waldron, director Kate Herron, and composer Natalie Holt are also being campaigned for.
23 different categories have been submitted for consideration.
Here's the full list:
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Tom Hiddleston
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Owen Wilson
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Sophia Di Martino
- Gugu Mbatha-Raw
- Wunmi Mosaku
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Richard E. Grant
- Jonathan Majors
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
- Kevin Feige, Executive Producer
- Louis D'Esposito, Executive Producer
- Victoria Alonso, Executive Producer
- Stephen Broussard, Executive Producer
- Tom Hiddleston, Executive Producer
- Kate Herron, Executive Producer
- Michael Waldron, Executive Producer
- Kevin R. Wright, Co-Executive Producer
- Trevor Waterson, Co-Executive Producer
- Jess Dweck, Supervising Producer
- Tom Kauffman, Supervising Producer
- Sarah Halley Finn, Consulting Producer
DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Kate Herron
CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw
PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
- Kasra Farahani, Production Designer
- Natasha Gerasimova, Supervising Art Director
- Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator
- CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Sarah Halley Finn, CSA
- Krista Husar, CSA
- Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA
- Chase Paris, CSA
PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING
- Amy Wood, Hair Department Head
- René Warnes, Key Hairstylist
- Deena Adair, Hairstylist
PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
- Douglas Noe, Makeup Department Head
- Dennis Liddiard, Key Makeup Artist
- Ned Neidhardt , Makeup Artist
FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
- Christine Wada, Costume Designer
- Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor
- Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer
- Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer
MAIN TITLE DESIGN
- John LePore
- Doug Appleton
- Greg Herman
MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- Natalie Holt
MUSIC SUPERVISION
- Dave Jordan
- Shannon Murphy
ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
- Natalie Holt
SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Emma McCleave
SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Matthew Wood, Supervising Sound Editor
- David Acord, Supervising Sound Editor
- Brad Semenoff, Dialog Editor
- Steve Slanec, ADR Editor
- Kyrsten Mate, Effects Editor
- Adam Kopald, Effects Editor
- Joel Raabe, Foley Editor
- Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
- John Roesch, Foley Artist
- Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
- Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor
- Ed Hamilton, Music Editor
SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
- Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
- Steve C. Aaron, Production Mixer
- Jake Jackson, Scoring Mixer
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE
- Dan DeLeeuw, Visual Effects Supervisor
- Brad Parker, Visual Effects Supervisor
- Sandra Balej, Additional Visual Effects Supervisor
- Allison Paul, Visual Effects Producer
- David Seager, Visual Effects Supervisor (ILM)
- Ben White, Visual Effects Supervisor (Trixter)
- Seth Hill, Visual Effects Supervisor (Method)
- Raphael de Almeida Pimentel, Animation Supervisor (LUMA)
- Jean-Luc Dinsdale, Visual Effects Supervisor (Digital Domain)
STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Monique Ganderton
- Hank Amos
STUNT PERFORMANCE
- Matt Laborde
- Sarah Irwin
WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Michael Waldron
Will Loki Win An Emmy?
It is looking unlikely that Loki will win any major awards. The Hollywood Reporter lists Loki as only a "possibility" for "Best Drama Series". The front-runners for that category include Stranger Things, Succession, and Squid Game. No actors are listed as front-runners, threats, or possibilities by THR.
However, Loki could have some possibility in a technical award like stunts, special effects, editing, or composing.
Marvel Studios is relatively new to the television awards season, but with the incredibly high rate that it is putting out new series, its presence will surely be felt at the awards.
Disney+ in general has been pushing for awards in all of its series that apply. Similar to Marvel's Oscar success, these series aren't likely to win any of the main actings, directing, or overall awards.
The Emmy Awards will be held in September 2022.